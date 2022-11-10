No Need to Search for Google's Recent Search Ad Changes - Actual SEO Media, Inc. Lays It Out

Search ads will still appear at the top of search results, only in a slightly different form. Google is more than a conglomerate of robots and algorithms. They hire experts to add a human element to bring audiences the best content. There are multiple points to ensuring a website has good SEO. Only focusing on one aspect will only help in the short term.

Google makes changes often to its algorithm. One of the most recent updates will change how search ads, such as PPC ads, will appear on search result pages.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soon, Google will be updating how search ads will appear on the result pages. There will be two major changes to search ads:

- the removal of the "AD" label

- the addition of business names and logos

Although these changes haven't been made just yet, businesses can expect them to start appearing soon. These changes may just upset the status quo of search ads. Now is a good time to prepare or review any planned campaigns to adjust to these changes, if necessary.

How Search Ads Worked Previously

Search ads are a type of online advertising that allows businesses to target potential customers who are searching for specific products or services online. For example, the classic example is those links that appear at the top or near the top of search result pages. These ads will appear there when someone enters a relevant query into the search engine. As mentioned previously, these are currently denoted with an "AD" label to distinguish them from organic results.

These ads are an effective way to reach out to potential customers who are already interested in what the business has to offer. They can also be another way to improve a website's visibility online and attract more visitors to the website.

An In-Depth Look at How the Update Will Change Search Ads

Moving forward, Google will soon remove the "AD" label on search ads. Instead, they will make these ads more noticeable by adding the business's name and logo. The business's name will replace the title tag, so it'll be one of the first things users will see when they are scrolling through the search results.

Previously, the URL of the landing page would appear first. The ad's title text would appear beneath it. With the update, Google won't be removing this information. Instead, the search engine giant is only making the business name more prominent.

For businesses, this is a great opportunity to increase the visibility of their company name and brand. A company's name will be more obvious for users, making it easy for them to know whose website they will be moving to when they knowingly click on an ad. This situation may also make it easier for a business to bid on a competitor's keyword(s).

Not only will the business's name be displayed more prominently, but the business's logo will also be added to the results. If the business's name wasn't already enough of a sign, having the business logo beside the search ad should make it no surprise whose landing page they'll be on after clicking on the ad.

Currently, many users complain that search ads resemble organic results too much, and it's easy to mistake them for each other. However, a business's logo will be displayed on the left of the ad, making it easier to distinguish from organic results. Although some organic results may have a thumbnail, those images will appear on the far right, away from where a search ad's logos would appear.

Lastly, the final visual update Google will be rolling out is the change of the "AD" label to "Sponsored." This particular change will happen on mobile first but will eventually roll over to the desktop version. This label will appear on the top left, just above the business's name and logo.

How the Updates Will Slowly Roll Out

The beta version of these updates is already making its way around. Some businesses are eligible for the beta version. The criteria to join the beta include the following:

- The account has been open for 90 days or longer.

- It has a good history of policy compliance.

- It has active campaigns.

- It has active text ads and has been accumulating spend on search ad campaigns for the last 28 days or more.

- It's an eligible vertical or sub-vertical account. Sensitive vertical and sub-verticals (e.g., sexual content, alcohol, gambling, and healthcare) aren't eligible for the Beta at the moment.

- The account has gone through Google's Advertiser Verification Program.

If a company meets all of the criteria, Google Ads' crawler bots will crawl any available landing pages to find the business's name and logo. This information will automatically be added to the campaigns. As the account owner, businesses can add or remove any automatically added information as they wish. They can also add information manually, such as having different ads displaying different names or logos.

Before displaying any information, Google will ensure that it meets all Google Ad policies and formatting restrictions. If the business name can't be displayed for some reason, the ad will instead display the domain from the URL. If the logo can't be displayed, then the default blue globe icon will appear instead.

These new features will be automatically rolled out in the future. Advertisers and companies will receive the relevant notifications in their Google Ads account when their account receives access to the changes. Of course, there's no need to wait for the changes to occur before simulating how these changes will affect search advertising moving forward. Companies can discuss if any changes need to be made to take advantage of these changes before it reaches them.

