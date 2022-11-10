Veteran’s Day Addiction Treatment at Bright Future Recovery Helps Former Military Members Move Past Substance Abuse

Statistics show that veterans are at high risk for addiction, and the specialists at Bright Future Recovery offer assistance with recovery

HOLLISTER, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Future Recovery wants U.S. military veterans to know they have a safe space to turn to for addiction recovery. With statistics clearly showing the rates of addiction in veterans being extremely high, the specialized team at Bright Future Recovery offers a viable solution for receiving effective treatments.Bright Future Recovery is an accredited California drug and alcohol rehabilitation center offering affordable and effective substance abuse treatment. The center’s services include medical detox; intervention; and case management and relapse prevention. All of this is carried out with the tenets of holistic treatment in mind. A variety of proven modalities are used to nurture mind, body, and spirit to yield long-lasting results. Some of these modalities include massage therapy, relaxation oils, epsom salt baths, yoga, recreational excursions, and more. “You’ll find our focus on your inner peace integral in our approach to behavioral, group, and talk therapy,” said a spokesperson for Bright Future Recovery.The Bright Future Recovery team wants veterans to know that they are here to help. Statistics from the National Institute on Drug Abuse clearly outline the rates of veterans who are experiencing substance addiction today. Veterans are at-risk for alcohol and drug addiction due to a variety of factors which include military-specific stressors, trauma, mental health disorders, PTSD, chronic pain, and other physical health conditions. Statistics show that more than half of veterans abuse alcohol . Moreover, veterans are more likely than the everyday person to abuse a range of substances that include illicit drugs and alcohol.Those same studies found a strong link between substance abuse and mental health, which correlates with data found in civilian studies.Bright Future Recovery understands that veterans are a unique subset of the population with very specific needs due to their military service. When a veteran comes to Bright Future Recovery for help, they are met with nothing but support and professionalism. As they are guided through the journey of recovery, veterans have the best resources available to ensure that their recovery is a successful and long-term one.The team at Bright Future Recovery is encouraging veterans to step forward this Veteran’s Day and take control of their lives, emotions, and mental health. The addiction recovery experts at Bright Future Recovery are always available to assist with the specialized needs of our country’s veterans. In-house treatment provides a tranquil, relaxing atmosphere where veterans can reconnect with themselves and with nature as they recover in peace. Bright Future Recovery focuses on assimilating a working recovery plan as well as on aftercare and long-term addiction recovery planning.The goal is to help U.S. military veterans overcome their addictions and live their lives to their fullest extent. Addiction recovery can help veterans and their families heal and move on in revolutionary ways.Veterans seeking addiction recovery should know that no two addiction recovery centers are equal, and that they are welcome to connect with Bright Future Recovery to ask any questions they might have. Currently, Bright Future Recovery is accepting new clients as Veteran’s Day approaches. More information can be found at https://www.brightfuturerecovery.com ABOUT BRIGHT FUTURE RECOVERYBright Future Recovery is an accredited California drug rehabilitation center offering affordable addiction treatment services.