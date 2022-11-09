NAHQ 2022 Awards Recognize Healthcare Quality Professionals

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four healthcare quality professionals were honored at the National Association for Healthcare Quality’s® (NAHQ) virtual conference, NAHQ Next. Held in September 2002, the educational event featured an annual awards presentation, recognizing those committed to excellence in healthcare quality and for representing the best in the industry.

Emmett T. Ervin, president of NAHQ’s board of directors, praised the award recipients, saying: “NAHQ is fortunate enough to be home to healthcare quality professionals who give back to the profession every day and make an impact on the future of healthcare quality. It is my honor to recognize a few of those outstanding professionals and their contributions.”

Fellowship

NAHQ fellows demonstrate excellence and commitment to leadership and provide a blueprint for the ideal career path for those working in healthcare quality. NAHQ fellowship recognizes professionals in four areas: leadership/service, published works, lectures/presentations and mentorship. This year, NAHQ inducted Pradeep S.B. Podila, PhD, MHA, MS, FACHE, FHFMA, CPHQ, CPHIMS, CSSBB, an informatics health scientist and senior service fellow at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “I'm honored and humbled beyond words to be accepted into the 2022 cohort of NAHQ fellows,” Podila said. “My association with NAHQ began back in 2015 and since then it has played a crucial role in my professional journey by opening-up amazing doors as well as providing me with wonderful opportunities to pay it back to the HQ community. As a newly inducted fellow, I am looking forward to the next phase in this exciting journey. Congratulations to my co-fellows and thank you to NAHQ and to my wonderful mentors!”

Claire Glover Distinguished Member Award

The Claire Glover Distinguished Member award recognizes a dynamic and passionate member who has made significant contributions to the healthcare quality profession. Terri Savino, DNP, RN, CPHQ, CPXP, FNAHQ, director of service excellence and patient experience at Middlesex Health, was the award recipient. “It is an honor to receive the NAHQ Claire Glover Distinguished Member award,” Savino stated. “As a NAHQ member since 1998, I am grateful for the professional relationships I have built and for the volunteer opportunities that NAHQ has afforded me. I look forward to mentoring others with my passion and dedication to improving care, quality, outcomes, safety, and experience for all patients.”

The Luc R. Pelletier Healthcare Quality Award

The Luc R. Pelletier Healthcare Quality award recognizes a NAHQ member who has developed a performance improvement program or initiative for a defined group of patients. This year, Josee Gill, DNP, RN, CPHQ, a team leader of the quality system at Bellin Health, was honored. “Thank you kindly for this acknowledgement and recognition of my work, I am humbled,” she said. “The real winners here are our patients because we have improved their care.”

Journal for Healthcare Quality’s (JHQ) Impact Article of the Year Award

The JHQ Impact Article of the Year award recognizes the lead author of an article that highlights research and ideas promoting excellence in healthcare and significantly impacts the healthcare quality profession. The 2022 recipient, Aoyjai Montgomery, PhD, BSN, a scientist, and data analyst at University of Alabama at Birmingham, said: “I am both humbled and honored to receive this award. I'm so thankful for my colleagues who involved and contributed with this project.”

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.