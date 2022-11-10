Wound Dressing Market to Hit USD 16,248.76 million by 2028
Hospitals Segment to Lead Wound Dressing Market during 2022–2028. Mölnlycke Healcare AB and 3M - Notable market Players in the global MarketNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wound Dressing Market is expected to grow from US$ 11,319.06 million in 2022 to US$ 16,248.76 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022–2028.
Factors driving the growth of the wound dressing market are the growing population and the increasing number of road accidents. Furthermore, a global increase in chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune disorders, is burdening the healthcare system worldwide. Chronic diseases directly impact the body's natural ability to heal. Moreover, the increased prevalence of cancer has fuelled the number of interventions performed. As a result, wound dressings are used more often to prevent postoperative wound infections. Most surgical wounds after cancer surgery are large and deep, resulting in exudate that requires frequent management. Advanced wound dressings, such as hydrogels, alginates, and foams, help with wound management and infection prevention. As a result, the rise in the incidence of chronic diseases is adding to the demand for wound care products and driving the market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001236/
3M is a global manufacturer, technology innovator and marketer of a wide variety of products and services. The company manages its operations in four operating business segments namely, Safety & Industrial, Transportation & Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety & Industrial business segment include businesses such as industrial adhesives & tapes, personal safety, automotive aftermarket, electrical markets, etc. The company caters to a wide range of industries including automotive, commercial solutions, design & construction, electronics, energy, health care, manufacturing, safety, and transportation. The company has presence in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas, and Asia Pacific region. Globally, the company operates 97 manufacturing and converting facilities in 35 countries. Company provides wide range of products in advance wound dressings category.
Mölnlycke, a Sweden-based company, is a world-leading medical products and solutions company. It helps to equip healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes and provide solutions to hospitals and home care as well. Company presence is in more than 100 countries and has operations in more than 40 of them. The company designs and supplies medical solutions to enhance performance in healthcare services from the hospital to the at-home healthcare services. The company has a strong base of customers worldwide. The company operations are focused on providing effective solutions and offering better value for money to its customers and patients. The company has well-established business unites in various locations worldwide. The company has about 14 manufacturing sites, 38 sales offices, a global R&D facility, and a presence in more than 100 countries.
The Wound Dressings market is comprised of top players involving Mölnlycke, Smith+Nephew Plc, and 3M
The companies listed above are implementing various strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships, which have resulted in the company's growth and, in turn, have brought about various changes in the worldwide market. Additionally, the companies have adopted several inorganic and organic strategies for accelerating their growth and improving their market position.
Purchase a Copy of this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001236/
About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, chemicals etc.
Contact Us:
Sameer Joshi
The Insight Partners
+91 96661 11581
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn