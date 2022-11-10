The Original Cap Magnet: The Best Golf Ball Marker Holder on the Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout golf’s 700-year history, inventions like the golf cart, the range finder, and the graphite shaft have made the game more enjoyable and easier to play. But, like any sport, there’s always room for innovation, especially when it comes to making golf less frustrating. And nothing’s more frustrating for a golfer than scrambling for their golf ball marker in their pocket or bag. Many golfers use cheap metal hat clips to keep their marker on the bill of their hat. But hat clips have several drawbacks: they’re unsightly and the metal prongs can ruin the integrity of the hat. Magnetized hats present a similar problem — they’re all right-handed, leaving lefties in the sand trap. That’s why the team behind The Original Cap Magnet created a unique solution that allows golfers to keep their golf ball marker top of mind and their cap in pristine condition.
The Original Cap Magnet is a lightweight, flexible magnetic patch that can be attached inside any hat to hold any ferrous (iron-containing) golf ball marker. Inside the patch are three strong, rust-proof neodymium magnets guaranteed for life, no matter how many rainy days on the course. To install the Cap Magnet, just peel off the backing to expose the patch’s adhesive, stick it exactly where desired, and attach a golf ball marker. The Original Cap Magnet also works great inside a golf bag or even on a shoe.
The Original Cap Magnet makes a novel gift for golfers of any level and comes at an affordable price. Starting at just $11.99 for a single patch, The Original Cap Magnet also comes in two- and three-packs. Patches can be purchased alone or with The Original Cap Magnet’s directional ball marker.
The Original Cap Magnet can also be paired with a customized golf ball marker — a delightful promotional strategy to keep brands fresh in the mind of customers. Branded Cap Magnets can also be given as client gifts for companies that conduct business on the course. Tournaments, resorts, country clubs, law firms, accounting offices, and insurance agencies have all purchased branded Cap Magnets, and customers love the quick turnaround time and bulk pricing as low as $6.99 per unit. A custom branded ball marker paired with The Original Cap Magnet technology is sure to create a lasting impression as a gift this holiday season or any time of the year.
The Original Cap Magnet is a small but mighty golf accessory. Or, as the company says, “the best, most convenient, coolest way to hold your golf ball marker… period.” Place an individual or bulk order at www.capmagnet.com.
Denny Rivas CEO
