Edtech and Smart Classroom Market to Accrue $234.41 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 15.3% of CAGR: The Insight Partners
Edtech and Smart Classroom Market Growth is Driven by Increasing Popularity of Cloud-Based Solutions to SupportNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Edtech and Smart Classroom?
Online learning has become an integral part of best learning and teaching practices around the world. EdTech and smart classroom solutions helps to enhance the quality of teaching and learning. The edtech includes domains such as online learning, educational teaching and learning theories, and computer-based and smartphone-based learning. It has been widely adopted by various K-12 and higher education institutes to offer students better learning experience. edtech and smart classroom is an assembly of several hardware and software systems, such as projectors, interactive displays, interactive whiteboards, printers, learning management, and classroom management modules. It is not possible to deploy all hardware components in one computer owing to the limited computation power; hence, a distributed computing platform is necessary for creating smart environment in schools and colleges.
Market Size Value in - USD 75.24 Billion in 2019
Market Size Value by - USD 234.41 Billion by 2027
Growth rate - CAGR of 15.3% from 2020-2027
Forecast Period - 2020-2027
Base Year - 2020
No. of Pages - 200
No. of Tables - 112
No. of Charts & Figures - 86
Historical data available - Yes
Segments covered - Component, Deployment Type, and End-User
Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America
Country scope - US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
The global edtech and smart classroom market includes companies operating in a wide range of product portfolio, for instance, hardware providers, software and technology solution providers, and service providers. Each category has some well-established key players and owing to different markets in which they operate and compete it is not feasible to determine key five players in the overall edtech and smart classroom market. However, based on parameters such as overall revenue, brand image, current edtech and smart classroom hardware & software portfolio, geographic reach, customer base, technology adoption & integration, new product/service/feature launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and other market-related activities, we have listed above five key players operating at a global level.
Product Developments:
2020: Blackboard Inc declared the accessibility of the Reporting Tier for the Blackboard Data platform, which offered institutions access to reports designed to offer insights on use of learning tools within the Blackboard SaaS EdTech ecosystem.
2020: Microsoft bought its venture fund M12 to India .This fund has established a physical presence in Bengaluru.
2020: D2L partnered with Edutech India Private Limited. With this, D2L offered on-the-ground, local support to key stakeholders in Indian education where digital transformation has become a necessity.
Apple Inc., Microsoft, Dell Inc., Lenovo, and Blackboard Inc. are the five key market players operating in the global edtech and smart classroom market.
Cisco Systems, Inc., D2L Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, and SMART Technologies ULC are few other notable players that are profiled in this market study. In addition to these players, multiple other leading global, regional & local market players, emerging companies, edtech start-ups in various countries, market disruptors and niche market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this study to gather a holistic view of the market. The high and fast growing number of start-ups in this market are anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
