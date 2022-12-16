Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,997 in the last 365 days.

KokTailz Launches LGBTQ Features

KokTailz is introducing a sophisticated system that enables people to find and introduce themselves to potential connections.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KokTailz is free and fun to use. An app for meeting new people. Having access to its amazing features after signing up. There are options to quickly access other features through in-app purchases. Also, open full access to all features at once through a weekly, monthly, or yearly subscription. This app allows you to have full control over your preferences. Specifically clinking you with the type of people that you could be interested in.

Allowing users to choose appearance filters like body type, ethnicity, age, and height. Selecting between male, female, and transgender. Sexual orientations, including straight, gay, lesbian, and bisexual. These are the ingredients that KokTailz use to get our users connecting with their ideal mate.

While our efficient algorithm gets them closer to who they share the same hobbies and interests with.

Google play download - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.koktailz.app

Apple store download - https://apps.apple.com/app/koktailz/id1617331971

KokTailz a free dating app, represents partying, having fun, meeting new people, dating, romance, casual hook-ups, meeting up at nice places around the city to have drinks, coffee, or a meal. KokTailz represents amazing different types of people. KokTailz is about diversity, culture, and different personalities. available on Apple store available on Google play.

KokTailz top dating app brings A Fun Way To Meet Amazing People. Download today and make dating easier with KokTailz. For those interested in good looks & casual fun hook ups. Those looking for long lasting relationships.

Sean Trotter
KokTailz, LLC
contact@koktailz.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

KokTailz Launches LGBTQ Features

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.