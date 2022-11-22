OC Real Estate LLC Strives To Help More Kentucky Homeowners Get Rid Of Burdensome Properties Quickly and Hassle-Free
OC Real Estate continues to stick with its goal by striving to help more homeowners in Kentucky sell their houses faster and stress-free
We are always ready to help you find solutions to your house-selling problems. We can help you get rid of your unwanted property quickly and hassle-free.”CRESTWOOD, KENTUCKY, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OC Real Estate, one of the most trusted house buyers in Kentucky, has been successfully helping home sellers get rid of their burdensome properties the easy way.
Staying true to its goal, OC Real Estate assists homeowners to get out of their sticky situations no matter the property condition or financial situation.
“Whether we personally buy your property or find the right person to sell it to, our goal is to help more people sell quickly and efficiently for the highest price and lowest fees possible. No matter the property condition or financial situation, we can help you,” shared Wesley Williams, PR Spokesperson of OC Real Estate.
When asked how Kentucky homeowners can get OC Real Estate’s help, Williams answered that they only need to visit their website.
“They only need to visit www.sellfastbluegrass.com. When they are on the site, a “Get Your Cash Offer Today” pop-up would appear. All they need to do is to input their email and property address, and then hit submit,” said Williams.
Williams explained that compared to the traditional way of selling houses, OC Real Estate's home-buying solution guarantees no agent fees, no repairs needed, and no cost is charged to the house seller.
“Our home buying process consists of the 3-offer system,” explained Williams.
“This system consists of three types of offer: Cash Offer, Realtor Offer, and Creative Offer.”
According to Williams, Cash Offer is the simplest but offers the lowest price.
The Realtor Offer, on the other hand, OC Real Estate would introduce the sellers to a rock star realtor to take good care of their properties.
For this one, sellers would get the market price but need to do most of the work, including paying commissions and/or fees.
Lastly, OC Real Estate offers more cash and flexibility for the Creative Offer.
“For Creative Offer, we aim to bring the heat to provide home sellers the homerun,” Williams said.
Once OC Real Estate gets the house sellers’ information, they usually make a fair all-cash offer within 24 hours.
After the offer, they can close as quickly as seven days, depending on the latter’s schedule.
OC Real Estate LLC is a real estate solutions company based out of Crestwood Kentucky, just northeast of Louisville KY.
It focuses on helping homeowners find solutions to their problems, whether they’re going through a foreclosure, can’t sell their property, or need to sell their house for all kinds of reasons.
Homeowners interested in selling their burdensome properties to OC Real Estate LLC can contact them directly via phone at 270-551-2059 or read a few of their OC Real Estate reviews.
They may also visit the website and read the OC Real Estate LLC reviews.
