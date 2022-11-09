PetIQ, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter 2022 Net Sales of Approximately $210 Million at the High-End of Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA Exceeds Company's Third Quarter Guidance

Reports Record Quarterly Cash from Operations of $64.5 Million

Raises 2022 Annual Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

EAGLE, Idaho, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Cord Christensen, PetIQ’s Chairman & CEO commented, “We are very pleased with our third quarter results. Our team delivered net sales at the high-end of our guidance range for the quarter and we significantly exceeded our adjusted EBITDA outlook, posting strong double-digit growth year-over-year. The third quarter performance was driven by sales growth in five of our seven manufactured product categories, with double-digit growth in four categories. Importantly, third quarter consumption in our flea and tick brands was positive to last year and this result was well ahead of the total category. Our financial results helped us generate the highest amount of cash in a single quarter. Our mission to provide convenient and affordable access to veterinarian products and services has never been more important, pet parents are continuing to see the value we are delivering, and we are increasing our market share as they experience our broad range of pet health and wellness offerings.”

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

Net sales of $209.7 million, the high-end of the Company’s guidance for the quarter of $200 million to $210 million

Product segment net sales of $176.2 million compared to $181.6 million, a decrease of 2.9%; Product segment net sales decreased 1.0% excluding $3.5 million of sales in the prior year period related to loss of distribution rights

Net sales for PetIQ’s manufactured products increased to 32.3% of Product segment net sales compared to 31.0%

Services segment net revenues of $33.5 million compared to $29.0 million, an increase of 15.6%

Gross margin increased 420 basis points to 24.2%; adjusted gross margin increased 290 basis points to 25.8%

Net loss of $49.6 million including a $47.3 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge, compared to a net loss of $8.3 million

Adjusted net income of $4.3 million, or adjusted EPS of $0.15, an increase of 66.7% compared to $2.7 million, or $0.09

EBITDA of $12.8 million, compared to $5.9 million, an increase of 115.8%

Adjusted EBITDA of $19.2 million, compared to $16.4 million, an increase of 17.4% and above the Company's guidance for the quarter of $16.5 million to $17.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 140 basis points to 9.2% compared to 7.8%

Nine Month 2022 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

Net sales of $737.4 million compared to $735.9 million, slightly above the prior year period; for comparative purposes, net sales increased 5.3% excluding $35.6 million of sales in the prior year period related to loss of distribution rights

Product segment net sales of $643.0 million compared to $654.4 million, a decrease of 1.8%; Product segment net sales increased 3.9% excluding the aforementioned item

Net sales for PetIQ’s manufactured products increased to 29.0% of Product segment net sales compared to 26.9%

Services segment net revenues of $94.5 million compared to $81.4 million, an increase of 16.0%

Gross margin increased 280 basis points to 23.1%; adjusted gross margin increased 230 basis points to 25.0%

Net loss of $41.7 million including a $47.3 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million

Adjusted net income of $36.6 million, or adjusted EPS of $1.25, an increase of 5.0% compared to $33.3 million, or $1.19

EBITDA of $50.0 million, compared to $44.1 million, an increase of 13.4%

Adjusted EBITDA of $78.4 million, compared to $77.6 million, an increase of 1.0%

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 10 basis points to 10.6% compared to 10.5%

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales were $209.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, at the high-end of the Company’s guidance for the quarter of $200 million to $210 million. Net sales for the third quarter of 2022 decreased 0.4% compared to the prior year period. For comparative purposes, net sales increased 1.3%, excluding $3.5 million of sales in the prior year period related to the previously disclosed loss of distribution rights in the prior year period.

Third quarter Product net sales were in-line with the Company's expectations as it benefited from consumers returning to its core product categories and trading down from more expensive treatments into its PetIQ manufactured brands. The Company's new product launches in 2022 have continued to perform well.

