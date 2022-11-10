Patch Management Market Growth Trends Analysis by 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increasing geopolitical tension and rise in state-sponsored cyber-attacks.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patch management market size was USD 714.8 Million in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Development, Security, and Operations (DevSecOps) and surge in cyber-attacks globally and others are key factors driving global patch management market revenue growth.

Modern cloud-native applications benefit from security approach brought by DevSecOps. Securing a cloud system with distributed applications is more difficult than it seems while due to some basic features of cloud, implementing DevSecOps can be challenging. An important step in developing secure applications is to scan code for any security issues. Applications often run as packed containers in cloud, therefore, optimum approach in CI/CD systems is to test code before building it into a container image.

As well as new entrants in the Patch Management market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Some major companies in the market report include International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, Qualys, Inc., SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., Ivanti, ManageEngine (Zoho Corporation), Avast Software s.r.o., SecPod Technologies, and Automox.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Patch Management market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report.

Reports Highlights:

The on-cloud segment revenue accounted for largest share in 2021. Various patch management platforms offer both cloud and on- platform support to ease the requirements of organizations. When managing and applying OS security and third-party software updates to all endpoints, cloud patch management makes use of cloud-based technologies.

The BFSI segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period due to rise in security incidents in financial institutions. There is a growing need for an efficient patch management program that can drive market revenue growth to a greater extent.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to presence of major patch management vendors, such as International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and others, in countries of the region. State-sponsored cyberattacks against the U.S. have significantly increased as a result of rising geopolitical tensions between the US, China, and Russia.

The global Patch Management market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Patch Management sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Emergen Research has segmented the global patch management market based on component, deployment, industry vertical, and region:

· Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030)

Software

Services

Consulting

Support & Integration

· Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030)

On Premises

Cloud

· Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2030)

BFSI

Government & Defense

IT & Telecom

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Patch Management Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Patch Management market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Patch Management industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Patch Management market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

