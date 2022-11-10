Departmental Picture Archiving & Communication System Market Size In USD 4.87 BN, At 10.02% CAGR Through 2022 to 2029

Departmental Picture Archiving & Communication System Market Share

Departmental Picture Archiving & Communication System Market was valued at USD 2.21 BN in 2021. It is to grow to USD 4.87 BN by 2029. At a CAGR of 10.02%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Departmental Picture Archiving & Communication System Market, has revolutionized the way images and data in healthcare. It has even been a revolutionary technical advancement. These benefits will allow the market to grow faster than expected. The market will continue to grow due to the increasing use of IT in healthcare worldwide.

The market for departmental picture archiving, communication and system (PACS), was valued at USD 2.21 billion in 2021. It is projected to grow to USD 4.87 billion by 2029. This will represent a 10.02% CAGR over the 2022-2029 forecast period. The market.us team curated the market report that includes expert analysis, patient epidemiology and pricing analysis. It also covers the regulatory framework.

The departmental picture archiving, communication and system (PACS), is a type imaging technology that meets the needs of a modality. It is a medical technology that assists in the storage, presentation and retrieval of medical images as well as the management department's commercial activities. Departmental PACS allow quick access to data, pictures, and interpretations. This technology has a number of key benefits. It eliminates the need to have physical copies of medical photos. Although a departmental PACS system can be used for many purposes, it requires professional staff to set up. A departmental PACS system is an image management system that caters to a specific modality or application. It will provide a modality-specific way to capture pictures, redisplay images, dissemination and long-term local image storage.

This comprehensive analysis of the fastest-growing Departmental Picture Archiving & Communication System market provides insights that will help stakeholders identify both opportunities and challenges. This report provides insights into the company's activities and financial status, recent developments (Mergers and Acquisitions), and the most up-to-date SWOT analysis. This report focuses on the Departmental Picture Archiving & Communication System market during the 2031 evaluation period. This report also includes a Departmental Picture Archiving & Communication System market growth analysis that incorporates Porter's five-factor analysis as well as supply chain analysis.

The industry's behavior is discussed in detail. It also outlines the future direction to help businesses and other stakeholders make informed decisions that will ensure strong profits over the coming years.

This report helps both major players and new entrants to analyze the market in-depth. This report provides critical market information, including Departmental Picture Archiving & Communication System market size, growth rates and forecasts in key regions and countries, as well as growth opportunities in niche markets.

The Departmental Picture Archiving & Communication System report contains data based on rigorous primary and second-level research using proven research methods. This report was created by considering several aspects of market research and analysis. These include market size estimates, market dynamics, company and market best practices. Entry-level marketing strategies, positioning, segmentation, competitive landscaping and economic forecasting. Industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings.

The following Top manufacturers are assessed in this report

AGFA Healthcare

Epic Systems

Fujifilm Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Mckesson Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Worldwide Departmental Picture Archiving & Communication System Market Statistics by Types:

By product: Radiology PACS

Cardiology PACS

Others

By compnonent: Services

Software

Hardware

By deployment: Services

Software

Hardware

Worldwide Departmental Picture Archiving & Communication System Market Outlook by Applications:

Hospitals

Laboratories

Office Based Physicians

Some of the major geographies included in this report are:

- North America (the U.S and Canada and the rest of North America)

- Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

- LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

The key highlights of the report:

1. Industry trends (2015-2020 historic and future 2022-2031)

2. Key regulations

3. Technology roadmap

4. Intellectual property analysis

5. Value chain analysis

6. Porter’s Five Forces Model, PESTLE and SWOT Analysis

