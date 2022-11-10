Human Rights Month is coming: Learn your 30 rights in 30 minutes with free Youth for Human Rights educational materials

Youth for Human Rights materials can be delivered to your home or downloaded for free from www.youthforhumanrights.org Aaron Carson, Vice President of Youth for Human Rights DC chapter enjoys teaching youth in schools about their human rights Free booklet showing the 30 rights in youth settings Youth marching at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, to promote human rights

Youth for Human Rights offers free materials to fill the information gap on what human rights are as delineated in the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

I am learning about rights I never knew I had! These are rights I now know about and can fight to protect.” — Student at Youth for Human Rights Summer Seminar Series