Third quarter 2022 gross profit was $50.8 million, an increase of 20.7%, compared to $42.1 million in the prior year period. Gross margin increased 420 basis points to 24.2% from 20.0% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $53.0 million, an increase of 14.0%, compared to $46.5 million in the prior year period, reflecting favorable product mix including the success of the Company’s manufactured product portfolio such as the recently launched product NextStar. The Company also benefited from pricing and Services segment optimization during the quarter. Adjusted gross margin increased 290 basis points to 25.8% for the third quarter 2022 compared to 22.9% in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) was $46.0 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $45.3 million in the prior year period. Adjusted SG&A was $41.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $39.0 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales adjusted SG&A was 21.9%, an increase of 40 basis points compared to the prior year period. A significant driver of the increase in adjusted SG&A expenses was continued marketing investments of $2.1 million to support the growth of PetIQ's manufactured brand product portfolio.

Net loss was $49.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 which includes a $47.3 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge, compared to a net loss of $8.3 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2022 increased 62.1% to $4.3 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share ("EPS") was $0.15, compared to adjusted net income of $2.7 million, and adjusted EPS of $0.09 in the prior year period.

EBITDA was $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $5.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of 115.8%. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $19.2 million, an increase of 17.4%, compared to $16.4 million in the prior year period and above the Company's guidance of $16.5 million to $17.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 140 basis points to 9.2% compared to 7.8% in the prior year period.

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted SG&A, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional insight into the way management views reportable segment operations. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of these measures and the financial tables that accompany this release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Segment Results

Product:

For the third quarter of 2022, Product segment net sales decreased 2.9% to $176.2 million from $181.6 million in the prior year period. For comparative purposes, Product segment net sales decreased 1.0% excluding $3.5 million of sales in the prior year period related to loss of distribution rights, as previously disclosed.

Product segment adjusted EBITDA increased 5.8% to $35.6 million from adjusted EBITDA of $33.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Product segment adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2022 was 20.2% compared to 18.5% in the prior year period as a result of favorable product mix due to sales of PetIQ's manufactured products.

Services:

For the third quarter of 2022, Services segment net revenues were $33.5 million, an increase of 15.6% compared to $29.0 million in the same period last year. Services segment adjusted EBITDA was $4.2 million, an increase of 10.6% compared to $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2021. Services segment net revenues and adjusted EBITDA benefited from improved revenue metrics and optimization of mobile clinics and wellness centers.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company ended the quarter with total cash and cash equivalents of $56.7 million. During the third quarter, the Company generated $64.5 million of cash from operations. The Company’s total debt, which is comprised of its term loan, ABL, convertible debt and capital leases, was $454.6 million as of September 30, 2022. The Company had total liquidity, which it defines as cash on hand plus debt availability, of $181.7 million as of September 30, 2022. The Company repurchased a total of $3.9 million, or 373,408 shares, of its Class A Common Stock during the quarter pursuant to its previously announced stock repurchase program.

Outlook

For the full year 2022 the Company expects:

Net sales of $920 million to $940 million, consistent with the net sales guidance previously provided on August 8, 2022. Based on this guidance and solely for comparative purposes, the Company expects net sales to increase 3.7% compared to 2021 based on the mid-point of the guidance and excluding $36.1 million of sales in the prior year related to the loss of distribution rights.





Adjusted EBITDA of $93 million to $95 million, an increase of $1.0 million from the adjusted EBITDA guidance previously provided on August 8, 2022. Based on this guidance and solely comparative purposes, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA to increase approximately 3.2% compared to 2021 based on the mid-point of the guidance and excluding $1.8 million of adjusted EBITDA in the prior year related to the loss of distribution rights.



The Company does not provide guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA, net income (loss), and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted adjusted EBITDA and net income (loss) without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of net income and the respective reconciliations. These forecasted items are not within the Company’s control, may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future financial results for the full year ending December 31, 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call with members of the executive management team to discuss these results. The conference call is scheduled to begin today at 4:30 p.m. ET. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial 844-826-3033 and international listeners may dial 412-317-5185.

