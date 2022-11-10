Thermoelectric Materials Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for automotive fuel efficiency is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 51.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.0%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Thermoelectric Materials Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The thermoelectric materials market is observing high demand attributed to the increasing demand for automotive fuel efficiency. Automotive exhaust contributes significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), with a typical passenger vehicle accounting for the emission of around 4.6 tons of CO2 annually. Also, it has been estimated that the total number of light-duty vehicles (LCVs) plying on the roads would surpass 2 billion by the year 2050 and, in turn, would consume a substantial amount of global oil production. Automotive thermoelectric generator technology encompasses vehicular exhaust heat conversion into electric energy that may be utilized for various electrical systems of the automobile, thereby improving fuel efficiency and reducing GHG emission.

Key Highlights from the Report

• In May 2020, Laird Thermal Systems introduced an innovative model of high-performance thermoelectric coolers capable of delivering a 10.0% improvement in heat pumping capacity, better temperature differential, and better efficiency compared to regular thermoelectric coolers.

• Thermoelectric materials, owing to the large Peltier effect, find widespread usage in power generation and solid-state refrigeration applications.

• Silicon Germanium thermoelectric materials have garnered substantial traction for energy harvesting and driving space applications, among others. Devices made of silicon germanium alloy can operate at temperatures above 1300 degrees Centigrade without undergoing degradation, high oxidation resistance, and low thermal expansion coefficient.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Key companies operating in the Thermoelectric Materials market include:

Laird Thermal Systems Inc., Marlow Industries Inc., Thermonamic Electronics, Tellurex, Ferrotec, EVERREDtronics, Hi-Z, RMT Ltd., KELK, and Crystal Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global thermoelectric materials market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Bismuth Telluride

• Lead Telluride

• Silicon Germanium

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Online

• Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Electrical & Electronics

• Healthcare

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

Key regions in the market include:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o Germany

o France

o Rest of EU

• Asia Pacific

o India

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Chile

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

• Who are the leading players in the Thermoelectric Materials industry?

• Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

• What are the key applications of Thermoelectric Materials?

• Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

