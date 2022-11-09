Submit Release
orthobrain and OrthoSelect Announce Partnership

Collaboration creates new growth opportunities, increased efficiency and profitability for orthodontists

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- orthobrain® – an Ohio-based, practice growth system with a total solution that makes integrating orthodontics easy and profitable, has partnered with OrthoSelect®, a leading orthodontics software company and digital orthodontics laboratory.

Together, the organizations will use their clinical expertise and technology-driven models to deliver a quality, cost-effective clear aligner solution and personal support to clinicians looking for growth opportunities. orthobrain’s SimplyClear™ aligner system will be OrthoSelect’s official clear aligner partner, offering its clients a system that combines premium plastic, orthodontist-led treatment planning and support, resulting in time-savings and profitability.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with orthobrain who shares our passion for providing exceptional patient experiences and clinical outcomes,” said Steven Gardner, OrthoSelect’s President. “orthobrain’s game-changing aligner system offers the full package when delivering orthodontic care, and we are excited to be able to offer its comprehensive treatment plan to our clients.”
In August 2022, orthobrain launched its new SimplyClear aligner system, revolutionizing the way orthodontic treatment is delivered. Developed by orthodontists and industry leaders with decades of orthodontic experience, every SimplyClear case is powered by comprehensive support and complete case management, ensuring providers can confidently deliver quality orthodontic outcomes while minimizing doctor time.

“Expanding access to healthy smiles is the cornerstone of what we do,” says Dan German, founder of orthobrain. “Together, with OrthoSelect, our shared vision will allow for transformative growth and quality patient outcomes.”

About orthobrain

orthobrain, founded by Dr. Dan German, was established with the goal of providing orthodontic options to dentists looking to offer orthodontic services to patients. orthobrain is a proven dental practice growth system that makes integrating orthodontics easy and profitable with a total solution that combines digital technology, proprietary AI and learning systems with the expertise of orthodontists. Today, orthobrain makes orthodontic care – and beautiful smiles – available to patients everywhere at a scale never before possible. Visit orthobrain.com for more information.                  

About OrthoSelect

Founded in 2004, OrthoSelect is a leader in digital orthodontics with the mission to help orthodontists achieve greater clinical efficiency through state-of-the-art technology and provide improved treatment outcomes for their patients. With proven expertise in both orthodontic software for precision bracket placement and orthodontic laboratory services, the company completes thousands of patient cases monthly in more than a dozen countries. For more information, visit myorthoselect.com.

For OrthoSelect media inquiries, please contact Milan Detweiler at: milan@myorthoselect.com.

Media Contact: Jennifer Boroff, 216-536-8175  


