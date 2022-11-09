Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced its Chief Financial Officer, Steve Vintz, is scheduled to attend two upcoming investor conferences, including the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amit Yoran, will join Steve Vintz to attend the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference.



Details for each event are as follows:

The 15th Annual Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference

November 16, 2022

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

December 7, 2022

For more information and webcast links, visit https://investors.tenable.com/ .

