Shares of Unisys plummeted 49% on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after the company admitted that it would not be able to file its third quarter 2022 financial results due to an internal investigation regarding "certain disclosure controls and procedures matters," which may uncover material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting. Gibbs Law Group is looking into a potential Unisys Securities Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Unisys Corporation UIS.

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, information technology services and consulting company Unisys Corporation released its Q3 results for 2022, revealing that it had missed revenue and earnings estimates and lowered its full year guidance for 2023. Unisys also admitted that it will be unable to file its third quarter financial results on time due to an ongoing internal investigation regarding "certain disclosure controls and procedures matters, including, but not limited to, the dissemination and communication of information within certain parts of the organization." Unisys added that it expects that the investigation may determine that there were "material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, which may result in a conclusion that the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting are not effective."

Following this news, Unisys stock plummeted 49%, closing at $4.63 on November 8, 2022, causing significant harm to investors.

