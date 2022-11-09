Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,127 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 293,899 in the last 365 days.

Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- DANBURY, CT, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ETD) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on January 4, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2022.

Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with our continued strong performance and the Board’s decision today also highlights our strong balance sheet allowing for these returns to shareholders. As we celebrate 90 years of innovation, our focus will continue to position us as an interior design destination and strengthen our vertically integrated structure.”

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETD) is a leading interior design company, manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company is a global luxury home fashion brand that is vertically integrated from product design through home delivery, which offers its customers stylish product offerings, artisanal quality, and personalized service. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of home furnishings through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Mexico and Honduras, including one sawmill, one rough mill and a lumberyard. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities.

For more information on Ethan Allen's products and services, visit www.ethanallen.com.

Investor / Media Contact:  
Matt McNulty
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
IR@ethanallen.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Ethan Allen Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.