In addition, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet hosted at the “Investors” section of the Company's website at www.PetIQ.com. A telephonic playback will be available through November 30, 2022. North American listeners may dial 844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 412-317-6671; the passcode is 10171940.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company’s national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 2,600 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, such as statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, assumptions or future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on our business and the global economy; changes in general economic or market conditions, including inflation, that could affect overall consumer spending or our industry; our ability to successfully grow our business through acquisitions; our dependency on a limited number of customers; our ability to implement our growth strategy effectively; competition from veterinarians and others in our industry; reputational damage to our brands; economic trends and spending on pets; the effectiveness of our marketing and trade promotion programs; recalls or withdrawals of our products or product liability claims; our ability to manage our manufacturing and supply chain effectively; disruptions in our manufacturing and distribution chains; our ability to introduce new products and improve existing products; our ability to protect our intellectual property; costs associated with governmental regulation; our ability to keep and retain key employees; our ability to sustain profitability; and the risks set forth under the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial also may materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or operating results. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Consequently, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP, PetIQ uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted SG&A, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin.

Adjusted net income (loss) consists of net income (loss) adjusted for tax expense, non-cash goodwill impairment charge, acquisition expenses, integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics, loss on debt extinguishment and related costs, non-same-store adjustment, litigation costs, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted net income (loss) is utilized by management to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share is defined as non-GAAP adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period.

Adjusted gross profit consists of gross profit adjusted for gross profit on veterinarian clinics and wellness centers that are not part of same store sales. Adjusted gross profit is utilized by management to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies.

Adjusted SG&A consists of SG&A adjusted for acquisition expenses, stock-based compensation expense, non-same store adjustment, loss on debt extinguishment and related costs, integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics, and litigation expense.

EBITDA represents net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and a non-cash goodwill impairment charge. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus adjustments for transactions that management does not believe are representative of our core ongoing business including acquisition costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, stock-based compensation expense, non-same store adjustment, integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics and litigation expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA stated as a percentage of net sales.

Beginning in the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022, we will no longer add back non-same store adjustments in our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and will recast prior year period to reflect this change.

Adjusted EBITDA is utilized by management: (i) as a factor in evaluating management's performance when determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and (iii) allow for improved comparability over prior periods due to significant growth in the Company’s new wellness centers. The Company presents EBITDA because it is a necessary component for computing adjusted EBITDA.

We believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides additional tools for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends. In addition, you should be aware when evaluating these non-GAAP measures that in the future we may incur expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these or other unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies do not calculate these non-GAAP measures in the same manner. Our management does not, and you should not, consider the non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. See a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, in the financial tables that accompany this release.

PetIQ, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in 000’s except for per share amounts)

September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,718 $ 79,406 Accounts receivable, net 125,024 113,947 Inventories 147,049 96,440 Other current assets 7,392 8,896 Total current assets 336,183 298,689 Property, plant and equipment, net 74,823 76,613 Operating lease right of use assets 19,394 20,489 Other non-current assets 1,429 2,024 Intangible assets, net 176,936 190,662 Goodwill 182,949 231,110 Total assets $ 791,714 $ 819,587 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 73,399 $ 55,057 Accrued wages payable 13,795 12,704 Accrued interest payable 2,947 3,811 Other accrued expenses 11,009 11,680 Current portion of operating leases 6,266 6,500 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 8,491 8,350 Total current liabilities 115,907 98,102 Operating leases, less current installments 14,005 14,843 Long-term debt, less current installments 444,598 448,470 Finance leases, less current installments 1,481 2,493 Other non-current liabilities 411 459 Total non-current liabilities 460,495 466,265 Equity Additional paid-in capital 376,277 368,006 Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 125,000 shares authorized; 29,319 and 29,139 shares issued, respectively 29 29 Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000 shares authorized; 252 and 272 shares issued and outstanding, respectively — — Class A treasury stock, at cost, 373 and 0 shares, respectively (3,857 ) — Accumulated deficit (155,898 ) (114,525 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,138 ) (684 ) Total stockholders' equity 213,413 252,826 Non-controlling interest 1,899 2,394 Total equity 215,312 255,220 Total liabilities and equity $ 791,714 $ 819,587

