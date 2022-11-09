Jamf Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Q3 total revenue year-over-year growth of 30% to $124.6 million

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We again delivered strong results for the third quarter, due to our diverse business model, market leadership position, continued innovation at the pace of Apple, increased demand for enterprise security solutions and our philosophy and proven capability of delivering balanced growth and profitability,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “These factors, along with our commitment to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust, will help us remain resilient as we navigate continued economic uncertainties.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

ARR : ARR of $490.5 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 27% year-over-year.

: ARR of $490.5 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 27% year-over-year. Revenue : Total revenue of $124.6 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year.

: Total revenue of $124.6 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year. Gross Profit : GAAP gross profit of $93.4 million, or 75% of total revenue, compared to $69.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit of $101.6 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $76.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

: GAAP gross profit of $93.4 million, or 75% of total revenue, compared to $69.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit of $101.6 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $76.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Operating Loss/Income : GAAP operating loss of $28.6 million, or (23)% of total revenue, compared to $29.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income of $6.9 million, or 6% of total revenue, compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.

: GAAP operating loss of $28.6 million, or (23)% of total revenue, compared to $29.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income of $6.9 million, or 6% of total revenue, compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. Cash Flow: Cash flow provided by operations of $63.2 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2022, or 14% of TTM total revenue, compared to $84.5 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2021. Unlevered free cash flow of $64.0 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2022, or 14% of TTM total revenue, compared to $81.5 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2021.



A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains descriptions of these reconciliations.

Recent Business Highlights

Ended the third quarter serving more than 69,000 customers with more than 29.3 million total devices on our platform.

Announced the pending acquisition of ZecOps, a leader in mobile detection and response, uniquely positioning Jamf to help IT and security teams strengthen their organization’s mobile security posture. The acquisition is expected to close in Q4 2022.

Showcased Jamf’s new and upcoming product innovations that help organizations simplify and secure work at the 13th annual Jamf Nation User Conference.

Announced same-day support for all of Apple’s fall operating system releases, including macOS Ventura, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. macOS Ventura delivers powerful features that will help organizations with enhanced device management and institutional security enhancements including Declarative Device Management, Platform Single Sign-On and Rapid Security Response.

Joined Amazon Web Services Independent Software Vendor Accelerate Program, enabling us to offer its Apple device management platform, security, threat prevention and custom workflows, like its recently announced collaboration on EC2 Mac management, to address AWS customers’ specific business needs.

Jamf Protect named “Endpoint Security Solution of the Year” in the 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards aim to perform the most comprehensive evaluation of cybersecurity companies and solutions on the market today.

Jamf Threat Defense and Jamf Protect named Mobile Security Solution of the Year and Security Software Solution of the Year in the 2022 Computing Security Awards. The Computing Security Awards aim to recognize the best security solutions in the market.

Ranked #14 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology TM 2022 list, up from #22 in 2021.

2022 list, up from #22 in 2021. Published Jamf’s inaugural Purpose and Impact Report, detailing Jamf is empowering its employees, customers and communities.

Recognized by TrustRadius for Jamf’s social responsibility program with a 2022 Tech Cares Award. This third-annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Jamf currently expects:

Total revenue of $128.5 to $129.5 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $6.5 to $7.5 million

For the full year 2022, Jamf currently expects:

Total revenue of $477.0 to $478.0 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $23.5 to $24.5 million

To assist with modeling, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year 2022, amortization is expected to be approximately $11.1 million and $47.9 million, respectively. In addition, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year 2022, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes is expected to be approximately $22.5 million and $113.2 million, respectively.

Jamf is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of non-GAAP operating income to GAAP operating income (loss) because certain items are out of Jamf’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses and acquisition-related earn-out, offering costs, amortization and stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating income is not available without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected GAAP operating income (loss) being materially less than is indicated by currently estimated non-GAAP operating income.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Jamf will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 9, 2022.

