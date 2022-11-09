CORRECTION – Istation Reading, Math, and Lectura added to Colorado state assessment list

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an update to the release Istation issued under the same headline last week, please note the changes below in the beginning paragraph regarding Istation’s Colorado state assessment list approval. Istation has been moved to Phase 2 for consideration by the Colorado Department of Education for the Kindergarten School Readiness (KSR) initiative. The corrected release follows:

The main purpose of the Colorado Department of Education’s (CDE) kindergarten school readiness assessment is to determine the instruction and interventions students need in kindergarten to improve their readiness to succeed in school. The CDE is still in the process of reviewing assessments for the purpose of measuring kindergarten school readiness. After the review, the Colorado State Board of Education will be presented with the results and will decide which assessments to approve for use in schools across Colorado. Istation is presently in Phase 2 of the Kindergarten School Readiness (KSR) initiative, and the CDE will release final decisions in 2023.

The purpose of the Kindergarten School Readiness (KSR) data collection is to provide baseline data for measuring improvements in students’ knowledge and skills over time and to collect data needed to fulfill statutory requirements for an annual legislative report.

The immediate and automatic results from Istation’s Indicators of Progress (ISIP™) assessments help teachers:

Implement multi-tiered systems of support.

Prioritize critical student interventions.

Link data to students’ learning needs in order to drive differentiated instruction.

Istation’s computer-adaptive formative assessments immediately place students on personalized instructional paths unique to their needs. An animated, game-like interface effectively engages students so that they don’t even know they’re being evaluated.

Inside Istation, educators get easy-to-read assessment data and personalized student profiles with relevant information on students’ progress. These real-time reports include both graphical and contextual analyses for each student so teachers can plan and differentiate instruction and provide necessary interventions for students.

Learn how the ISIP assessment serves as an effective academic intervention tool to address the individual needs of each student with customized reporting that provides teachers with invaluable insights to help students thrive.