PetIQ, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in 000’s, except for per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Product sales $ 176,217 $ 181,557 $ 642,981 $ 654,448 Services revenue 33,508 28,977 94,453 81,444 Total net sales 209,725 210,534 737,434 735,892 Cost of products sold 131,414 $ 142,009 485,833 510,673 Cost of services 27,541 $ 26,453 81,222 75,720 Total cost of sales 158,955 168,462 567,055 586,393 Gross profit 50,770 42,072 170,379 149,499 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 45,984 45,252 144,815 129,066 Goodwill impairment 47,264 — 47,264 — Operating (loss) income (42,478 ) (3,180 ) (21,700 ) 20,433 Interest expense, net 7,276 6,168 19,696 18,693 Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 5,453 Other expense (income), net 172 (1,337 ) (31 ) (1,992 ) Total other expense, net 7,448 4,831 19,665 22,154 Pretax net loss (49,926 ) (8,011 ) (41,365 ) (1,721 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 355 (317 ) (368 ) (187 ) Net loss (49,571 ) (8,328 ) (41,733 ) (1,908 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (435 ) (426 ) (360 ) (65 ) Net loss attributable to PetIQ, Inc. $ (49,136 ) $ (7,902 ) $ (41,373 ) $ (1,843 ) Net loss per share attributable to PetIQ, Inc. Class A common stock Basic $ (1.68 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.42 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ (1.68 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.42 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted Average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 29,224 28,940 29,224 27,949 Diluted 29,224 28,940 29,224 27,949

PetIQ, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in 000’s)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (41,733 ) $ (1,908 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and loan fees 26,564 28,936 Loss on debt extinguishment — 5,453 Loss (gain) on disposition of property, plant, and equipment 56 (1,185 ) Stock based compensation expense 8,904 7,188 Goodwill impairment 47,264 — Other non-cash activity (7 ) 133 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (11,219 ) (21,910 ) Inventories (50,847 ) (10,040 ) Other assets 1,924 (883 ) Accounts payable 18,957 (4,498 ) Accrued wages payable 1,083 2,664 Other accrued expenses (1,818 ) 6,515 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (872 ) 10,465 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposition of property, plant, and equipment — 5,055 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (9,797 ) (24,577 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,797 ) (19,522 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 44,000 630,568 Principal payments on long-term debt (49,700 ) (595,321 ) Repurchase of Class A common stock (3,857 ) — Tax distributions to LLC Owners — (70 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (1,097 ) (1,573 ) Payment of deferred financing fees and debt discount — (6,454 ) Tax withholding payments on Restricted Stock Units (862 ) (901 ) Exercise of options to purchase Class A common stock 115 12,617 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (11,401 ) 38,866 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (22,070 ) 29,809 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (618 ) (91 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 79,406 33,456 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 56,718 $ 63,174

PetIQ, Inc.

Summary Segment Results

(Unaudited, in 000’s)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended $'s in 000's September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Products segment sales $ 176,217 $ 181,557 $ 642,981 $ 654,448 Services segment revenue: Same-store sales 29,591 21,732 78,580 63,822 Non same-store sales 3,917 7,245 15,873 17,622 Total services segment revenue $ 33,508 $ 28,977 $ 94,453 $ 81,444 Total net sales $ 209,725 $ 210,534 $ 737,434 $ 735,892 Adjusted EBITDA Products $ 35,634 $ 33,678 $ 126,923 $ 120,657 Services 4,226 3,821 12,050 8,945 Unallocated Corporate (20,651 ) (21,135 ) (60,588 ) (52,018 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,209 $ 16,364 $ 78,385 $ 77,584

PetIQ, Inc.

Reconciliation between gross profit and adjusted gross profit

(Unaudited, in 000’s)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended $'s in 000's September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Gross profit $ 50,770 $ 42,072 $ 170,379 $ 149,499 Plus: Non same-store gross loss(4) 2,254 4,421 10,158 13,641 Adjusted gross profit $ 53,025 $ 46,493 $ 180,538 $ 163,140 Gross Margin % 24.2 % 20.0 % 23.1 % 20.3 % Adjusted gross margin % 25.8 % 22.9 % 25.0 % 22.7 %

PetIQ, Inc.

