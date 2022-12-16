KokTailz Launches LGBTQ Features

KokTailz is introducing a sophisticated system that enables people to find and introduce themselves to potential connections.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KokTailz is free and fun to use. An app for meeting new people. Having access to its amazing features after signing up. There are options to quickly access other features through in-app purchases. Also, open full access to all features at once through a weekly, monthly, or yearly subscription. This app allows you to have full control over your preferences. Specifically clinking you with the type of people that you could be interested in.

Allowing users to choose appearance filters like body type, ethnicity, age, and height. Selecting between male, female, and transgender. Sexual orientations, including straight, gay, lesbian, and bisexual. These are the ingredients that KokTailz use to get our users connecting with their ideal mate.

While our efficient algorithm gets them closer to who they share the same hobbies and interests with.

Google play download - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.koktailz.app

Apple store download - https://apps.apple.com/app/koktailz/id1617331971

KokTailz a free dating app, represents partying, having fun, meeting new people, dating, romance, casual hook-ups, meeting up at nice places around the city to have drinks, coffee, or a meal. KokTailz represents amazing different types of people. KokTailz is about diversity, culture, and different personalities. available on Apple store available on Google play.

KokTailz top dating app brings A Fun Way To Meet Amazing People. Download today and make dating easier with KokTailz. For those interested in good looks & casual fun hook ups. Those looking for long lasting relationships.