RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 1, 2022.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $58.2 million for the thirteen weeks ended October 1, 2022 (the current period), an increase of 27.9% compared to $45.5 million for the thirteen weeks ended October 2, 2021 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $17.4 million for the current period, a 42.1% increase compared to $12.2 million for the comparable prior-year period.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $4.8 million for the current period compared to $3.7 million for the comparable prior-year period.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $3.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $2.8 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million for the current period compared to $1.8 million for the comparable prior-year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $214.5 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 1, 2022 (the current period), an increase of 54.3% compared to $139.0 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended October 2, 2021 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $62.5 million for the current period, a 76.8% increase compared to $35.3 million for the comparable prior-year period.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $22.0 million for the current period compared to $7.0 million for the comparable prior-year period.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $16.1 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $5.0 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million for the current period compared to $5.8 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “RCM delivered continued strong performance in our seasonally challenged third quarter. I am proud of the team's execution; our results demonstrate RCM's leverageable business model, driven by our unwavering commitment to delivering value for our world-class client base.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “We continue to deliver on EBITDA-driven growth initiatives, with third-quarter and year-to-date adjusted EBITDA growing by 162% and 290%, respectively, over the prior year. Also, our strong balance sheet affords us strategic optionality to act opportunistically and drive continued value creation.”

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (800) 285-6670.

About RCM
RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in delivering these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow


RCM Technologies, Inc.  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations  
(Unaudited)  
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)  
   
  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  October 1,
2022		   October 2,
2021		  
Revenue $58,152   $45,471  
Cost of services   40,794     33,257  
Gross profit   17,358     12,214  
Selling, general and administrative   12,551     10,382  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   266     250  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   -     6  
Gain on sale of assets   (219 )   (2,151 )
Operating income   4,760     3,727  
Other (income) expense, net   (55 )   16  
Income before income taxes   4,815     3,711  
Income tax expense   1,297     959  
Net income $3,518   $2,752  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data $0.33   $0.24  


  Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  
  October 1,
2022		   October 2,
2021		  
Revenue $214,459   $138,953  
Cost of services   151,998     103,623  
Gross profit   62,461     35,330  
Selling, general and administrative   39,962     29,566  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   729     775  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   -     95  
Gain on sale of assets   (219 )   (2,151 )
Operating income   21,989     7,045  
Other expense, net   (31 )   229  
Income before income taxes   22,020     6,816  
Income tax expense   5,968     1,801  
Net income $16,052   $5,015  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data $1.52   $0.43  


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data
(In Thousands)
 
  October 1,
2022 		  January 1,
2022
  (Unaudited)    
Cash and cash equivalents $761   $235
Accounts receivable, net $50,786   $48,240
Total current assets $55,578   $51,971
Total assets $76,809   $72,852
Total current liabilities $36,551   $29,857
Borrowings under line of credit $1,160   $14,151
Total liabilities $40,086   $46,883
Stockholders’ equity $36,723   $25,969


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures.  Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons.  EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance.  In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.  We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 1, 2022 and October 2, 2021. 

  Thirteen Weeks Ended   Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  
  October 1,
2022 		  October 2,
2021 		  October 1,
2022 		  October 2,
2021 		 
GAAP net income $3,518   $2,752   $16,052   $5,015  
Income tax expense   1,297     959     5,968     1,801  
Interest expense   35     64     201     307  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   -     -     -     52  
Depreciation of property and equipment   266     250     729     775  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   -     6     -     95  
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $5,116   $4,031   $22,950   $8,045  
                 
Adjustments                
Gain on sale of assets   (219 )   (2,151 )   (219 )   (2,151 )
Gain on foreign currency transactions   (90 )   (48 )   (232 )   (130 )
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $4,807   $1,832   $22,499   $5,764  


RCM Technologies, Inc.  
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data  
(Unaudited)  
(In Thousands)  
   
  Thirteen Weeks Ended October 1, 2022  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care		   Information
Technology		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $20,922   $27,997   $9,233   $58,152  
Cost of services   15,594     19,014     6,186     40,794  
Gross profit $5,328   $8,983   $3,047   $17,358  
Gross profit margin   25.5 %   32.1 %   33.0 %   29.8 %


  Thirteen Weeks Ended October 2, 2021  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care		   Information
Technology		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $16,482   $19,646   $9,343   $45,471  
Cost of services   12,694     14,115     6,448     33,257  
Gross profit $3,788   $5,531   $2,895   $12,214  
Gross profit margin   23.0 %   28.2 %   31.0 %   26.9 %


  Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 1, 2022  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care		   Information
Technology		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $61,726   $123,638   $29,095   $214,459  
Cost of services   45,653     86,772     19,573     151,998  
Gross profit $16,073   $36,866   $9,522   $62,461  
Gross profit margin   26.0 %   29.8 %   32.7 %   29.1 %


  Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 2, 2021  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care		   Information
Technology		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $47,882   $63,723   $27,348   $138,953  
Cost of services   36,875     47,564     19,184     103,623  
Gross profit $11,007   $16,159   $8,164   $35,330  
Gross profit margin   23.0 %   25.4 %   29.9 %   25.4 %


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  October 1,
2022 		  October 2,
2021 		 
Net income $3,518   $2,752  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities   364     (1,400 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable   (5,155 )   (8,536 )
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   169     1,414  
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   (788 )   (1,328 )
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   2,064     860  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   1,187     2,025  
  Right of use liabilities   (257 )   (392 )
  Income taxes payable   (361 )   251  
  Deferred revenue   (621 )   2,944  
  Deposits   (11 )   (12 )
Total adjustments   (3,409 )   (4,174 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $109   ($1,422 )
         
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (123 )   6,202  
Net cash used in financing activities   (2,293 )   (3,327 )
Effect of exchange rate changes   (44 )   (32 )
Increase in cash and cash equivalents ($2,351 ) $1,421  


  Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended  
  October 1,
2022 		  October 2,
2021 		 
Net income $16,052   $5,015  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities   1,550     1,133  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable   (1,590 )   (9,602 )
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   603     3,090  
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   (998 )   (1,449 )
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   1,479     2,523  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   4,235     1,794  
  Right of use liabilities   (1,183 )   (1,380 )
  Income taxes payable   2,574     259  
  Deferred revenue   (1,858 )   3,522  
  Deposits   -     (6 )
Total adjustments   4,812     (116 )
Net cash provided by operating activities $20,864   $4,899  
         
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (576 )   6,020  
Net cash used in financing activities   (19,468 )   (8,751 )
Effect of exchange rate changes   (294 )   (82 )
Increase in cash and cash equivalents $526   $2,086  


RCM Technologies, Inc. Tel: 856.356.4500 Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenue Fax: 856.356.4600 Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109 info@rcmt.com Executive Chairman
  www.rcmt.com Kevin D. Miller
    Chief Financial Officer



Primary Logo

