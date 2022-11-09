Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 293,920 in the last 365 days.

Lantronix Reports Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2023

  • First Quarter Net Revenue of $31.8 Million, up 15 Percent Year-Over-Year
  • First Quarter GAAP EPS of ($0.05) vs. ($0.08) in the Prior Year
  • First Quarter Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 vs. $0.08 in the Prior Year
  • Raises Full Year Fiscal 2023 Revenue Guidance to a range of $155 Million to $165 Million

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for Intelligent IT and Internet of Things (IoT), today reported results for its first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net revenue totaled $31.8 million, up 15 percent year-over-year and down 12 percent sequentially.

GAAP EPS of ($0.05), compared to ($0.08) in the prior year and $0.07 in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.08 in the prior year and $0.08 in the prior quarter.

Business Outlook

The company is raising its full year fiscal 2023 revenue and non-GAAP EPS estimates to reflect its recent acquisition. The company currently expects full year fiscal 2023 revenues in a range of $155 to $165 million, up 20 percent to 27 percent year over year, and non-GAAP EPS in a range of $0.41 to $0.46 per share, up 24 percent to 39 percent year over year.

Conference Call and Webcast

Lantronix will host an investor conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time), to discuss its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 that ended September 30, 2022. To access the live conference call, investors should dial 1-844-802-2442 (US) or 1-412-317-5135 (international) and indicate that they are participating in the Lantronix Q1 FY 2023 call. The webcast will be available simultaneously via the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

Investors can access a replay of the conference call starting at approximately 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Lantronix website. A telephonic replay will also be available through November 16, 2022, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 7663228.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room, and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lantronix believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information, when presented in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the company’s financial condition and results of operations. Management uses the aforementioned non-GAAP measures to monitor and evaluate ongoing operating results and trends to gain an understanding of our comparative operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. The company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP net income consists of net loss excluding (i) share-based compensation and the employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) interest income (expense), (iv) other income (expense), (v) income tax provision (benefit), (vi) restructuring, severance and related charges, (vii) acquisition related costs, (viii) impairment of long-lived assets, (ix) amortization of purchased intangibles, (x) amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory, (xi) fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration, and (xii) loss on extinguishment of debt.

Non-GAAP EPS is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted). For purposes of calculating non-GAAP EPS, the calculation of GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted) is adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which for GAAP purposes is treated as proceeds assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Guidance on earnings per share growth is provided only on a non-GAAP basis due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of certain items that have been excluded from the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP guidance has not been provided because certain factors that are materially significant to Lantronix’s ability to estimate the excluded items are not accessible or estimable on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning our revenue and earnings expectations for fiscal 2023 and our expectations regarding the effects of our recent acquisition of Uplogix, improving supply chain dynamics, and customer demand on our business. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based our forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about trends affecting our business and industry and other future events. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our results or experiences, or future business, financial condition, results of operations or performance, to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. Other factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to integrate the acquired Uplogix business successfully and achieve the anticipated benefits; risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of the acquired business; any loss of management or key personnel;  the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the emergence of new more contagious and/or vaccine-resistant strains of the virus and the impact of vaccination efforts, including the efficacy and public acceptance of vaccinations, on our business, employees, supply and distribution chains and the global economy; the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; our ability to successfully convert our backlog and current demand; our ability to mitigate any disruption in our and our suppliers’ and vendors’ supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the war between Ukraine and Russia or other causes; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; uncertainty as to the future profitability of acquired businesses, and delays in the realization of, or the failure to realize, any accretion from acquisition transactions; acquiring, managing and integrating new operations, businesses or assets, and the associated diversion of management attention or other related costs or difficulties; our ability to continue to generate revenue from products sold into mature markets; our ability to develop, market, and sell new products; our ability to succeed with our new software offerings; fluctuations in our revenue due to the project-based timing of orders from certain customers; unpredictable timing of our revenues due to the lengthy sales cycle for our products and services and potential delays in customer completion of projects; our ability to accurately forecast future demand for our products; delays in qualifying revisions of existing products; constraints or delays in the supply of, or quality control issues with, certain materials or components; difficulties associated with the delivery, quality or cost of our products from our contract manufacturers or suppliers; risks related to the outsourcing of manufacturing and international operations; difficulties associated with our distributors or resellers; intense competition in our industry and resultant downward price pressure; rises in inventory levels and inventory obsolescence; undetected software or hardware errors or defects in our products; cybersecurity risks; our ability to obtain appropriate industry certifications or approvals from governmental regulatory bodies; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to protect patents and other proprietary rights and avoid infringement of others’ proprietary technology rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; our ability to attract and retain qualified management; and any additional factors included in our Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 29, 2022, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of that report, and in our other public filings with the SEC. In addition, actual results may differ as a result of additional risks and uncertainties of which we are currently unaware or which we do not currently view as material to our business. For these reasons, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements we make speak only as of the date on which they are made. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our opinions or expectations, except as required by applicable law or the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. If we do update or correct any forward-looking statements, investors should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

© 2022 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark.

