PPM Express Integrates Smartsheet for Enhanced Project Management Control
EINPresswire.com/ -- PPM Express now integrates Smartsheet project portfolio management tool as it adds another feather to its cap. The latest integration offers an ever-more versatile project management software that helps project managers and teams work in easy-to-use and friendly atmosphere.
Project Portfolio Management (PPM) software and tools are integral and must-have for any work team. The analysis and tracker tools help with project processes, management of resources, and assigning tasks as well as deadlines. No one understands this better than PPM Express. Smartsheet is a PPM tool that is known globally for its efficiency yet lacks particular tools such as roadmapping and an overall dashboard.
Thanks to PPM Express’ integration, Smartsheet users can now enjoy all the benefits that they have been waiting for.
Valuable Insights with PPM Express
PPM Express integrating Smartsheet helps teams and organizations redefine how they work. Importing Smartsheet data and linking with PPM Express, the teams gain access to advanced tools and decision-making abilities, enabling team leaders and project heads to make timely and informed decisions.
The Smartsheet integration empowers teams with benefits such as:
• Efficient Resource Management: Integrate all your resources and optimize utilization to avoid tasks conflicts
• Better Organization: Teams can easily define different programs and portfolios and keep separate tracking such as project status, deadlines, budgets, costs and running issues for enhanced projects organization.
• Better Management: Scale enterprise-level activities without worries as PPM Express comes with planning, budgeting, tracking and even HR management.
• Dashboards and Roadmaps: Know the complete picture at a glance with PPM Express Dashboards. Allow for overall tracking with roadmaps and even share with stakeholders.
Additionally, use the already available and latest 70 different Microsoft Power BI reports to gain insights from different angles. Use the reports to support different decisions and even share with stakeholders.
PPM Express is Flexible
Running on secure Microsoft Azure, PPM Express is a cloud software that comes ready-to-use and can be tinkered for organization or project specific needs. With no need for a dedicated IT team or a consultant, PPM Express offers a faster and more feasible method for project management.
PPM Express is already being used by 350+ organizations with 37,000 different projects. If you require an enhanced Smartsheet project portfolio management software, request a trial today.
Follow PPM Express on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ppm_express
Join the PPM Express community on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ppm-express/
Stay up-to-date with PPM Express on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/PPMExpressSoftware
Anton Kravtsov
