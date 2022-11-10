Polymer Concrete Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2016–2026

Polymer Concrete Market report also sheds light on the supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global polymer concrete market is forecasted to reach USD 757.7 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A significant rise in the demand for polymer concretes has been observed in the recent period. The primary contributing factor for the increased demand and market growth of polymer concretes is enhanced performance and mechanical properties of this type of concretes. An integration of factors like the rise in investments on public construction, increase in awareness about high performance of polymer concrete and established upstream players also contributes to the growth of the market. The change in demands in the construction industry has a significant impact on the growth of the market. It is due to the changing preferences in the construction sector, and its continuous growth, and chemical resistance, due to which construction materials are witnessing high demand in this sector. Such increased demand for chemical resistant construction materials is propelling the growth of the market as polymer concretes are known for its high resistance to chemical attacks.

The rise in government investments on infrastructural projects is another essential factor in boosting the growth of the market. As an instance, by 2025, Indonesia is projected to spend USD 165 Billion on infrastructural projects. Such high investments on infrastructural projects in different nations would play an integral role in the growth of polymer concrete market.

In context to region, North America occupies a significant market position in the polymer concrete market. The expansion of infrastructural, commercial, and industrial projects along with high emphasis on technological advancements and R&D activities are spurring the growth of the market in this region.

Key participants include Fosroc, BASF, Wacker Chemie, Bouygues Construction, MAPEI, Sika, ACO Group, Forte Composites Inc, ErgonArmor and Sauereisen, Inc.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The polymer concrete market held a market share of USD 456.4 Million in the year 2018. The market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.9% during the forecast period.

• In regards to Type, the Epoxy segment generated the highest revenue of USD 146.1 Million in 2018 with the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Traits of this type of polymer concrete-like high resistivity to chemicals, creep resistance, and excellent adhesion are essential factors for its high demand in the construction sector that contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

• In context to class, the market has been segmented into Polymer Resin Concrete (PC), Polymer Impregnated Concrete (PIC), and Polymer Modified Concrete (PMC). The PMC segment generated the highest revenue of USD 241.9 Million in 2018 with a growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period. The fact that this class of polymer concrete is required in a limited amount when used in construction purpose and its process technology is similar to conventional cement results in its high demand and associated revenue generated by it.

• In regards to Binding Agent, the market has been bifurcated into Natural agents and Synthetic agents. The Natural Agents segment is projected to witness the higher growth rate of 2.6% during the forecast period, which occupied 19.0% of the market in 2018. The growth rate of this segment is attributed to the rise in awareness about eco-friendly concrete and elevated investments in the construction of green buildings that have increased the demand for this type of binding agent.

• In context to Raw materials, the market has been segmented into Silica, Thermoset Resin, Lime Stone, and Quartz. Among these segments, Thermoset Resin segment occupied the largest market share of 65.0% in 2018 with a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The extensive application of thermoset resin in the manufacturing of polymer concrete and its applicability as the principal component contributes to the market share of this segment.

• In context to End-users, the Infrastructures segment held the largest market share of 70.0% in 2018 with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The rise in government investments on infrastructural projects results in high deployment of polymer concrete in this segment, contributing to its market share.

• In regards to region, North America holds the second-largest market share of 25.0% in 2018 it has the second-highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Factors like the expansion of infrastructural, commercial, and industrial projects along with the high emphasis on technological advancements and R&D activities are spurring the growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polymer concrete market according to Type, Class, Binding Agent, Raw Materials, End-user, Application, and Region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Epoxy

• Polyester

• Vinyl

• Acrylate

• Furan

• Latex

• Others

Class type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Polymer Resin Concrete (PC)

• Polymer Modified Concrete (PMC)

• Polymer Impregnated Concrete (PIC)

Binding Agent type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Synthetic agents

• Natural agents

Raw Materials type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Thermoset Resin

• Lime Stone

• Silica

• Quartz

End-user Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Residential Structures

• Infrastructures

• Non-Residential Structures

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Waste Containers

• Containments

• Flooring Blocks

• Pump Bases

• Trench Drains

• Others

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional Analysis:

The report offers clear insights into the regional bifurcation of the market with regards to the regions where the market has already established its prominence. Furthermore, it analyses the key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and the presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offer a country-wise analysis to offer a panoramic view of the market.

The Polymer Concrete Market Report Offers:

• Deep insights into the Polymer Concrete market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Polymer Concrete market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Polymer Concrete industry

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

