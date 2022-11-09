Blade Air Mobility Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Third quarter ended September 30, 2022 revenue up 125% versus the prior year period to $45.7 million; nine month period ended September 30, 2022 revenue up 154% versus the prior year period to $108.0 million

Short Distance revenue up 52% in Q3 2022 versus the prior year period, reflecting higher pricing across our route network, strong demand and our acquisitions of Blade Europe and Blade Canada

MediMobility Organ Transport revenue up 801% versus the prior year period, driven by the acquisition of new transplant center clients, robust growth with existing clients, and our acquisition of Trinity Air Medical ("Trinity")

Flight Profit increased 108% versus the prior year period, driven by growth in all business lines and stronger pricing in our Short Distance business

Blade completed our acquisition of the commercial businesses of three of the largest European urban air mobility companies on September 1, 2022 ("Blade Europe")



/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE, "Blade" or the "Company"), a technology-powered air mobility platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

"Blade delivered another record quarter with exceptional performance across all business lines," said Rob Wiesenthal, Blade’s Chief Executive Officer. "Our Short Distance business exceeded expectations, driven by higher pricing and improved utilization across our route network, which was further boosted by our acquisitions in Canada and Europe. We remain encouraged by the strong demand indicators we see across our consumer-facing businesses, which, combined with our continued share gains in recession-resistant MediMobility Organ Transport, gives us confidence in our ability to deliver profitable growth even amidst a more uncertain macroeconomic environment."

"Our ability to take pricing in excess of inflation resulted in record Flight Profit this quarter, while our overall Corporate Expenses continue to shrink as a percentage of revenues, demonstrating Blade's clear path to profitability," said Will Heyburn, Blade’s Chief Financial Officer. "We also continue to drive operational efficiencies in our acquired businesses by deploying the Blade platform, as evidenced by this quarter's 174% organic revenue growth in our MediMobility Organ Transport division, reflecting Trinity's significantly accelerated expansion, post-acquisition."

"With the closing of our Blade Europe acquisition on September 1, 2022, Blade is now the largest urban air mobility company operating across three continents. We look forward to deploying our brand, technology, and customer service in these geographies to further accelerate our growth and fortify Blade's global presence,” said Melissa Tomkiel, Blade's President. "We have also successfully diversified Blade's business, with nearly half of our $133 million in trailing twelve month revenue coming from organ transportation, which benefits from multi-year customer contracts, low marketing costs and demand that is uncorrelated with the overall macroeconomic environment."

Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 125% to $45.7 million in the current quarter versus $20.3 million in the prior year period. On a pro forma basis, assuming Blade had owned Trinity, Blade Canada and Blade Europe in the comparable prior year period, revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 would have increased 60% on a constant currency basis.

Flight Profit increased 108% to $9.3 million in the current quarter versus $4.5 million in the prior year period, driven by growth in all business lines and stronger pricing in our Short Distance business.

Flight Margin of 20.3% decreased versus 22.0% in the prior year period, as expected, driven primarily by outsized growth in MediMobility Organ Transport, which outpaced that of our other business lines. MediMobility Organ Transport tends to have lower Flight Margin versus our company average, but benefits from long-term customer contracts, no utilization risk, limited marketing costs and demand that is uncorrelated with the overall economic environment. This revenue mix impact was partially offset by stronger pricing in our Short Distance business.

Short Distance revenue increased 52% to $20.4 million in the current quarter versus $13.4 million in the prior year period. Growth was driven by improved pricing and utilization across our route network, the closing of our acquisition of Blade Europe on September 1, 2022, our acquisition of Blade Canada, and growth in our Blade Airport service.

MediMobility Organ Transport revenue increased 801% to $20.2 million in the current quarter versus $2.2 million in the prior year period, driven by Blade's acquisition of Trinity in September 2021. Revenue increased 17% sequentially in Q3 2022 versus Q2 2022. On a pro forma basis, assuming Blade had owned Trinity in the prior year period, organic revenue growth in MediMobility Organ Transport would have been 174% versus the prior year period, driven by the acquisition of new hospital clients and continued growth with existing accounts.

Jet and Other revenue increased 9% to $5.1 million in the current quarter versus $4.7 million in the prior year period driven primarily by an increase in the average price per jet charter trip.

Net loss of $9.2 million in the quarter was roughly unchanged versus a net loss of $9.2 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $(4.5) million in the current quarter from $(3.2) million in the prior year period, but improved as a percentage of revenues to (9.9)% in the current quarter from (15.5)% in the prior year period. The increased loss versus the prior year period is primarily attributable to additional corporate and recurring expenses related to Blade’s recent growth and expected future growth, partially offset by increased Flight Profit.

