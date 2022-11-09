Submit Release
Jamf Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Q3 total revenue year-over-year growth of 30% to $124.6 million
  • ARR year-over-year growth of 27% to $490.5 million as of September 30, 2022
  • Cash flow provided by operations of $63.2 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2022, or 14% of TTM total revenue; unlevered free cash flow of $64.0 million, or 14% of TTM total revenue

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We again delivered strong results for the third quarter, due to our diverse business model, market leadership position, continued innovation at the pace of Apple, increased demand for enterprise security solutions and our philosophy and proven capability of delivering balanced growth and profitability,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “These factors, along with our commitment to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust, will help us remain resilient as we navigate continued economic uncertainties.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • ARR: ARR of $490.5 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of 27% year-over-year.
  • Revenue: Total revenue of $124.6 million, an increase of 30% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit of $93.4 million, or 75% of total revenue, compared to $69.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit of $101.6 million, or 82% of total revenue, compared to $76.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Operating Loss/Income: GAAP operating loss of $28.6 million, or (23)% of total revenue, compared to $29.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating income of $6.9 million, or 6% of total revenue, compared to $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Cash Flow: Cash flow provided by operations of $63.2 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2022, or 14% of TTM total revenue, compared to $84.5 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2021. Unlevered free cash flow of $64.0 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2022, or 14% of TTM total revenue, compared to $81.5 million for the TTM ended September 30, 2021.

A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains descriptions of these reconciliations.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Ended the third quarter serving more than 69,000 customers with more than 29.3 million total devices on our platform.
  • Announced the pending acquisition of ZecOps, a leader in mobile detection and response, uniquely positioning Jamf to help IT and security teams strengthen their organization’s mobile security posture. The acquisition is expected to close in Q4 2022.
  • Showcased Jamf’s new and upcoming product innovations that help organizations simplify and secure work at the 13th annual Jamf Nation User Conference.
  • Announced same-day support for all of Apple’s fall operating system releases, including macOS Ventura, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. macOS Ventura delivers powerful features that will help organizations with enhanced device management and institutional security enhancements including Declarative Device Management, Platform Single Sign-On and Rapid Security Response.
  • Joined Amazon Web Services Independent Software Vendor Accelerate Program, enabling us to offer its Apple device management platform, security, threat prevention and custom workflows, like its recently announced collaboration on EC2 Mac management, to address AWS customers’ specific business needs.
  • Jamf Protect named “Endpoint Security Solution of the Year” in the 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards aim to perform the most comprehensive evaluation of cybersecurity companies and solutions on the market today.
  • Jamf Threat Defense and Jamf Protect named Mobile Security Solution of the Year and Security Software Solution of the Year in the 2022 Computing Security Awards. The Computing Security Awards aim to recognize the best security solutions in the market.
  • Ranked #14 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in TechnologyTM 2022 list, up from #22 in 2021.
  • Published Jamf’s inaugural Purpose and Impact Report, detailing Jamf is empowering its employees, customers and communities.
  • Recognized by TrustRadius for Jamf’s social responsibility program with a 2022 Tech Cares Award. This third-annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Jamf currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $128.5 to $129.5 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $6.5 to $7.5 million

For the full year 2022, Jamf currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $477.0 to $478.0 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $23.5 to $24.5 million

To assist with modeling, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year 2022, amortization is expected to be approximately $11.1 million and $47.9 million, respectively. In addition, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full year 2022, stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes is expected to be approximately $22.5 million and $113.2 million, respectively.

Jamf is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of non-GAAP operating income to GAAP operating income (loss) because certain items are out of Jamf’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses and acquisition-related earn-out, offering costs, amortization and stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating income is not available without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected GAAP operating income (loss) being materially less than is indicated by currently estimated non-GAAP operating income.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Jamf will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 9, 2022.

The conference call will be webcast live on Jamf’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.jamf.com, along with the earnings press release, financial tables, earnings presentation and investor presentation. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on Jamf’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations website beginning on November 9, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time).  

Please note that Jamf uses its https://ir.jamf.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP provision for income taxes as it relates to the calculation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, unlevered free cash flow, and unlevered free cash flow margin are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, acquisition-related earnout, offering costs, foreign currency transaction loss, payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, legal reserve, loss on extinguishment of debt, and amortization of debt issuance costs. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by our management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements included in our publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely solely on any single financial measurement or communication.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business and include statements regarding our future financial and operating performance (including our financial outlook for future reporting periods). You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, among others: the impact on our operations from macroeconomic and market conditions, including heightened inflation, slower growth or recession, changes to fiscal and monetary policy, higher interest rates, currency fluctuations, challenges in the supply chain and the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of customer dissatisfaction with Apple or other negative events affecting Apple services and devices, and failure of enterprises to adopt Apple products; the potentially adverse impact of changes in features and functionality by Apple on our engineering focus or product development efforts; changes in our continued relationship with Apple; the fact that we are not party to any exclusive agreements or arrangements with Apple; our reliance, in part, on channel partners for the sale and distribution of our products; our ability to successfully develop new products or materially enhance current products through our research and development efforts; our ability to continue to attract new customers; our ability to retain our current customers; our ability to sell additional functionality to our current customers; our ability to correctly estimate market opportunity and forecast market growth; risks associated with failing to continue our recent growth rates; our dependence on one of our products for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to scale our business and manage our expenses; our ability to change our pricing models, if necessary to compete successfully; the impact of delays or outages of our cloud services from any disruptions, capacity limitations or interferences of third-party data centers that host our cloud services, including Amazon Web Services; our ability to meet service-level commitments under our subscription agreements; our ability to maintain, enhance and protect our brand; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; the ability of Jamf Nation to thrive and grow as we expand our business; the potential impact of inaccurate, incomplete or misleading content that is posted on Jamf Nation; our ability to offer high-quality support; risks and uncertainties associated with acquisitions and divestitures (such as our acquisition of ZecOps); our ability to predict and respond to rapidly evolving technological trends and our customers' changing needs; our ability to compete with existing and new companies; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; the impact of reductions in IT spending; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; risks associated with competitive challenges faced by our customers; the impact of our often long and unpredictable sales cycle; the risks associated with sales to new and existing enterprise customers; our ability to develop and expand our marketing and sales capabilities; the risks associated with free trials and other inbound, lead-generation sales strategies; the risks associated with indemnity provisions in our contracts; our management team’s limited experience managing a public company; risks associated with cyber-security events; the impact of real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our products; the impact of general disruptions to data transmission; risks associated with stringent and changing privacy laws, regulations and standards, and information security policies and contractual obligations related to data privacy and security; the risks associated with intellectual property infringement claims; our reliance on third-party software and intellectual property licenses; our ability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights; the risks associated with our use of open source software in our products; risks associated with our indebtedness; and risks associated with global events (such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and related sanctions).

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release relate only to events as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact
Jennifer Gaumond
ir@jamf.com

Media Contact
Rachel Nauen
media@jamf.com

Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  September 30,
2022 		  December 31, 2021
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,480     $ 177,150  
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $462 and $391   92,882       79,143  
Income taxes receivable   406       608  
Deferred contract costs   16,472       12,904  
Prepaid expenses   16,186       17,581  
Other current assets   6,224       4,212  
Total current assets   357,650       291,598  
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net   19,116       18,045  
Goodwill   800,524       845,734  
Other intangible assets, net   215,064       264,593  
Deferred contract costs, non-current   36,960       29,842  
Other assets   38,128       30,608  
Total assets $ 1,467,442     $ 1,480,420  
       
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 16,870     $ 9,306  
Accrued liabilities   57,351       54,022  
Income taxes payable   752       167  
Deferred revenues   271,721       223,031  
Total current liabilities   346,694       286,526  
Deferred revenues, non-current   69,509       59,097  
Deferred tax liability, net   5,418       8,700  
Convertible senior notes, net   363,885       362,031  
Other liabilities   22,173       25,640  
Total liabilities   807,679       741,994  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock          
Common stock   120       119  
Additional paid-in capital   1,011,205       913,581  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (64,084 )     (7,866 )
Accumulated deficit   (287,478 )     (167,408 )
Total stockholders’ equity   659,763       738,426  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,467,442     $ 1,480,420  
               

Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022       2021       2022       2021  
Revenue:              
Subscription $ 118,524     $ 90,700     $ 330,132     $ 245,900  
Services   5,216       4,083       14,187       12,015  
License   817       838       4,134       4,671  
Total revenue   124,557       95,621       348,453       262,586  
Cost of revenue:              
Cost of subscription(1)(2)(3)(4) (exclusive of amortization expense shown below)   22,334       18,317       62,870       44,206  
Cost of services(1)(2)(3) (exclusive of amortization expense shown below)   3,584       2,955       10,184       8,027  
Amortization expense   5,277       5,198       15,760       10,835  
Total cost of revenue   31,195       26,470       88,814       63,068  
Gross profit   93,362       69,151       259,639       199,518  
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing(1)(2)(3)(4)   54,096       40,856       159,171       103,640  
Research and development(1)(2)(3)(4)   30,799       25,608       89,584       58,437  
General and administrative(1)(2)(3)(4)   30,061       25,536       103,994       69,288  
Amortization expense   7,040       7,025       21,103       18,275  
Total operating expenses   121,996       99,025       373,852       249,640  
Loss from operations   (28,634 )     (29,874 )     (114,213 )     (50,122 )
Interest income (expense), net   45       (1,386 )     (1,455 )     (1,608 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt         (449 )           (449 )
Foreign currency transaction loss   (2,624 )     (269 )     (4,081 )     (795 )
Loss before income tax (provision) benefit   (31,213 )     (31,978 )     (119,749 )     (52,974 )
Income tax (provision) benefit   (89 )     1,595       (321 )     1,535  
Net loss $ (31,302 )   $ (30,383 )   $ (120,070 )   $ (51,439 )
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.26 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (1.00 )   $ (0.44 )
Weighted‑average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted   121,014,325       118,640,565       120,188,587       117,983,463  

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022     2021     2022     2021
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $ 2,479   $ 1,716   $ 6,495   $ 2,384
Services   344     229     961     381
Sales and marketing   6,955     4,833     26,625     6,763
Research and development   5,130     5,145     19,620     7,076
General and administrative   5,582     3,913     35,823     6,170
  $ 20,490   $ 15,836   $ 89,524   $ 22,774

(2) Includes payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as follows:​

Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022     2021     2022     2021
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $ 109   $ 112   $ 133   $ 112
Services   23     22     24     22
Sales and marketing   366     270     443     416
Research and development   142     174     246     291
General and administrative   92     148     275     501
$ 732   $ 726   $ 1,121   $ 1,342

(3) Includes depreciation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022     2021     2022     2021
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:            
Subscription $ 285   $ 302   $ 891   $ 814
Services   40     43     126     124
Sales and marketing   669     608     1,986     1,706
Research and development   409     341     1,165     923
General and administrative   234     194     707     572
$ 1,637   $ 1,488   $ 4,875   $ 4,139

(4) Includes acquisition-related expense as follows:​

Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022     2021     2022     2021
  (in thousands)
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription $   $ 17   $ 61   $ 17
Sales and marketing       34     7     34
Research and development   246     549     792     590
General and administrative   1,536     1,859     2,571     4,143
  $ 1,782   $ 2,459   $ 3,431   $ 4,784

General and administrative also includes acquisition-related earnout of $0.2 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $0.4 million and $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The acquisition-related earnout was an expense for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 reflecting the increase in fair value of the Digita acquisition contingent liability due to growth in sales of our Jamf Protect product. General and administrative also includes legal reserve of $4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022       2021  
Operating activities  
Net loss $ (120,070 )   $ (51,439 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense   41,738       33,249  
Amortization of deferred contract costs   12,091       9,034  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   2,040       573  
Non-cash lease expense   4,373       3,705  
Provision for credit losses and returns   310       (7 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt         449  
Share‑based compensation   89,524       22,774  
Deferred tax benefit   (2,019 )     (2,568 )
Adjustment to contingent consideration   388       4,837  
Other   4,603       1,144  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Trade accounts receivable   (15,125 )     3,184  
Income tax receivable/payable   688       (107 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (3,351 )     (8,129 )
Deferred contract costs   (22,919 )     (18,052 )
Accounts payable   7,766       5,020  
Accrued liabilities   2,872       1,644  
Deferred revenue   59,922       59,464  
Other liabilities         52  
Net cash provided by operating activities   62,831       64,827  
Investing activities      
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (4,023 )     (352,711 )
Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements   (5,645 )     (7,261 )
Purchase of investments   (3,100 )      
Other   (151 )     35  
Net cash used in investing activities   (12,919 )     (359,937 )
Financing activities      
Proceeds from convertible senior notes         373,750  
Proceeds from bank borrowings         250,000  
Payment of bank borrowings         (250,000 )
Payment for purchase of capped calls         (36,030 )
Debt issuance costs   (50 )     (12,636 )
Cash paid for offering costs   (104 )     (543 )
Cash paid for contingent consideration   (4,588 )     (4,206 )
Payment of acquisition-related holdback   (200 )      
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options   4,682       8,570  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (260 )     328,905  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (1,322 )     (865 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   48,330       32,930  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period   177,150       194,868  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 225,480     $ 227,798  
               

Jamf Holding Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022     2021
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash within the consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,480   $ 227,148
Restricted cash included in other current assets       650
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 225,480   $ 227,798
           

Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Financial Information
Disaggregated Revenues
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022     2021     2022     2021
SaaS subscription and support and maintenance $ 112,351   $ 83,775   $ 312,992   $ 222,672
On‑premise subscription   6,173     6,925     17,140     23,228
Subscription revenue   118,524     90,700     330,132     245,900
Professional services   5,216     4,083     14,187     12,015
Perpetual licenses   817     838     4,134     4,671
Non‑subscription revenue   6,033     4,921     18,321     16,686
Total revenue $ 124,557   $ 95,621   $ 348,453   $ 262,586
                       

Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Information
Key Business Metrics
(in millions, except number of customers and percentages)
(unaudited)

  September 30,
2022 		  June 30,
2022 		  March 31,
2022 		  December 31,
2021 		  September 30,
2021 		  June 30,
2021 		  March 31,
2021
                           
ARR $ 490.5     $ 466.0     $ 436.5     $ 412.5     $ 384.8     $ 333.0     $ 308.0  
                           
ARR from management solutions as a percent of total ARR   82 %     82 %     83 %     84 %     84 %     91 %     93 %
                           
ARR from security solutions as a percent of total ARR   18 %     18 %     17 %     16 %     16 %     9 %     7 %
                           
ARR from commercial customers as a percent of total ARR   71 %     71 %     70 %     69 %     68 %     64 %     63 %
                           
ARR from education customers as a percent of total ARR   29 %     29 %     30 %     31 %     32 %     36 %     37 %
                           
Dollar-based net retention rate (1)   115 %     117 %     120 %     120 %     119 %     119 %     117 %
                           
Devices   29.3       28.4       26.8       26.1       25.0       23.2       21.8  
                           
Customers   69,000       67,000       62,000       60,000       57,000       53,000       50,000  

(1) The dollar-based net retention rates for the TTM ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 include Wandera. The dollar-based net retention rates for periods prior to June 30, 2022 were based on our Jamf legacy business and did not include Wandera since it had not been a part of our business for the full trailing twelve months.

Jamf Holding Corp.
Supplemental Financial Information
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Data
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Operating expenses $ 121,996     $ 99,025     $ 373,852     $ 249,640  
Amortization expense   (7,040 )     (7,025 )     (21,103 )     (18,275 )
Stock-based compensation   (17,667 )     (13,891 )     (82,068 )     (20,009 )
Acquisition-related expense   (1,782 )     (2,442 )     (3,370 )     (4,767 )
Acquisition-related earnout   (200 )     (600 )     (388 )     (4,837 )
Offering costs               (124 )     (594 )
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   (600 )     (592 )     (964 )     (1,208 )
Legal reserve                     (4,200 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 94,707     $ 74,475     $ 265,835     $ 195,750  
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Gross profit $ 93,362     $ 69,151     $ 259,639     $ 199,518  
Amortization expense   5,277       5,198       15,760       10,835  
Stock-based compensation   2,823       1,945       7,456       2,765  
Acquisition-related expense         17       61       17  
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   132       134       157       134  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 101,594     $ 76,445     $ 283,073     $ 213,269  
Gross profit margin   75 %     72 %     75 %     76 %
Non-GAAP gross profit margin   82 %     80 %     81 %     81 %
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Operating loss $ (28,634 )   $ (29,874 )   $ (114,213 )   $ (50,122 )
Amortization expense   12,317       12,223       36,863       29,110  
Stock-based compensation   20,490       15,836       89,524       22,774  
Acquisition-related expense   1,782       2,459       3,431       4,784  
Acquisition-related earnout   200       600       388       4,837  
Offering costs               124       594  
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   732       726       1,121       1,342  
Legal reserve                     4,200  
Non-GAAP operating income $ 6,887     $ 1,970     $ 17,238     $ 17,519  
Operating loss margin (23 )%   (31 )%   (33 )%   (19 )%
Non-GAAP operating income margin   6 %     2 %     5 %     7 %
                               


Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net loss $ (31,302 )   $ (30,383 )   $ (120,070 )   $ (51,439 )
Exclude: Income tax (provision) benefit   (89 )     1,595       (321 )     1,535  
Loss before income tax (provision) benefit   (31,213 )     (31,978 )     (119,749 )     (52,974 )
Amortization expense   12,317       12,223       36,863       29,110  
Stock-based compensation   20,490       15,836       89,524       22,774  
Foreign currency transaction loss   2,624       269       4,081       795  
Loss on extinguishment of debt         449             449  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   682       324       2,040       324  
Acquisition-related expense   1,782       2,459       3,431       4,784  
Acquisition-related earnout   200       600       388       4,837  
Offering costs               124       594  
Payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation   732       726       1,121       1,342  
Legal reserve                     4,200  
Non-GAAP income before income taxes   7,614       908       17,823       16,235  
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes (1)   (1,828 )     (218 )     (4,278 )     (3,896 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 5,786     $ 690     $ 13,545     $ 12,339  
Net loss per share:              
Basic $ (0.26 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (1.00 )   $ (0.44 )
Diluted $ (0.26 )   $ (0.26 )   $ (1.00 )   $ (0.44 )
Weighted‑average shares used in computing net loss per share:              
Basic   121,014,325       118,640,565       120,188,587       117,983,463  
Diluted   121,014,325       118,640,565       120,188,587       117,983,463  
Non-GAAP net income per share:              
Basic $ 0.05     $ 0.01     $ 0.11     $ 0.10  
Diluted $ 0.04     $ 0.01     $ 0.10     $ 0.10  
Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share:              
Basic   121,014,325       118,640,565       120,188,587       117,983,463  
Diluted   132,229,404       121,974,161       130,399,569       121,006,865  

(1) Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, Jamf changed its method of calculating its non-GAAP provision for income taxes in accordance with the SEC’s Non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation on a retroactive basis. Under the new method, Jamf’s blended U.S. statutory rate of 24% is used as an estimate for the current and deferred income tax expense associated with our non-GAAP income before income taxes. Historically, Jamf had approximated the effective tax rate by taking into account the sizeable U.S. net operating loss carryforwards and tax credit carryforwards that have not been recorded where Jamf does not expect to record or pay tax for the foreseeable future.

  Nine Months Ended September 30,   Years Ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2020       2021       2020  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 62,831     $ 64,827     $ 33,099     $ 65,165     $ 52,801  
Less:                  
Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements   (5,645 )     (7,261 )     (1,836 )     (9,755 )     (4,368 )
Free cash flow   57,186       57,566       31,263       55,410       48,433  
Add:                  
Cash paid for interest   683       944       12,647       967       12,649  
Cash paid for acquisition-related expense   2,110       3,885       3,300       5,039       5,200  
Cash paid for legal settlement                     5,000        
Unlevered free cash flow $ 59,979     $ 62,395     $ 47,210     $ 66,416     $ 66,282  
Total revenue $ 348,453     $ 262,586     $ 192,865     $ 366,388     $ 269,132  
Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue   18 %     25 %     17 %     18 %     20 %
Free cash flow margin   16 %     22 %     16 %     15 %     18 %
Unlevered free cash flow margin   17 %     24 %     24 %     18 %     25 %
                                       


  Trailing Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
    2022       2021  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 63,169     $ 84,529  
Less:      
Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements   (8,139 )     (9,793 )
Free cash flow   55,030       74,736  
Add:      
Cash paid for interest   706       946  
Cash paid for acquisition-related expense   3,264       5,785  
Cash paid for legal settlement   5,000        
Unlevered free cash flow $ 64,000     $ 81,467  
Total revenue $ 452,255     $ 338,853  
Net cash provided by operating activities as a percentage of total revenue   14 %     25 %
Free cash flow margin   12 %     22 %
Unlevered free cash flow margin   14 %     24 %


Primary Logo

You just read:

Jamf Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

