Healthcare CRM Market Projected to Reach $36.7 Billion by 2030 | Industry, Drivers & Trends Analysis 2021-2030

The rising geriatric population worldwide is expected to increase the demand for healthcare CRM for online appointment scheduling and patient care services.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “healthcare CRM market by component, application, deployment model, end user, and region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” global healthcare CRM market size was valued at $9.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $36.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, North America region dominated the global healthcare CRM market accounting for 43.5% share of the market.

The rising geriatric population worldwide is expected to increase the demand for healthcare CRM for online appointment scheduling and patient care services, driving the growth of the global healthcare CRM market. The rise and adoption of new technologies in various industries and the growing need to innovate in the areas of customer engagement, support and health product marketing are driving the growth of the global healthcare CRM market. Using a CRM system can provide companies with clear insight into customer behaviour. Project managers can review all information on one platform, allowing them to make decisions quickly for them. It provides a customized dashboard that can detail a customer's history with the organization, their status, and any outstanding customer service issues, which is driving the growth of the global healthcare CRM market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of healthcare CRM market research to identify potential healthcare CRM market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global healthcare CRM market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Major market players covered in the report -

Salesforce.Com Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc

Sage Group Plc

SAP SE

SugarCRM

Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd

Cerner Corporation

Keona Health.

The rising demand for more effective marketing communication solutions and the rising demand for improving the patient experience in the healthcare industry are fueling the growth of the global healthcare CRM market. In addition, the increase in government initiatives across the world to emphasize the importance of greater focus on improving the healthcare industry and quality of care is driving the growth of the global healthcare CRM market.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

The healthcare customer relationship management market is segmented into infrastructure, deployment type, application, and region. From the equipment, it is divided into software and services. The software segment dominates the market. According to its deployment method, it is divided into on-premise, cloud and hybrid. The cloud segment dominates the market in 2020. Based on application, it is segmented into customer service and support, marketing, CRM analytics, and others.

The healthcare CRM market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global healthcare CRM market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