Lantronix Investor Relations Contact:        
Jeremy Whitaker
Chief Financial Officer
investors@lantronix.com

LANTRONIX, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 (In thousands)
       
  September 30,
 		  June 30,
    2022       2022  
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,125     $ 17,221  
Accounts receivable, net   26,669       26,262  
Inventories, net   45,260       37,679  
Contract manufacturers' receivables   932       3,454  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   4,571       5,417  
Total current assets   90,557       90,033  
Property and equipment, net   4,858       3,652  
Goodwill   27,151       20,768  
Purchased intangible assets, net   15,610       14,559  
Lease right-of-use assets   11,446       8,037  
Other assets   510       325  
Total assets $ 150,132     $ 137,374  
       
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 15,378     $ 20,644  
Line of credit   2,000       -  
Accrued payroll and related expenses   4,185       4,729  
Current portion of long-term debt, net   1,965       1,671  
Other current liabilities   16,713       8,477  
Total current liabilities   40,241       35,521  
Long-term debt, net   18,473       14,274  
Other non-current liabilities   11,680       7,683  
Total liabilities   70,394       57,478  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock   4       4  
Additional paid-in capital   290,541       289,046  
Accumulated deficit   (211,178 )     (209,525 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   371       371  
Total stockholders' equity   79,738       79,896  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 150,132     $ 137,374  
       


LANTRONIX, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
           
  Three Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
    2022       2022       2021  
Net revenue $ 31,795     $ 35,945     $ 27,705  
Cost of revenue   17,759       20,878       15,242  
Gross profit   14,036       15,067       12,463  
Operating expenses:          
Selling, general and administrative   9,157       9,362       7,906  
Research and development   4,526       4,853       4,041  
Restructuring, severance and related charges   92       35       542  
Acquisition-related costs   213       126       541  
Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration   -       (1,355 )     -  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets   1,419       1,478       1,193  
Total operating expenses   15,407       14,499       14,223  
Income (loss) from operations   (1,371 )     568       (1,760 )
Interest expense, net   (262 )     (195 )     (379 )
Other income (expense), net   34       78       (102 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   (1,599 )     451       (2,241 )
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   54       (2,055 )     42  
Net income (loss) $ (1,653 )   $ 2,506     $ (2,283 )
Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.05 )   $ 0.07     $ (0.08 )
Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.05 )   $ 0.07     $ (0.08 )
Weighted-average common shares - basic   35,406       34,933       29,228  
Weighted-average common shares - diluted   35,406       36,150       29,228  
           


LANTRONIX, INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
             
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
      2022       2022       2021  
             
GAAP net income (loss)   $ (1,653 )   $ 2,506     $ (2,283 )
Non-GAAP adjustments:            
Cost of revenue:            
Share-based compensation     51       89       100  
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants     12       -       1  
Amortization of manufacturing profit in acquired inventory     24       -       180  
Depreciation and amortization     130       146       136  
Total adjustments to cost of revenue     217       235       417  
Selling, general and administrative:            
Share-based compensation     1,405       1,294       1,126  
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants     132       15       13  
Depreciation and amortization     155       104       67  
Total adjustments to selling, general and administrative     1,692       1,413       1,206  
Research and development:            
Share-based compensation     332       270       255  
Employer portion of withholding taxes on stock grants     22       6       8  
Depreciation and amortization     64       76       71  
Total adjustments to research and development     418       352       334  
Restructuring, severance and related charges     92       35       542  
Acquisition related costs     213       126       541  
Fair value remeasurement of earnout consideration     -       (1,355 )     -  
Amortization of purchased intangible assets     1,419       1,478       1,193  
Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expenses     3,834       2,049       3,816  
Interest expense, net     262       195       379  
Other (income) expense, net     (34 )     (78 )     102  
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     54       (2,055 )     42  
Total non-GAAP adjustments     4,333       346       4,756  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 2,680     $ 2,852     $ 2,473  
             
             
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted   $ 0.07     $ 0.08     $ 0.08  
             
Denominator for GAAP net income per share - diluted     35,406       36,150       29,228  
Non-GAAP adjustment     1,777       853       1,672  
Denominator for non-GAAP net income per share - diluted     37,183       37,003       30,900  
             


LANTRONIX, INC.
UNAUDITED NET REVENUES BY PRODUCT LINE AND REGION
(In thousands)
           
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Embedded IoT Solutions $ 15,095     $ 18,443     $ 12,376  
IoT System Solutions   14,621       14,633       13,158  
Software & Services   2,079       2,869       2,171  
  $ 31,795     $ 35,945     $ 27,705  
           
           
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2022   June 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Americas $ 20,930     $ 19,051     $ 18,227  
EMEA   5,201       7,061       4,659  
Asia Pacific Japan   5,664       9,833       4,819  
  $ 31,795     $ 35,945     $ 27,705  
           

Primary Logo

You just read:

Lantronix Reports Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2023

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.