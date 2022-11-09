Montauk Renewables Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (“Montauk” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.



Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $55.9 million, increased 40.5% as compared to the third quarter of 2021

Net Income of $11.2 million, increased 25.7% as compared to the third quarter of 2021

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $20.9 million, increased 62.7% as compared to the third quarter of 2021

RNG production of 1.4 million MMBtu, decreased 4.8% as compared to the third quarter of 2021

Montauk’s third quarter revenue reflects an increase in pricing of both gas commodity and the average realized price of D3 Renewable Identification Numbers (“RINs”) sold. The increase in price has offset a nominal decrease in RNG volumes and the impacts of counter party sharing agreement revenues recognized in the prior period which expired. In the third quarter, our Board of Directors, and in connection with the projected growth of biogas feedstock availability from the host landfill, approved a capital improvement project to build a second production facility at the Apex landfill. Once commercially operational, we expect this facility will increase our RNG processing capacity approximately 40%. We have already started planning for the construction of this facility and expect it to become commercially operational in 2024. During the third quarter, our dairy host at our Pico facility began delivering two tranches of increased feedstock for which we made two payments as required under our agreement with the dairy. We began releasing gas from storage associated with the Pico facility and received the New Renewable Energy Facility designation from the North Carolina Utilities Commission (“NCUC”) for the Turkey, NC location of our Montauk Ag Renewables development. The Turkey location was also accepted into the NCUC’s pilot project portfolio.

Third Quarter Financial Results

Total revenues in the third quarter of 2022 were $55.9 million, an increase of $16.1 million (40.5%) compared to $39.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Increased realized RIN pricing during the third quarter of 2022 of $3.49 compared to $1.65 in third quarter of 2021 was the primary driver for this increase in total revenues. Additionally, an increase in natural gas index prices of 104.5% in the third quarter of 2022 of $8.20 compared to$4.01 in the third quarter of 2021 also contributed to the increase. Offsetting these increases were $2.8 million of lower revenues recognized under counterparty sharing arrangements in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 due to these arrangements ending. Operating and maintenance expenses for our RNG facilities were $12.1 million, an increase of $3.3 million (38.4%) compared to $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. The primary driver of this increase is related to increased utilities expense of $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021. Partially offsetting the RNG operating and maintenance expenses increase was a decrease in our Renewable Electricity Generation operating and maintenance expenses to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.5 million (41.4%) in the third quarter of 2021. The primary reason for the decrease related to reduced scheduled preventative maintenance at our Bowerman facility. Total general and administrative expenses were $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.9 million (12.6%) compared to $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Operating profit in the third quarter of 2022 was $13.6 million, an increase of $6.9 million (102.6%) compared to an operating profit of $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net income in the third quarter of 2022 was $11.2 million, an increase of $2.3 million (25.8%) compared to a net income of $8.9 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter Operational Results

We produced 1.4 million Metric Million British Thermal Units (“MMBtu”) of RNG during the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 0.1 million compared to 1.5 million MMBtu produced in the third quarter of 2021. Our Apex facility produced 26 fewer MMBtu in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 as a result of landfill filling patterns resulting in lower production. Also contributing to the decrease is our Atascocita facility producing 53 fewer MMBtu in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 as a result of increased contaminants in the feedstock which lowers processing efficiency. We produced approximately 49 megawatt hours (“MWh”) in Renewable Electricity in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 6 MWh compared to 43 MWh produced in the third quarter of 2021. Our Security facility produced approximately 3 MWh in the third quarter of 2022 compared to no production in the third quarter of 2021 as a result of the prior period engine restoration project. Our Bowerman facility produced 4 MWh more in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 as a result of preventative engine maintenance performed during the third quarter of 2021. Our Tulsa facility produced approximately 1 MWh less in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2021 due to reduced feedstock availability at the landfill.

Updated 2022 Full Year Outlook:

RNG revenues expected to range between $196.0 and $216.0 million

RNG production volumes expected to range between 5.6 and 5.9 million MMBtu

Renewable Electricity revenues expected to range between $17.0 and $18.0 million

Renewable Electricity production volumes expected to range between 188 and 198 thousand MWh

Conference Call Information

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are Non-GAAP financial measures. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe the measures assist investors in analyzing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measurements of performance that management and the board of directors use in their financial and operational decision-making and in the determination of certain compensation programs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net (loss) income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or a measure of our liquidity or profitability.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 15 operating projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit https://i r .montaukrenewables.com

MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC. CONDENSED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



(in thousands, except share and per share data):

