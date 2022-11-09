Submit Release
Dundee Corporation Updates Target Release Date for Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A, DC.PR.B, DC.PR.D) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) announced today that its third quarter 2022 financial results will now be released after market close on Friday, November 11, 2022, followed by a conference call with management for investors and analysts on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET.

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers or webcast link:

Participant Number (Toronto): 416-764-8659
Participant number (Toll-free): 1-888-664-6392
Conference ID: 91507280
Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/pmjGgEB3Lz0

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (ET) November 28, 2022, and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:

Encore (Toronto): 416-764-8677
Encore (Toll-free): 1-888-390-0541
Encore ID: 507280 #

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations
T: (416) 864-3584
E: ir@dundeecorporation.com


