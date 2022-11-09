Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 294,185 in the last 365 days.

TerraForm Power Operating Third Quarter 2022 Results Webcast and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power Operating, LLC’s Third Quarter 2022 Results Webcast and Conference Call on November 14, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with senior management.

These results will be made available on our website at www.terraformpower.com in the form of unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the periods ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 under “Financials & Filings” prior to the webcast and conference call.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register by conference call: https://registrations.events/direct/NTM3698237
Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4jfmmuzp

About TerraForm Power Operating, LLC

TerraForm Power Operating, LLC owns and operates a renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe. The company is a controlled affiliate of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. For more information, please visit: www.terraformpower.com.

Contact for Investors/Media:

Julie Xi
TerraForm Power Operating, LLC
enquiries@brookfieldrenewable.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

TerraForm Power Operating Third Quarter 2022 Results Webcast and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.