Business Highlights and Recent Updates

Blade's MediMobility Organ Transport division, which is the largest dedicated air transporter of human organs for transplant in the United States, continues to grow its client base with several new customer additions this quarter and is now serving a total of 67 transplant centers and organ procurement organizations.

Blade Airport, offering service between Manhattan and both JFK and Newark Airports, has continued to show sequential improvements, achieving record revenues in October.

On September 1, 2022, Blade completed the previously announced acquisitions of the asset-light commercial passenger transport activities of three urban air mobility operators in Europe for a total cash outlay of $48.1 million.

Blade expanded our partnership with Eve Air Mobility, Embraer’s Electric Vertical Aircraft company, conducting Urban Air Mobility simulations using helicopters in both Chicago and India. Blade and Eve offered flights in Chicago this September and will be piloting service with Blade India in Bangalore this month. The partnership with Blade India also incorporates a non-binding order of up to 200 of Eve's Electric Vertical Aircraft.

On October 19, 2022, Melissa Tomkiel, Blade's President, was appointed by the United States Transportation Department to the Federal Aviation Administration Advanced Aviation Advisory Committee, which provides advice on key Advanced Air Mobility and drone issues.



Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 to discuss the results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

A live audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.blade.com/. An archived replay of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for one year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Blade believes that the non-GAAP measures discussed below, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") results, provide useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, Flight Profit, Corporate Expenses, Adjusted Corporate Expenses and Pro forma revenue have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables within this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA - Blade reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. This measure excludes non-cash items or certain transactions that are not indicative of ongoing Company operating performance and / or items that management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing core operations (as shown in the table below).

Constant currency - The condensed consolidated interim financial statements included here are presented in U.S. dollars. However, Blade's international operations give rise to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. To neutralize foreign exchange impact and illustrate the underlying change in revenue from one year to the next, Blade has included results in constant currency. These are calculated by applying the current period exchange rates to local currency reported results for both the current and prior year which excludes any variances attributable to foreign exchange rate movements.

Flight Profit and Flight Margin - Blade defines Flight Profit as revenue less cost of revenue. Blade defines Flight Margin for a period as Flight Profit for the period divided by revenue for the same period.

Corporate Expenses and Adjusted Corporate Expenses - Blade defines Corporate Expenses as total operating expenses excluding cost of revenue. Blade defines Adjusted Corporate Expenses as Corporate Expenses excluding non-cash items or certain transactions that are not indicative of ongoing Company operating performance and / or items that management does not believe are reflective of our ongoing core operations (as shown in the table below).

Pro forma revenue - Blade uses pro forma financial information which include revenue from acquisitions as if they had been acquired in the commensurate period of the prior year. Pro forma change in revenue is calculated as the difference between the current reported revenue and the comparative period pro forma revenue. Management believes that discussing pro forma revenue contributes to the understanding of Blade's performance and trends, because it allows for meaningful comparisons of the current year period to that of prior years.

Financial Results

BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data, unaudited)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,845 $ 2,595 Restricted cash 1,139 630 Accounts receivable 11,271 5,548 Short-term investments 150,378 279,374 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,773 6,798 Total current assets 225,406 294,945 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 2,220 2,045 Investment in joint venture 390 200 Intangible assets, net 48,533 24,421 Goodwill 31,852 13,328 Operating right-of-use asset 16,944 713 Other non-current assets 1,312 232 Total assets $ 326,657 $ 335,884 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 11,562 $ 6,369 Deferred revenue 6,036 5,976 Operating lease liability, current 2,627 438 Total current liabilities 20,225 12,783 Non-current liabilities: Warrant liability 9,067 31,308 Operating lease liability, long-term 14,516 278 Deferred tax liability 144 144 Total liabilities 43,952 44,513 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. No shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 authorized; 71,506,665 and 70,667,381 shares issued at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 7 7 Additional paid in capital 373,223 368,680 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,262 ) (898 ) Accumulated deficit (88,263 ) (76,418 ) Total stockholders' equity 282,705 291,371 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 326,657 $ 335,884





BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 45,722 $ 20,316 $ 107,985 $ 42,540 Operating expenses Cost of revenue (1) 36,456 15,855 90,685 33,628 Software development (1) 2,026 844 3,923 1,456 General and administrative (1) 15,812 12,115 41,934 26,748 Selling and marketing (1) 1,856 1,231 5,294 2,433 Total operating expenses 56,150 30,045 141,836 64,265 Loss from operations (10,428 ) (9,729 ) (33,851 ) (21,725 ) Other non-operating income (expense) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 425 (3,418 ) 22,241 (18,331 ) Realized loss from sales of short-term investments (359 ) — (2,071 ) — Recapitalization costs attributable to warrant liabilities — 11 — (1,731 ) Interest income, net 1,173 309 1,892 453 Total other non-operating income (expense) 1,239 (3,098 ) 22,062 (19,609 ) Loss before income taxes (9,189 ) (12,827 ) (11,789 ) (41,334 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 56 (3,643 ) 56 (3,643 ) Net loss $ (9,245 ) $ (9,184 ) $ (11,845 ) $ (37,691 )

__________

(1) Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.





BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net loss $ (9,245 ) $ (9,184 ) $ (11,845 ) $ (37,691 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and restricted cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,441 191 3,741 457 Stock-based compensation 1,685 3,924 5,627 8,346 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (425 ) 3,418 (22,241 ) 18,331 Realized loss from sales of short-term investments 359 — 2,071 — Realized foreign exchange loss 12 — 7 — Accretion of interest income on held-to-maturity securities (311 ) — (311 ) — Deferred tax benefit — (3,643 ) — (3,643 ) Recapitalization costs attributable to warrant liabilities — (11 ) — 1,731 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 132 — 197 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other current assets 121 1,806 (3,781 ) (3,940 ) Accounts receivable (337 ) 206 (4,461 ) 39 Other non-current assets 93 (84 ) (1,059 ) (116 ) Operating right-of-use assets/lease liabilities 90 17 196 35 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,980 (1,819 ) 4,255 600 Deferred revenue (2,941 ) (612 ) (417 ) 236 Other (5 ) 1 (5 ) 1 Net cash used in operating activities (6,351 ) (5,790 ) (28,026 ) (15,614 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (48,101 ) (23,066 ) (48,101 ) (23,065 ) Investment in joint venture (190 ) — (190 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (93 ) (67 ) (719 ) (264 ) Purchase of short-term investments (120,036 ) (5,609 ) (120,489 ) (308,772 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 39,677 11,300 248,377 11,300 Net cash provided by / (used in) investing activities (128,743 ) (17,442 ) 78,878 (320,801 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 2 120 81 142 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (154 ) (52 ) (1,165 ) (52 ) Proceeds from note payable — — — Repayment of note payable — — (1,165 ) Proceeds from recapitalization of EIC, net of issuance costs — 113 — 215,101 Proceeds from sale of common stock in PIPE, net of issuance costs — — 119,634 Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities (152 ) 181 (1,084 ) 333,660 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash balances (16 ) (9 ) — Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (135,262 ) (23,051 ) 49,759 (2,755 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning 188,246 30,633 3,225 10,337 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - ending $ 52,984 $ 7,582 $ 52,984 $ 7,582 Reconciliation to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,845 $ 6,952 $ 51,845 $ 6,952 Restricted cash 1,139 630 1,139 630 Total $ 52,984 $ 7,582 $ 52,984 $ 7,582 Non-cash investing and financing activities New leases under ASC 842 entered into during the period $ — $ — $ 5,871 $ 13

Non-GAAP Financial Information





BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

DISAGGREGATED REVENUE BY PRODUCT LINE

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Product Line(1): Short Distance $ 20,402 $ 13,403 $ 35,568 $ 20,252 MediMobility Organ Transport 20,219 2,245 50,143 5,130 Jet and Other 5,101 4,668 22,274 17,158 Total Revenue $ 45,722 $ 20,316 $ 107,985 $ 42,540

__________

(1) Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.





BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE LESS COST OF REVENUE TO FLIGHT PROFIT

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 45,722 $ 20,316 $ 107,985 $ 42,540 Cost of revenue(1) 36,456 15,855 90,685 33,628 Flight Profit $ 9,266 $ 4,461 $ 17,300 $ 8,912 Flight Margin 20.3 % 22.0 % 16.0 % 20.9 %

__________

(1) Cost of revenue consists of flight costs paid to operators of aircraft and cars, landing fees and internal costs incurred in generating ground transportation revenue using the Company's owned cars. Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.





BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

SEATS FLOWN - ALL PASSENGER FLIGHTS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Seats flown – all passenger flights(1) 28,440 13,897 75,175 22,123

__________

(1) Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation. The 2022 figures do not include seats flown by Blade Europe from the acquisition date through September 30, 2022.





BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (9,245 ) $ (9,184 ) $ (11,845 ) $ (37,691 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,441 191 3,741 457 Stock-based compensation 1,685 3,924 5,627 8,346 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (425 ) 3,418 (22,241 ) 18,331 Realized loss from sales of short term investments 359 — 2,071 — Recapitalization costs attributable to warrant liabilities — (11 ) — 1,731 Interest income, net (1,173 ) (309 ) (1,892 ) (453 ) Consulting costs related to initial public listing — 1,417 — 3,455 Offering documents expenses — 302 — 626 Recruiting fees related to initial public listing — 235 — 333 M&A transaction costs 1,361 510 2,785 590 One-time legal and regulatory advocacy fees 143 — 2,054 Income tax expense (benefit) 56 (3,643 ) 56 (3,643 ) Short term incentive plan costs recorded in Q3 but related to prior quarters 1,250 — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,548 ) $ (3,150 ) $ (19,644 ) $ (7,918 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Revenue (9.9)% (15.5)% (18.2)% (18.6)%





BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED CORPORATE EXPENSES

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 45,722 $ 20,316 $ 107,985 $ 42,540 Total operating expenses 56,150 30,045 141,836 64,265 Subtract: Cost of revenue (1) 36,456 15,855 90,685 33,628 Corporate Expenses $ 19,694 $ 14,190 $ 51,151 $ 30,637 Corporate Expenses as percentage of Revenue 43 % 70 % 47 % 72 % Adjustments to reconcile Corporate Expenses to Adjusted Corporate Expenses Subtract: Depreciation and amortization 1,441 191 3,741 457 Stock-based compensation 1,685 3,924 5,627 8,346 Consulting costs related to initial public listing — 1,417 — 3,455 Offering documents expenses — 302 — 626 Recruiting fees related to initial public listing — 235 — 333 M&A transaction costs 1,361 510 2,785 590 One-time legal and regulatory advocacy fees 143 — 2,054 Short term incentive plan costs recorded in Q3 but related to prior quarters 1,250 — — — Adjusted Corporate Expenses $ 13,814 $ 7,611 $ 36,944 $ 16,830 Adjusted Corporate Expenses as percentage of Revenue 30 % 37 % 34 % 40 %

__________

(1) Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.







BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF REPORTED REVENUE TO PRO FORMA REVENUE

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)



The following unaudited pro forma financial information presents what our revenue would have been if Trinity and Blade Canada had been acquired and launched, respectively, on January 1, 2021, and if the Blade Europe businesses had been acquired on September 1, 2021.

Three months ended September 30 Total Short Distance MediMobility

Organ Transport Jet and Other Reported Revenue three months ended September 30, 2021 $ 20,316 $ 13,403 $ 2,245 $ 4,668 Impact of Trinity 5,134 — 5,134 — Impact of Canada 980 980 — — Impact of Blade Europe from September 1 2,335 2,335 — — Pro forma Revenue $ 28,765 $ 16,718 $ 7,379 $ 4,668 Reported Revenue three months ended September 30, 2022 $ 45,722 $ 20,402 $ 20,219 $ 5,101 Pro forma change in revenue 59 % 22 % 174 % 9 % Impact of foreign currency translation (1)% (2)% ** ** Pro forma constant currency change in revenue 60 % 24 % 174 % 9 % ** Percentage not applicable





Nine months ended September 30 Total Short Distance MediMobility

Organ Transport Jet and Other Reported Revenue nine months ended September 30, 2021 $ 42,540 $ 20,252 $ 5,130 $ 17,158 Impact of Trinity 15,129 — 15,129 — Impact of Canada 1,808 1,808 — — Impact of Blade Europe from September 1 2,335 2,335 — — Pro forma Revenue $ 61,812 $ 24,395 $ 20,259 $ 17,158 Reported Revenue nine months ended September 30, 2022 $ 107,985 $ 35,568 $ 50,143 $ 22,274 Pro forma change in revenue 75 % 46 % 148 % 30 % Impact of foreign currency translation (1)% (2)% ** ** Pro forma constant currency change in revenue 76 % 48 % 148 % 30 % ** Percentage not applicable





BLADE AIR MOBILITY, INC.

LAST TWELVE MONTHS DISAGGREGATED REVENUE BY PRODUCT LINE

(in thousands except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Last Twelve

Months September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Product Line:(1) Short Distance $ 41,823 $ 20,402 $ 10,963 $ 4,203 $ 6,255 MediMobility Organ Transport 59,965 20,219 17,249 12,675 9,822 Jet and Other 30,815 5,101 7,421 9,752 8,541 Total Revenue $ 132,603 $ 45,722 $ 35,633 $ 26,630 $ 24,618

__________

(1) Prior period amounts have been updated to conform to current period presentation.

