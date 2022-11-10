EXPANSIA, Leading Veteran-Owned Consulting Firm, Awarded 2022 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion
EXPANSIA, a leading consulting firm, has announced the U.S. Department of Labor awarded it the 2022 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion
We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to create a workplace where veterans and military spouses can thrive and continue their impact on our nation. ”NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXPANSIA, a leading consulting firm that helps the Government integrate, accelerate, and dominate digital transformation from strategy development through operational sustainment in all domains, has announced the U.S. Department of Labor awarded it the 2022 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion-their highest level of recognition. The HIRE Vets Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.
— AJ Jarnagin, EXPANSIA CEO
“We are honored to receive the HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion for 2022,” says AJ Jarnagin, CEO and Founding Partner of EXPANSIA. “This award demonstrates our company’s commitment to hiring and supporting veteran and military spouse employees. We are proud to be recognized for our efforts to create a workplace where veterans and military spouses can thrive and continue their impact on our nation. In addition, we are committed to providing veterans and military spouses with the necessary resources to succeed in the civilian workforce. Most importantly, we are proud to be an employer of choice for veterans and military spouses.” As a testament to their enduring commitment and impact, EXPANSIA was recently awarded the Small Business Association’s (SBA) coveted Veteran-Owned Company of the year for 2022 for New Hampshire and all six of the New England states.
Wendy Jackson, Director of EXPANSIA’s Talent Division, TalentWerx, stated, “EXPANSIA is truly committed to hiring and professionally growing our military community. Being a military spouse to an active-duty airman, I started my journey with EXPANSIA as a part-time employee, unknowing what my future would hold. Enduring multiple spouse deployments and permanent change of stations, EXPANSIA not only supported my family and me, but they also invested in me. I am now a full-time employee leading one of EXPANSIA's divisions and a proud member of their Military Veterans and Affairs Team. As a distributed employee company, I am at peace knowing I can continue to work with EXPANSIA in any location our military change of stations takes our family. I am humbled by their dedication to those who serve and honored to be a part of such a remarkable team!”
EXPANSIA joins 834 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia. They have shown a commitment to hiring veterans and ensuring they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service. Recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. As a result, more than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.
About EXPANSIA:
EXPANSIA is a leading consulting firm that helps the Government integrate, accelerate, and dominate digital transformation that is leaner, faster, and more efficient, from strategy to operational sustainment in all domains. With proven expertise and real-world experience, EXPANSIA delivers high-impact Cloud, Enterprise IT, and Advanced Manufacturing solutions. As a proud VA Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), CMMI-SVC-3, and an ISO 9001 and 27001 Appraised company, EXPANSIA experienced staff includes fluent technical personnel with advanced engineering degrees and subject-matter expertise from the military, defense, and aerospace communities. EXPANSIA’s representative client base includes modernizing systems for the United States Air Force, the National Space Defense Center, the United States Space Force, and the Federal Aviation Administration. For more information, visit https://expansiagroup.com/.
About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program:
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level veterans’ employment award recognizing a company or organization’s commitment to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development. For more information, visit https://www.hirevets.gov/