The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com, along with the earnings press release, financial tables, earnings presentation and investor presentation. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on November 9, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Please note that Jamf uses its https://ir.jamf.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP provision for income taxes as it relates to the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, unlevered free cash flow, and unlevered free cash flow margin are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, acquisition-related earnout, offering costs, foreign currency transaction loss, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, legal reserve, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of debt issuance costs. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements included in our publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely solely on any single financial measurement or communication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business and include statements regarding our future financial and operating performance (including our financial outlook for future reporting periods). You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, among others: the impact on our operations from macroeconomic and market conditions, including heightened inflation, slower growth or recession, changes to fiscal and monetary policy, higher interest rates, currency fluctuations, challenges in the supply chain and the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of customer dissatisfaction with Apple or other negative events affecting Apple services and devices, and failure of enterprises to adopt Apple products; the potentially adverse impact of changes in features and functionality by Apple on our engineering focus or product development efforts; changes in our continued relationship with Apple; the fact that we are not party to any exclusive agreements or arrangements with Apple; our reliance, in part, on channel partners for the sale and distribution of our products; our ability to successfully develop new products or materially enhance current products through our research and development efforts; our ability to continue to attract new customers; our ability to retain our current customers; our ability to sell additional functionality to our current customers; our ability to correctly estimate market opportunity and forecast market growth; risks associated with failing to continue our recent growth rates; our dependence on one of our products for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to scale our business and manage our expenses; our ability to change our pricing models, if necessary to compete successfully; the impact of delays or outages of our cloud services from any disruptions, capacity limitations or interferences of third-party data centers that host our cloud services, including Amazon Web Services; our ability to meet service-level commitments under our subscription agreements; our ability to maintain, enhance and protect our brand; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; the ability of Jamf Nation to thrive and grow as we expand our business; the potential impact of inaccurate, incomplete or misleading content that is posted on Jamf Nation; our ability to offer high-quality support; risks and uncertainties associated with acquisitions and divestitures (such as our acquisition of ZecOps); our ability to predict and respond to rapidly evolving technological trends and our customers' changing needs; our ability to compete with existing and new companies; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; the impact of reductions in IT spending; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; risks associated with competitive challenges faced by our customers; the impact of our often long and unpredictable sales cycle; the risks associated with sales to new and existing enterprise customers; our ability to develop and expand our marketing and sales capabilities; the risks associated with free trials and other inbound, lead-generation sales strategies; the risks associated with indemnity provisions in our contracts; our management team’s limited experience managing a public company; risks associated with cyber-security events; the impact of real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our products; the impact of general disruptions to data transmission; risks associated with stringent and changing privacy laws, regulations and standards, and information security policies and contractual obligations related to data privacy and security; the risks associated with intellectual property infringement claims; our reliance on third-party software and intellectual property licenses; our ability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights; the risks associated with our use of open source software in our products; risks associated with our indebtedness; and risks associated with global events (such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions).

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release relate only to events as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30,

2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,480 $ 177,150 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $462 and $391 92,882 79,143 Income taxes receivable 406 608 Deferred contract costs 16,472 12,904 Prepaid expenses 16,186 17,581 Other current assets 6,224 4,212 Total current assets 357,650 291,598 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 19,116 18,045 Goodwill 800,524 845,734 Other intangible assets, net 215,064 264,593 Deferred contract costs, non-current 36,960 29,842 Other assets 38,128 30,608 Total assets $ 1,467,442 $ 1,480,420 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,870 $ 9,306 Accrued liabilities 57,351 54,022 Income taxes payable 752 167 Deferred revenues 271,721 223,031 Total current liabilities 346,694 286,526 Deferred revenues, non-current 69,509 59,097 Deferred tax liability, net 5,418 8,700 Convertible senior notes, net 363,885 362,031 Other liabilities 22,173 25,640 Total liabilities 807,679 741,994 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 120 119 Additional paid-in capital 1,011,205 913,581 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (64,084 ) (7,866 ) Accumulated deficit (287,478 ) (167,408 ) Total stockholders’ equity 659,763 738,426 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,467,442 $ 1,480,420

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

​ Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Subscription $ 118,524 $ 90,700 $ 330,132 $ 245,900 Services 5,216 4,083 14,187 12,015 License 817 838 4,134 4,671 Total revenue 124,557 95,621 348,453 262,586 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription(1)(2)(3)(4) (exclusive of amortization expense shown below) 22,334 18,317 62,870 44,206 Cost of services(1)(2)(3) (exclusive of amortization expense shown below) 3,584 2,955 10,184 8,027 Amortization expense 5,277 5,198 15,760 10,835 Total cost of revenue 31,195 26,470 88,814 63,068 Gross profit 93,362 69,151 259,639 199,518 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4) 54,096 40,856 159,171 103,640 Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4) 30,799 25,608 89,584 58,437 General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4) 30,061 25,536 103,994 69,288 Amortization expense 7,040 7,025 21,103 18,275 Total operating expenses 121,996 99,025 373,852 249,640 Loss from operations (28,634 ) (29,874 ) (114,213 ) (50,122 ) Interest income (expense), net 45 (1,386 ) (1,455 ) (1,608 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — (449 ) — (449 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (2,624 ) (269 ) (4,081 ) (795 ) Loss before income tax (provision) benefit (31,213 ) (31,978 ) (119,749 ) (52,974 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (89 ) 1,595 (321 ) 1,535 Net loss $ (31,302 ) $ (30,383 ) $ (120,070 ) $ (51,439 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (0.44 ) Weighted‑average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 121,014,325 118,640,565 120,188,587 117,983,463