As of September 30, As of December 31, ASSETS 2022 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,619 $ 53,266 Accounts and other receivables 12,264 9,338 Related party receivable 8,940 8,940 Current portion of derivative instrument 718 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,110 2,846 Assets held for sale - 777 Total current assets $ 121,651 $ 75,167 Restricted cash - non-current $ 407 $ 328 Property, plant and equipment, net 173,968 180,893 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 15,897 14,113 Deferred tax assets 4,568 10,570 Non-current portion of derivative instrument 1,244 - Operating lease right-of-use assets 124 305 Finance lease right-of-use assets 113 - Other assets 5,971 5,104 Total assets $ 323,943 $ 286,480 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,369 $ 4,973 Accrued liabilities 17,243 10,823 Income tax payable 288 - Current portion of derivative instrument 1,440 650 Current portion of operating lease liability 84 296 Current portion of finance lease liability 69 - Current portion of long-term debt 7,854 7,815 Total current liabilities $ 30,347 $ 24,557 Long-term debt, less current portion $ 65,485 $ 71,392 Non-current portion of derivative instrument - 189 Non-current portion of operating lease liability 21 27 Non-current portion of finance lease liability 42 - Asset retirement obligation 5,397 5,301 Other liabilities 3,843 2,721 Total liabilities $ 105,135 $ 104,187 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 690,000,000 shares; 143,603,681 and 143,584,827 shares issued at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 141,290,748 and 141,015,213 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021, respectively 1,410 1,410 Treasury stock, at cost, 959,344 and 950,214 shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (10,904 ) (10,813 ) Additional paid-in capital 203,606 196,224 Retained earnings (deficit) 24,696 (4,528 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 218,808 $ 182,293 Total liabilities and stockholders'equity $ 323,943 $ 286,480

MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total operating revenues $ 55,860 $ 39,749 $ 155,916 $ 102,872 Operating expenses: Operating and maintenance expenses $ 14,134 $ 13,123 $ 42,205 $ 36,954 General and administrative expenses 8,466 7,520 25,715 35,280 Royalties, transportation, gathering and production fuel 12,188 6,636 34,484 18,840 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,167 5,666 15,453 17,062 Gain on insurance proceeds - (157 ) (313 ) (238 ) Impairment loss 2,273 - 2,393 626 Transaction costs - 232 32 357 Total operating expenses $ 42,228 $ 33,020 $ 119,969 $ 108,881 Operating income (loss) $ 13,632 $ 6,729 $ 35,947 $ (6,009 ) Other expenses (income): Interest expense 36 697 339 2,064 Other (income) expense (131 ) 617 (463 ) 662 Total other (income) expense $ (95 ) $ 1,314 $ (124 ) $ 2,726 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 13,727 $ 5,415 $ 36,071 $ (8,735 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 2,540 (3,481 ) 6,847 1,286 Net income (loss) $ 11,187 $ 8,896 $ 29,224 $ (10,021 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.21 $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ (0.07 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 141,290,748 141,015,213 141,156,126 141,015,213 Diluted 142,722,396 141,048,006 142,627,711 141,015,213

MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 29,224 $ (10,021 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 15,453 17,062 Provision for deferred income taxes 6,002 1,124 Stock-based compensation 7,382 19,713 Derivative mark-to-market adjustments and settlements (1,359 ) (1,011 ) Gain on property insurance proceeds (313 ) (238 ) Earn out increase (decrease) 1,122 (694 ) Net (gain) loss on sale of assets (250 ) 822 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 174 304 Amortization of debt issuance costs 314 395 Impairment loss 2,393 626 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts and other receivables and other current assets (5,252 ) (7,272 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 4,919 488 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 59,809 $ 21,298 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures $ (12,750 ) $ (7,702 ) Asset acquisition - (4,142 ) Cash collateral deposits 79 118 Proceeds from sale of assets 1,088 74 Proceeds from insurance recovery 313 238 Net cash used in investing activities $ (11,270 ) $ (11,414 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long-term debt (6,000 ) (7,500 ) Proceeds from initial public offering - 15,593 Treasury stock purchase (91 ) (10,813 ) Loan to Montauk Holdings Limited - (7,140 ) Finance lease payments (15 ) - Net cash used in financing activities $ (6,106 ) $ (9,860 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 42,433 $ 24 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 53,612 $ 21,559 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 96,045 $ 21,583 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,619 $ 20,892 Restricted cash and cash equivalents – current 19 118 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - non-current 407 573 $ 96,045 $ 21,583

MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(in thousands):

The following table provides our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:



For the three months ended September 30 2022 2021 Net income $ 11,187 $ 8,896 Depreciation and amortization 5,167 5,666 Interest expense 36 697 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,540 (3,481 ) Consolidated EBITDA 18,930 11,778 Net loss on sale of assets 43 822 Impairment loss 2,273 - Unrealized gains on hedging activities (367 ) - Transaction costs - 232 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,879 $ 12,832

The following table provides our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation to net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021: