STRATA Skin Sciences Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Strong revenue in the third quarter 2022 of $9.4 million, a 22% increase over the third quarter of 2021
  • Strong international sales of $3.3 million, an 82% increase over the third quarter of 2021
  • Announced U.S. commercial launch of TheraClear®X acne therapy system
  • Company to host conference call and webcast today, November 9, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST

/EIN News/ -- HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced strong financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We are encouraged by our strong revenues in the third quarter of 2022 of $9.4 million, reflecting a 22% increase over the prior year,” stated Bob Moccia, Chief Executive Officer of STRATA Skin Sciences. “This quarter’s success was due to our continued focus on driving XTRAC usage, refurbishing and redeploying underutilized devices, and our marketing efforts.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $9.4 million, as compared to revenues of $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. Global recurring revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $5.8 million, as compared to global recurring revenues of $5.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. Equipment revenues were $3.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $1.1 million, as compared to $0.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $5.8 million, or 61.6% of revenues, as compared to $5.4 million, or 69.7% of revenues, for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in gross profit percentage was primarily the result of an increase in amortization of intangible assets due to the Pharos and TheraClear asset acquisitions and a change in product mix with higher sales of dermatology procedures equipment, which has a lower margin than dermatology recurring procedures. Non-GAAP gross profit percentage, which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets (as noted in the table below), was 67.0% compared to 71.6% in the third quarter of 2021.

Selling and marketing costs for the third quarter of 2022 were $3.8 million, as compared to $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2021. General and administrative costs for the third quarter of 2022 were $2.6 million, as compared to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Sales and marketing expenses were higher as compared to the same period in 2021 primarily due to investments made in sales and marketing and direct-to-consumer and dermatologist advertising, as well as increased head count and employee-related expenses.

Other expense for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.2 million as compared to $0.05 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Net loss for third quarter 2022 was $1.0 million, or a loss of $0.03 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to the net loss for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.5 million, or net loss of $0.02 per basic and diluted common share.

Financial Outlook
The company reiterated its full-year 2022 revenue guidance in the range of $33 million to $35 million.

Mr. Moccia commented, “We remain encouraged on the financial outlook of the business. This quarter, we announced the U.S. commercial launch of our TheraClear®X acne treatment device, which we believe well positions the Company in the $5.5 billion acne treatment market with a potential for additional indications. We look forward to our continued momentum for the remainder of the year and believe we are on track to achieve strong, double-digit, year-over-year growth.”

Webcast and Conference Call Information
STRATA management will host a conference call today, beginning at 4:30 PM EST. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast is available here and will be archived for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-877-269-7756 (US/Canada), 1-201-689-7817 (International), and use the conference ID number 13733102.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, Gross Domestic Recurring Billings and non-GAAP gross profit.

The Company’s reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but is not a substitute for, nor superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and to provide further information for comparative purposes.

Specifically, the Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by isolating certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. In addition, the Company believes non-GAAP measures enhance the comparability of results against prior periods. Reconciliation of the GAAP measures of net loss to non-GAAP measures included in this press release is as follows (in thousands) (unaudited):

  For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
    2022       2021  
       
Net loss $ (995 )   $ (521 )
       
Adjustments:      
Depreciation and amortization   1,311       983  
Amortization of right-of-use asset   67       87  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment   17       10  
Income tax expense   -       4  
Interest expense, net   209       52  
Non-GAAP EBITDA   609       615  
Stock-based compensation   455       320  
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 1,064     $ 935  
               

Gross Domestic Recurring Billings
Gross domestic recurring billings represent the amount invoiced to partner clinics when treatment codes are sold to the physician. It does not include normal GAAP adjustments which are deferred revenue from prior quarters recorded as revenue in the current quarter, the deferral of revenue from the current quarter recorded as revenue in future quarters, adjustments for co-pay and other discounts. This excludes international recurring revenues.

The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP XTRAC® gross domestic billings to domestic recorded revenue for the third quarter 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended September 30,
    2022       2021  
Gross domestic recurring billings $ 5,548     $ 5,822  
Co-Pay adjustments   (188 )     (199 )
Other discounts   (40 )     (43 )
Deferred revenue from prior quarters   2,499       1,897  
Deferral of revenue to future quarters   (2,309 )     (2,107 )
GAAP Recorded domestic revenue $ 5,510     $ 5,370  
               

Non-GAAP Gross Profit
Non-GAAP gross profit excludes the non-cash expense of amortization of acquired intangible assets classified as cost of revenues.

  For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
    2022       2021  
       
Gross profit $ 5,799     $ 5,376  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   507       144  
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 6,306     $ 5,520  
Gross profit percentage   61.6 %     69.7 %
Non-GAAP gross profit percentage   67.0 %     71.6 %
               

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.
STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and now the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

Safe Harbor
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as “will,” “may,” “seeks,” and “expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company’s ability to launch and sell an acne treatment device and to integrate that device into its product offerings, the Company’s ability to develop, launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company’s ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to dermatologist marketing campaigns, and the Company’s ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company’s current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions or supply chain interruptions resulting from the coronavirus and political factors or conditions affecting the Company and the medical device industry in general, future responses to and effects of COVID-19 pandemic and its variants including the distribution and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at www.sec.gov and www.strataskinsciences.com.

Investor Contact:
Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838
sskn@cg.capital


STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
Assets (unaudited)    
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,454     $ 12,586  
Restricted cash   1,361       -  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $299 and $275 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   3,655       3,433  
Inventories   5,662       3,489  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   621       462  
Total current assets   18,753       19,970  
       
Property and equipment, net   6,566       6,883  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   836       638  
Intangible assets, net   18,110       10,083  
Goodwill   8,803       8,803  
Other assets   167       216  
Total assets $ 53,235     $ 46,593  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 4,369     $ 2,822  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   6,075       6,377  
Deferred revenues   2,968       3,285  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   246       318  
Current portion of contingent consideration   500       -  
Total current liabilities   14,158       12,802  
       
Long-term debt   7,435       7,319  
Deferred revenues and other liabilities   280       400  
Deferred tax liability   266       266  
Operating lease liabilities net of current portion   674       392  
Contingent consideration, net of current portion   8,622       -  
Total liabilities   31,435       21,179  
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 34,723,046 and 34,364,679 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively   35       34  
Additional paid-in capital   248,833       247,059  
Accumulated deficit   (227,068 )     (221,679 )
Total stockholders' equity   21,800       25,414  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 53,235     $ 46,593  
               

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
      2022       2021  
Revenues, net   $ 9,413     $ 7,711  
Cost of revenues     3,614       2,335  
Gross profit     5,799       5,376  
         
Operating expenses:        
Engineering and product development     216       371  
Selling and marketing     3,754       3,295  
General and administrative     2,615       2,175  
      6,585       5,841  
         
Loss from operations     (786 )     (465 )
Other income (expense):        
Interest expense     (244 )     (53 )
Interest income     35       1  
      (209 )     (52 )
Loss before income taxes     (995 )     (517 )
Income tax expense     -       (4 )
Net loss   $ (995 )   $ (521 )
         
Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.02 )
         
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted     34,723,046       34,150,438  
         

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

    For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
      2022       2021  
Revenues, net   $ 25,559     $ 20,920  
Cost of revenues     10,639       7,070  
Gross profit     14,920       13,850  
         
Operating expenses:        
Engineering and product development     588       1,158  
Selling and marketing     11,516       9,387  
General and administrative     7,599       7,085  
      19,703       17,630  
         
Loss from operations     (4,783 )     (3,780 )
Other income (expense):        
Gain on debt extinguishment     -       2,028  
Interest expense     (651 )     (109 )
Interest income     45       16  
      (606 )     1,935  
         
Loss before income taxes     (5,389 )     (1,845 )
Income tax expense     -       (12 )
Net loss   $ (5,389 )   $ (1,857 )
         
Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted   $ (0.16 )   $ (0.05 )
         
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted     34,708,606       33,944,321  
                 

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
    2022       2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net loss $ (5,389 )   $ (1,857 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:      
Amortization of intangible assets   2,155       1,113  
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets   248       261  
Depreciation and amortization   1,816       1,576  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount   116       -  
Provision (recoveries) for doubtful accounts   24       (26 )
Stock-based compensation   1,275       1,563  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment   52       73  
Gain on debt extinguishment   -       (2,028 )
Deferred taxes   -       12  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   (246 )     (181 )
Inventories   (1,616 )     219  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (110 )     (243 )
Accounts payable   1,547       (284 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   (267 )     858  
Deferred revenues   (472 )     58  
Operating lease liabilities   (236 )     (275 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (1,103 )     839  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchase of property and equipment   (2,037 )     (2,523 )
Cash paid in connection with TheraClear asset acquisition   (631 )     -  
Cash paid in connection with Ra Medical asset acquisition   -       (3,473 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (2,668 )     (5,996 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from long-term debt   -       8,000  
Payment of deferred financing costs   -       (133 )
Repayment of note payable   -       (7,275 )
Repayment of long-term debt   -       (500 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   -       92  
       
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (3,771 )     (5,065 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   12,586       18,112  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 8,815     $ 13,047  
       
Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,454     $ 13,047  
Restricted cash   1,361       -  
  $ 8,815     $ 13,047  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for interest $ 523     $ 109  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating, investing and financing activities:      
Change in operating lease right-of-use assets and liability due to amended lease $ 446     $ -  
Inventories acquired in connection with TheraClear asset acquisition $ 71     $ -  
Intangible assets acquired in connection with TheraClear asset acquisition $ 10,182     $ -  
Contingent consideration issued in connection with TheraClear asset acquisition $ 9,122     $ -  
Common stock issued in connection with TheraClear asset acquisition $ 500     $ -  
Transfer of property and equipment to inventories $ 486     $ -  
Fair value of warrants issued in connection with debt $ -     $ 585  
Assumed deferred revenue in connection with Ra Medical asset acquisition $ -     $ 1,841  
               

Primary Logo

STRATA Skin Sciences Reports Strong Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