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 2,479 $ 1,716 $ 6,495 $ 2,384 Services 344 229 961 381 Sales and marketing 6,955 4,833 26,625 6,763 Research and development 5,130 5,145 19,620 7,076 General and administrative 5,582 3,913 35,823 6,170 $ 20,490 $ 15,836 $ 89,524 $ 22,774

(2) Includes payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as follows:​

​ Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 109 $ 112 $ 133 $ 112 Services 23 22 24 22 Sales and marketing 366 270 443 416 Research and development 142 174 246 291 General and administrative 92 148 275 501 ​ $ 732 $ 726 $ 1,121 $ 1,342

(3) Includes depreciation expense as follows:

​ Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: ​ Subscription $ 285 $ 302 $ 891 $ 814 Services 40 43 126 124 Sales and marketing 669 608 1,986 1,706 Research and development 409 341 1,165 923 General and administrative 234 194 707 572 ​ $ 1,637 $ 1,488 $ 4,875 $ 4,139

(4) Includes acquisition-related expense as follows:​

​ Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Cost of revenue: Subscription $ — $ 17 $ 61 $ 17 Sales and marketing — 34 7 34 Research and development 246 549 792 590 General and administrative 1,536 1,859 2,571 4,143 $ 1,782 $ 2,459 $ 3,431 $ 4,784

General and administrative also includes acquisition-related earnout of $0.2 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $0.4 million and $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The acquisition-related earnout was an expense for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 reflecting the increase in fair value of the Digita acquisition contingent liability due to growth in sales of our Jamf Protect product. General and administrative also includes legal reserve of $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

​ Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2022 2021 Operating activities ​ ​ Net loss $ (120,070 ) $ (51,439 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 41,738 33,249 Amortization of deferred contract costs 12,091 9,034 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,040 573 Non-cash lease expense 4,373 3,705 Provision for credit losses and returns 310 (7 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 449 Share‑based compensation 89,524 22,774 Deferred tax benefit (2,019 ) (2,568 ) Adjustment to contingent consideration 388 4,837 Other 4,603 1,144 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (15,125 ) 3,184 Income tax receivable/payable 688 (107 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,351 ) (8,129 ) Deferred contract costs (22,919 ) (18,052 ) Accounts payable 7,766 5,020 Accrued liabilities 2,872 1,644 Deferred revenue 59,922 59,464 Other liabilities — 52 Net cash provided by operating activities 62,831 64,827 Investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,023 ) (352,711 ) Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (5,645 ) (7,261 ) Purchase of investments (3,100 ) — Other (151 ) 35 Net cash used in investing activities (12,919 ) (359,937 ) Financing activities Proceeds from convertible senior notes — 373,750 Proceeds from bank borrowings — 250,000 Payment of bank borrowings — (250,000 ) Payment for purchase of capped calls — (36,030 ) Debt issuance costs (50 ) (12,636 ) Cash paid for offering costs (104 ) (543 ) Cash paid for contingent consideration (4,588 ) (4,206 ) Payment of acquisition-related holdback (200 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 4,682 8,570 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (260 ) 328,905 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,322 ) (865 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 48,330 32,930 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 177,150 194,868 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 225,480 $ 227,798

Jamf Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above: Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,480 $ 227,148 Restricted cash included in other current assets — 650 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 225,480 $ 227,798

Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Financial Information

Disaggregated Revenues

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 SaaS subscription and support and maintenance $ 112,351 $ 83,775 $ 312,992 $ 222,672 On‑premise subscription 6,173 6,925 17,140 23,228 Subscription revenue 118,524 90,700 330,132 245,900 Professional services 5,216 4,083 14,187 12,015 Perpetual licenses 817 838 4,134 4,671 Non‑subscription revenue 6,033 4,921 18,321 16,686 Total revenue $ 124,557 $ 95,621 $ 348,453 $ 262,586

Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Information

Key Business Metrics

(in millions, except number of customers and percentages)

(unaudited)

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 ARR $ 490.5 $ 466.0 $ 436.5 $ 412.5 $ 384.8 $ 333.0 $ 308.0 ARR from management solutions as a percent of total ARR 82 % 82 % 83 % 84 % 84 % 91 % 93 % ARR from security solutions as a percent of total ARR 18 % 18 % 17 % 16 % 16 % 9 % 7 % ARR from commercial customers as a percent of total ARR 71 % 71 % 70 % 69 % 68 % 64 % 63 % ARR from education customers as a percent of total ARR 29 % 29 % 30 % 31 % 32 % 36 % 37 % Dollar-based net retention rate (1) 115 % 117 % 120 % 120 % 119 % 119 % 117 % Devices 29.3 28.4 26.8 26.1 25.0 23.2 21.8 Customers 69,000 67,000 62,000 60,000 57,000 53,000 50,000

(1) The dollar-based net retention rates for the TTM ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 include Wandera. The dollar-based net retention rates for periods prior to June 30, 2022 were based on our Jamf legacy business and did not include Wandera since it had not been a part of our business for the full trailing twelve months.

