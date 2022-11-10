HOTEL TECH CEO LAUNCHES NEW CONTACTLESS HOTEL PARKING PLATFORM, PARKING SUITE

The platform is designed to transform the hotel parking experience for guests by allowing them to park and pay from mobile devices.

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TJ Person, founding CEO behind OpenKey, is launching the latest in groundbreaking hotel digitalization technology, Parking Suite . Parking Suite is a revolutionary contactless hotel parking platform that provides a safer, more convenient parking experience for hotel guests.After his success with OpenKey, the leading mobile key provider for hotels worldwide, Person believes Parking Suite is the next step in the hotel industry’s digital revolution. The ever-changing environment created by the pandemic has the modern guest expecting a seamless digital journey throughout their stay. In a recent survey, more than half of hotel guests said they would avoid public transportation and rent or drive their vehicle during their stay instead. As a result, hotels must continue to pivot their digital strategies to implement contactless interactions to help ensure guest and staff safety. With Parking Suite, hotels can revolutionize their parking systems by fully automizing payment and management, while maximizing their parking revenue with one simple-to-use platform."Parking Suite transforms the hotel parking experience for guests by allowing them to park and pay directly from their mobile devices," Person states. "Parking is an under-optimized revenue stream for hotels and, before we came along, it was difficult for them to get real-time data in order to maximize revenue."Now, with the Parking Suite platform, there's no need for large upfront costs or technology replacements. Instead, Parking Suite is a plug-and-play system that can work with existing parking gates. The only installation requirement needed from hotels is to install the Parking Suite SmartBox, which scans a code from the guest's mobile phone to enter and exit hotel parking facilities.According to the company, the Parking Suite system eliminates risk and capital expense by providing low-cost parking through high-quality parking equipment, eliminating high capital investment for hotels. Parking Suite is versatile and uses leading-edge hardware with cloud and mobile capabilities.Parking Suite has already secured several hotel pilot customers and is growing rapidly in the current ever-changing environment. The company will also be available to speak to potential clients at the upcoming HX: The Hotel Experience Conference in New York City on November 13th and 14th.For more information about Parking Suite, please visit https://getparkingsuite.com/ About Parking SuiteParking Suite provides proprietary parking hardware and software systems needed to manage a hotel’s parking infrastructure. The all-in-one, cloud-based parking solution manages all parking needs, from self-parking garage platforms to ticketless mobile valet systems, in one easy-to-use dashboard.The platform was designed from the ground up to meet the high demands and safety requirements of hotels with different needs and requirements than traditional parking garages.