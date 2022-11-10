DTCare Operates Gratis Art Therapy Program for Ukrainian Navy

The charity organization partners with esteemed universities in the US to provide mental health support for Ukrainian vets and their families

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- DTCare , a United States nationally registered 501(c)(3) public charity organization, proudly announces its partnership with the Charity Fund for the Development and Support of the Ukrainian Navy to facilitate a free art therapy program in Odesa for veterans and their families.In this ground-breaking announcement, DTCare and the Ukrainian Navy have both opted to focus on art therapy practices with the intent to reduce stigma surrounding mental health care. The clinic offers a variety of sessions, including individual, group, and family and works alongside art esteemed therapy faculty from Florida State University, New York University, and Seton Hill to provide peer-to-peer counseling support and training opportunities for five Ukrainian therapists.“We appreciate the support of our colleagues at DTCare and leading US universities,” says Alla Bochevar, Executive Director of the Charity Fund for the Development and Support of the Ukrainian Navy and founder of the Center of Psychological Support. “By working together, we can help significantly more people and build a strong program that helps to heal the wounds of war in individuals’ hearts and souls.”Since March of this year, DTCare and its partners have distributed over 100,000 pounds of emergency meals, hygiene supplies, and medical equipment to Ukrainians and considers access to mental health services as an equally important component of Ukraine’s recovery during the crisis. Not only that but, through this program, counseling services are free of charge for veterans and their families.“We hope this program will serve as a life-changing pilot program that can later expand to more regions in Ukraine to help additional families,” says Courtney Robson, Project Manager at DTCare.At its core, DTCare intends to empower underserved groups around the globe by providing employment opportunities, access to education and training, celebrating diversity, and distributing essentials to some of the world’s most vulnerable communities.To learn more about DTCare and the Ukrainian navy's partnership and art therapy program for Ukrainian veterans and their families, please visit www.dtcare.org/art-therapy