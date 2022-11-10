THE HELPER PROJECT ANNUAL FUNDRAISING GALA

Viktor Grigorievich Sevastianov (1923-1993) Nina Pavlovna Volkova (1917-1993)

HELPER, Utah, Nov. 9, 2022, The Helper Project’s annual fundraising gala event for 2022, ART OF UKRAINE 1950-1980, will feature an exhibition of paintings from five renowned artists including Victor Grigorievich Sevastianov, V. Karshner, Nina Pavlovna Volkov, Boris Alexandrovich Spornikov and Nikolai Iakovenko. The exhibition will run from December 3, 2022 through April 7, 2023.

The paintings are from the private collection of Roy and Anne Jespersen, owners of the Anne Jespersen Fine Arts gallery in historic Helper, Utah. The gala will be held at their gallery on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM located at 167 South Main Street, Helper, UT 84526. For additional information about the event, to RSVP or to donate to the Helper Project, go to https://www.thehelperproject.net/.

For additional information about the exhibition and artists go to https://ajfinearts.net/ .

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Utah Ukrainian Association (UUA) (https://utahukrainians.org/). The UUA, led by President Anya Baryshok, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2015. “Since the full-scale Russian of Ukraine, the UUA has been focused on amplifying Ukrainian voices, organizing community rallies and fundraisers and sending aid to address critical humanitarian needs in Ukraine.”



About the Helper Project

The Helper Project is a 501(c)(3) organization founded in August 2016 by Anne Morgan-Jespersen. The mission of the Helper Project is foster revitalization and historic preservation, encourage economic development, and promote education and cultural connections for the city and citizens of historic Helper, Utah.

The governing board of community leaders, artists, and business owners prides itself on granting funds for projects in Helper that fall within the realm of the mission statement. Since 2016, the Helper Project has provided funding for over 80 projects, special events, and exhibitions. For a list of projects go to https://www.thehelperproject.net/completed-projects/.

For more information on the Helper Project’s fundraising efforts, go to the following link https://youtu.be/OVbuoctIpvQ