Reconciliation between Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) and Adjusted SG&A

(Unaudited, in 000’s)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended $'s in 000's September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 SG&A $ 45,984 $ 45,252 $ 144,815 $ 129,066 Less: Acquisition costs(2) 1,035 — 1,191 92 Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs(3) — — — 985 Stock based compensation expense 2,238 2,627 8,904 7,188 Non same-store adjustment(4) 1,236 2,334 5,692 5,125 Integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics(5) 200 (1,041 ) 943 (354 ) Litigation expenses — 2,323 3,802 2,886 Adjusted SG&A $ 41,275 $ 39,009 $ 124,284 $ 113,144 % of Sales (GAAP) 21.9 % 21.5 % 19.6 % 17.5 % % of Sales (Adjusted) 20.1 % 19.2 % 17.2 % 15.8 %

PetIQ, Inc.

Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, in 000’s)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended $'s in 000's September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net loss $ (49,571 ) $ (8,328 ) $ (41,733 ) $ (1,908 ) Plus: Tax expense (benefit) (355 ) 317 368 187 Depreciation 3,576 3,145 10,773 9,419 Amortization 4,602 4,627 13,602 17,682 Goodwill impairment(1) 47,264 — 47,264 — Interest expense, net 7,276 6,168 19,696 18,693 EBITDA $ 12,792 $ 5,929 $ 49,970 $ 44,073 Acquisition costs(2) 1,035 — 1,191 92 Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs(3) — — — 6,438 Stock based compensation expense 2,238 2,627 8,904 7,188 Non same-store adjustment(4) 2,944 6,195 13,575 16,930 Integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics(5) 200 (1,041 ) 943 (354 ) Litigation expenses — 2,323 3,802 2,886 CFO Transition — 331 — 331 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,209 $ 16,364 $ 78,385 $ 77,584 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9.2 % 7.8 % 10.6 % 10.5 %

PetIQ, Inc.

Reconciliation between Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited, in 000’s, except for per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended $'s in 000's September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Net income $ (49,571 ) $ (8,328 ) $ (41,733 ) $ (1,908 ) Plus: Tax expense (benefit) (355 ) 317 368 187 Goodwill impairment(1) 47,264 47,264 Acquisition costs(2) 1,035 — 1,191 92 Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs(3) — — — 6,438 Stock based compensation expense 2,238 2,627 8,904 7,188 Non same-store adjustment(4) 3,490 6,755 15,850 18,766 Integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics(5) 200 (1,041 ) 943 (354 ) Litigation expenses — 2,323 3,802 2,886 Adjusted Net income 4,301 2,653 $ 36,589 $ 33,295 Non-GAAP adjusted EPS Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.09 $ 1.25 $ 1.19 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.09 $ 1.25 $ 1.19 Weighted Average shares of Class A common stock outstanding used to compute non-GAAP adjusted EPS Basic 29,224 28,940 29,224 27,949 Diluted 29,224 28,940 29,224 27,949

(1) Non-cash goodwill impairment due to a significant decline in the Company’s market capitalization, driven primarily by rising interest rates and macroeconomic conditions. Additionally, the Company made the strategic decision to slow expansion plans for the Services business this year.

(2) Acquisition costs include legal, accounting, banking, consulting, diligence, and other costs related to completed and contemplated acquisitions.

(3) Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs are related to our entering into two new credit facilities, including the write off of deferred financing costs and related costs.

(4) Non same-store adjustment includes revenue and costs, and associated gross profit, related to our Services segment wellness centers and host partners with less than six full quarters of operating results, and also include pre-opening expenses.

(5) Integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics represent costs related to integrating the acquired businesses including personnel costs such as severance and signing bonuses, consulting costs, contract termination, and IT conversion costs. Depending on the type of costs, the costs are primarily in the Products and the corporate segments. Costs of discontinued clinics represent costs to close Services segment locations.