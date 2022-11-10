Film Fest LA At LA Live 2022 returns with Kash Hovey and Kira Reed Lorsch Hosting Exclusive Programming

The Film Fest LA At LA Live Women in Media Panel at the 2022 LA Live Film Festival hosted by Kira Reed Lorsch Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block at the 2022 LA Live Film Festival

Hollywood heavy hitters Kira Reed Lorsch and Kash Hovey bring unrivaled programming as featured creatives to the 2022 Film Fest LA At LA Live

The Film Fest LA At LA Live is a great opportunity to connect with the film community of Los Angeles.” — Kash Hovey

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Film Fest LA At LA Live will close with a star-studded night of programming. "On Air with Ka$h" from Kash Hovey will be hosting the annual "Kash Hovey and Friends" film block. Actress/Producer Kira Reed Lorsch will host the "Women in Media" panel filled with a veritable who's who of Hollywood luminaries.

In keeping with the festival's belief that cultivating an active community in Hollywood helps to foster filmmakers' careers, the evening kicks off with Emmy award-winning Actress and Producer Kira Reed Lorsch hosting the "Women in Media" panel. Kira Reed Lorsch is an actress and Emmy® award-winning p.g.a producer. After graduating from the UCLA School of Theatre, Film, and Television, Kira enjoyed a prolific on-camera career, including a 10-year stint as a reporter/producer for Playboy. She stars on "The Bay" as "Jo Connors," for which she received a Daytime Emmy® acting nomination - now streaming on Peacock. Kira's latest feature films include "Acts of Desperation," "Beckman," and "Amityville Witches." She can also be seen in the new drama series "Rumors," for which she received the 2022 Indie Series Award for "Best Supporting Actress," and in the upcoming movie "We Kill for

Love." Kira works closely with The Robert H. Lorsch Foundation supporting numerous charitable organizations.

The "Women in Media" panel will include dynamic speakers from all facets of the entertainment industry, including: Valerie Brandy (Justified), Jillian Clare (Whimsical Entertainment), Darcy Donavan (Dr. Doolittle 3), Gloria Garayua (Fun with Dick and Jane), Kweighbaye Kotee (Director Bushwick Diaries), Kate Linder (The Young and the Restless), Michelle Murad (The Charlotte Chronicles), Roxy Ren (Social Media Star), Nicole Vernarec (Rumors), and Genevieve Wong (The Proof is Out There). Following the panel discussion will be the Star-Studded red carpet, with an array of Hollywood's top movers and shakers expected to appear.

Closing out the 2022 Film Fest LA At LA Live is the Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block. Kash Hovey is an award-winning actor, producer, and podcast host. In 2021, Kash launched his talk show, "On Air with Ka$h," on YouTube, where he interviews celebrities about their upcoming film and TV roles. Kash's breakthrough performance was as the lead in the feature film "Jack and Cocaine," which he produced and had its theatrical premiere at The Valley Film Festival. He next took on the lead role of Van in the comedy "As in Kevin." Kash received an award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for "As in Kevin," which premiered at LA Live Film Fest 2017 and is now available on Amazon Prime. In 2018 Kash produced and starred in "Plastic Daydream," where he shared the screen with Shari Belafonte. "Plastic Daydream" was an official selection at LA Femme International Film Festival and won four awards at Film Fest LA AT LA Live, including wins for Best Short Film, Best Actress, Best Writer, and Best Director. Kash appeared as Adam the following year in the feature film "Undateable John," starring opposite Shannen Doherty and Estella Warren. Kash is also a Celebrity Ambassador for Heart Safe Neighborhood Foundation, Inc.

The Kash Hovey & Friends 2022 Film Block will include the following:

"On Air with Ka$h" is a talk show hosted by award-winning actor Kash Hovey, produced by Kash Hovey and Michelle Beaulieu. Featuring interviews with Whitney Cummings, Beverly D'Angelo, Cary Elwes, Brian Austin Green, Jacky Lai, Kristos Andrews, Olivia d'Abo, Cassie Scerbo, Mike Manning Carolyn Hennessy and many more.

"A Work of Art" is a short film starring and directed by Kristoffer Polaha. That tells the story of the very moment when Jamie is committing suicide, she thinks about her life and her uncle Owen, and she suddenly realizes that she has so much to live for that her life has become a work of art, but does this self-discovery come too late?

"Diamonds" is a music video by Katja Glieson.

"The Listening" is a trailer for the horror feature film of the same name written by Jax Malcolm, where an ancient Egyptian demon terrorizes a group of high school teenagers. The trailer stars Jax Malcolm, Samantha Bailey, Kira Reed Lorsch, Gloria Garayua, Lance Alexander, and Kash Hovey.

"Violence" is a music video by recording Artist Headkrack, directed by Kansas Bowling, and starring Parker Love Bowling.

"Mister Fahrenheit" is a music video performed by Alexander James Rodriguez.

"Young Love" is a music video by Ava Breeze starring Ava Breeze and Ryker Baloun.

"Rumors" is a TV series starring Nicole Vernarec, Kira Reed Lorsch, and Samantha Bailey. New arrival, Kat, meets LA native Lindsey at an audition, and they find themselves becoming fast friends. Soon Lindsey invites Kat to her acting class - something Lindsey soon regrets when the acting teacher, Ellen, takes a liking to Kat, and Lindsey begins to fear she's being replaced. Her fear only grows when she realizes Ellen's assistant, Trina, and Kat are developing feelings for each other. Feeling like she is losing her spotlight, Lindsey sets out to destroy Kat's reputation and secure her place at the top once and for all.

The Charlotte Chronicles" is a TV series by Michelle Murad. When a single woman adopts a female dog named Charlotte, she quickly learns that people can be bitches too!

"Hey Han with Hannah Fletcher" is a talk show and podcast hosted by Hannah Fletcher.

"Parallels" is a short film by Kate Surinskaya. Parallels is a coming-of-age drama about complex mother-daughter relationships and how their life paths are eerily similar. Lena Samoilova, a headstrong and creative teenager in suburban Russia, yearns for the support and approval of her working-class parents in pursuit of her dream to become an actress.



