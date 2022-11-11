IronGlove Studio Honors Veterans By Collaborating With Northwest Veterans In Technology On Its Newly Redesigned Website
The project was funded by the Oregon Department of Veteran Affairs and aims to educate and prepare veterans and their families for jobs in the technical sector
To be able to give back to my community by helping other veterans get a jumpstart on their career success is rewarding and something I'm invested in as a business owner.”OREGON CITY, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IronGlove Studio, in collaboration with non-profit Northwest Veterans in Technology (NWVIT), today announced the unveiling of a brand new website (https://nwvit.org/) that will serve area veterans and their families. NWVIT’s site aims to create a network of resources to educate, elevate, mentor, and advance the veteran workforce in the Pacific Northwest.
— Derek Neuts
“Launching a website with resources for veterans on Veterans’ Day is one example of the support and dedication of this organization,” said Colin McClure, volunteer president NWVIT. “The best way to support veterans is to support their passion post-service, especially when it is a veteran entrepreneur. Veterans hire veterans!”
NWVIT found an eager partner to assist with the project and stayed true to its veterans hiring veterans philosophy by working with IronGlove Studio on the website redesign. The boutique design and development company is a COBID-certified Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise and is listed as a vendor in OregonBuys. Generous funding from the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs made the partnership possible.
“It was an honor working with NWVIT on this project and giving back to the veteran community,” said Derek Neuts, owner of IronGlove Studio. "As a veteran, I benefitted from the State of Oregon through its former Northwest Reboot Program, which eventually led me to start my own web and software development company. To be able to give back to my community by helping other veterans get a jumpstart on their career success is rewarding and something I'm invested in as a business owner."
To learn more about IronGlove Studio, visit https://www.ironglove.studio/.
About IronGlove Studio
IronGlove Studio was founded by military veteran Derek Neuts. In addition to being a veteran-owned business, IronGlove Studio is a COBID-certified Service-Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise in Oregon. The boutique digital agency is known for its high-touch approach to working with clients and delivering growth-boosting digital designs. To learn more about IronGlove Studio, visit https://www.ironglove.studio/.
About Northwest Veterans in Technology
Northwest Veterans in Technology is a veteran-organized, community-focused 501(c)3 organization. The goal of the community is to create a network in information technology and adjacent professional spaces and to elevate, educate, mentor, and advance the veteran community here in the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Learn more at www.nwvit.org and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/veterans-in-technology/.
Derek Neuts
IronGlove Studio
+1 503-501-4645
email us here