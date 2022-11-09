Submit Release
CloudMD to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on Monday, November 14, 2022

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQX: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (“CloudMD” or the “Company”), a healthcare technology and innovative health services company transforming the delivery of care, announced today that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022 after market close.

CloudMD will hold its Q3 2022 earnings conference call and webinar on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:30 am ET (6:30 am PT).

Conference call and webinar details:

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 15 at 9:30 am Eastern Time (6:30 am Pacific Time)
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7veqjm22

A link to the live event, as well as the financial statements and MD&A will be available on the Financial Statements page of the Company’s website.

About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD is transforming the delivery of healthcare using technology and by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient’s healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD’s proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, healthcare navigation, educational resources, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD’s business is separated into three main divisions: Clinics and Pharmacies, Digital Solution and Enterprise Health Solutions, the Company’s fastest growing division. CloudMD’s Enterprise Health Solutions Division has built a leading employer healthcare solutions, including its Comprehensive Integrated Health Services Platform, which offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for educational institutions, corporations, insurers, and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their students, employees, and customers.

CloudMD currently services a direct ecosystem of over 5,700 clinicians including, 1,800+ mental health practitioners, 1,600+ allied health professionals, 1,400+ doctors and nurses and covers 12 million individual lives across North America. For more information visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Karen Adams”
Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

Investor Relations
investors@cloudmd.ca 

