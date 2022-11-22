VisibilityOne Introduces Complete IoT IP Port Monitoring for AV collaboration spaces
VisibilityOne is uniquely focused on UCC/AV/VC end-to-end application and network diagnostics, management, and monitoring.
VisibilityOne’s impressive level of sophistication and modernization is unique in the history of monitoring tools. AI-driven auto Real-Time healing set a new standard for IT help desk & MSP tools.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VisibilityOne has launched the industry’s only real-time advanced diagnostic and monitoring solution that provides AI-driven fault resolution for conferencing technologies like MS Teams, Zoom, Crestron, Poly, Logitech, and Cisco.
— Kent Lowell, industry advisor, former GM at BT
VisibilityOne delivers this End-to-End Call Management for remote or on-premise collaboration. All elements of the Video conferencing application and the call itself are monitored for performance across the Internet or any VPN.
In December 2022, VisibilityOne's complete IoT “PORT” monitoring will launch. Savvy IT teams will see that this goes beyond the typical Up/Down status and will allow for monitoring of a device's web interface, custom ports, protocols, and device availability. This is a powerful tool for monitoring and managing specific mission-critical IoT assets! Monitoring of custom ports is especially critical in AV/UCC environments, and with VisibilityOne’s new complete PORT release, you will know if signaling fails on any port you wish to monitor. Included in the new release is the ability to group individual IoT devices to form a virtual space, further aiding, and identifying issues in your environment.
Our latest release also includes Tenantless diagnostics and monitoring for Microsoft Teams Room and Users. This enhancement enables feature-rich live diagnostics and management that go far beyond standard APIs. Tenantless MS Teams (Room/User) diagnostics and monitoring are for enterprises that are concerned with privacy, and security, or operate a trustless framework. This enhancement allows you to select only the rooms that require monitoring without the risk of scanning your network and systems.
Algorithmic examination of device faults in real-time and automated system responses for rapid healing and error correction.
Support for the hybrid workforce both in facility-based conference rooms as well as home-based workers – seamlessly across all networks.
Monitoring and management of all major/ relevant conferencing room kits including ZOOM, Microsoft, Cisco, Logitech, and Poly. – whether in a cross-vendor application scenario OR a single vendor scenario, including those hosted on NUC, PC, and Mac OS.
Full head-count equivalent: Improve efficiencies in IT workload with a measurable improvement in SLA performance due to native AI automatic detection and repair.
Significant improvement in the End-User experience by reducing downtime and eliminating performance issues – IN REAL TIME.
The complete end-to-end path with all network hops, as well as all relevant systems are monitored, alarmed, and part of the device's self-healing approach.
A single integrated comprehensive monitoring IoT and UC monitoring platform.
“VisibilityOne’s system has now reached an impressive level of sophistication and modernization unique in the history of monitoring and management tools. The AI-driven diagnostics and automatic Real-Time healing set a new standard for these kinds of systems.” Kent Lowell, industry advisor and former GM of BT’s global managed services division.
The time to enable your support team is now! Whether you're an MSP or USER take the step today to help remove a major burden off of your IT support team's shoulders.