Jamf Holding Corp.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Data

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses $ 121,996 $ 99,025 $ 373,852 $ 249,640 Amortization expense (7,040 ) (7,025 ) (21,103 ) (18,275 ) Stock-based compensation (17,667 ) (13,891 ) (82,068 ) (20,009 ) Acquisition-related expense (1,782 ) (2,442 ) (3,370 ) (4,767 ) Acquisition-related earnout (200 ) (600 ) (388 ) (4,837 ) Offering costs — — (124 ) (594 ) Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation (600 ) (592 ) (964 ) (1,208 ) Legal reserve — — — (4,200 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 94,707 $ 74,475 $ 265,835 $ 195,750 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit $ 93,362 $ 69,151 $ 259,639 $ 199,518 Amortization expense 5,277 5,198 15,760 10,835 Stock-based compensation 2,823 1,945 7,456 2,765 Acquisition-related expense — 17 61 17 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 132 134 157 134 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 101,594 $ 76,445 $ 283,073 $ 213,269 Gross profit margin 75 % 72 % 75 % 76 % Non-GAAP gross profit margin 82 % 80 % 81 % 81 % Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating loss $ (28,634 ) $ (29,874 ) $ (114,213 ) $ (50,122 ) Amortization expense 12,317 12,223 36,863 29,110 Stock-based compensation 20,490 15,836 89,524 22,774 Acquisition-related expense 1,782 2,459 3,431 4,784 Acquisition-related earnout 200 600 388 4,837 Offering costs — — 124 594 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 732 726 1,121 1,342 Legal reserve — — — 4,200 Non-GAAP operating income $ 6,887 $ 1,970 $ 17,238 $ 17,519 Operating loss margin (23 )% (31 )% (33 )% (19 )% Non-GAAP operating income margin 6 % 2 % 5 % 7 %





​ Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ​ 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (31,302 ) $ (30,383 ) $ (120,070 ) $ (51,439 ) Exclude: Income tax (provision) benefit (89 ) 1,595 (321 ) 1,535 Loss before income tax (provision) benefit (31,213 ) (31,978 ) (119,749 ) (52,974 ) Amortization expense 12,317 12,223 36,863 29,110 Stock-based compensation 20,490 15,836 89,524 22,774 Foreign currency transaction loss 2,624 269 4,081 795 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 449 — 449 Amortization of debt issuance costs 682 324 2,040 324 Acquisition-related expense 1,782 2,459 3,431 4,784 Acquisition-related earnout 200 600 388 4,837 Offering costs — — 124 594 Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 732 726 1,121 1,342 Legal reserve — — — 4,200 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 7,614 908 17,823 16,235 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (1) (1,828 ) (218 ) (4,278 ) (3,896 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 5,786 $ 690 $ 13,545 $ 12,339 Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.26 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (0.44 ) Diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (1.00 ) $ (0.44 ) Weighted‑average shares used in computing net loss per share: Basic 121,014,325 118,640,565 120,188,587 117,983,463 Diluted 121,014,325 118,640,565 120,188,587 117,983,463 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 121,014,325 118,640,565 120,188,587 117,983,463 Diluted 132,229,404 121,974,161 130,399,569 121,006,865

(1) Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, Jamf changed its method of calculating its non-GAAP provision for income taxes in accordance with the SEC’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation on a retroactive basis. Under the new method, Jamf’s blended U.S. statutory rate of 24% is used as an estimate for the current and deferred income tax expense associated with our non-GAAP income before income taxes. Historically, Jamf had approximated the effective tax rate by taking into account the sizeable U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and tax credit carryforwards that have not been recorded where Jamf does not expect to record or pay tax for the foreseeable future.

Nine Months Ended September 30, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 62,831 $ 64,827 $ 33,099 $ 65,165 $ 52,801 Less: Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements (5,645 ) (7,261 ) (1,836 ) (9,755 ) (4,368 ) Free cash flow 57,186 57,566 31,263 55,410 48,433 Add: Cash paid for interest 683 944 12,647 967 12,649 Cash paid for acquisition-related expense 2,110 3,885 3,300 5,039 5,200 Cash paid for legal settlement — — — 5,000 — Unlevered free cash flow $ 59,979 $ 62,395 $ 47,210 $ 66,416 $ 66,282 Total revenue $ 348,453 $ 262,586 $ 192,865 $ 366,388 $ 269,132 Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue 18 % 25 % 17 % 18 % 20 % Free cash flow margin 16 % 22 % 16 % 15 % 18 % Unlevered free cash flow margin 17 % 24 % 24 % 18 % 25 %



