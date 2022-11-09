November 9, 2022 – Recognizing Veterans' Contributions to Texas

Date: November 9, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner

Phone: 512-463-8556

State highlights efforts to support those who have served

AUSTIN – This Veterans Day and every day, the Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) seeks to recognize veterans for their service to Texas and the nation. Texas is committed to providing employment, education, and training services to our nation's heroes. Employers know veterans possess advanced technical skills and many desirable qualities, including the ability to quickly adapt to change, take initiative, build and lead teams, accept and meet challenges, and perform under pressure.

Texas Veterans: By the Numbers

Texas is home to the most veterans of any state, boasting 1.5 million dedicated men and women who served their country

Each year, more than 22,000 uniformed service members exit the military and remain or return to Texas

Texas is the top state for both overall veteran-owned and women veteran-owned businesses

Texas is the proud home to 15 active duty military installations with an economic impact of more than $100 billion

Top industries employing Texas veterans include construction; justice, public order, and safety; elementary and secondary education; and national security and international affairs

Veterans have been there for our country, and TWC is here for them. Veterans are encouraged to use the agency's many programs and services as they transition to the civilian workforce or anytime in their careers:

Hiring Red, White & You! is a statewide hiring event featuring job fairs in November to connect veterans and their spouses with employers across Texas. TWC sponsors these events in partnership with local workforce boards, the Texas Veterans Commission, Texas Medical Center, and the Office of the Governor.

Texas Operation Welcome Home

TWC partners with the Workforce Solutions network to assist recently separated service members to translate their military skills into civilian employment.

We Hire Vets

Veterans are encouraged to look for businesses with a We Hire Vets decal. Texas employers whose workforce is composed of at least 10 percent military veterans are eligible to receive this recognition. TWC is proud to have more than 10 percent veterans in our workforce.

Texas Veterans Leadership Program

This program connects veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan to networks and resources tailored to address veterans' needs ranging from employment and training to medical care, mental health and counseling, veterans' benefits, and more through peer advisors known as Veterans Resource and Referral Specialists, located throughout the state.

College Credit for Heroes

This initiative allows veterans to apply the knowledge and experience gained in the military toward college credit. To date, 48 colleges and universities have partnered with TWC to award college credit and create accelerated pathways to degrees and certificates in academic areas such as medical, security, energy, information technology, fire investigation, and logistics.

Texas Skills to Work

TWC 's online military-to-civilian occupation translator, www.texasskillstowork.com, helps service members match military skills and experience to civilian occupations.

WorkInTexas.com

TWC 's comprehensive online employment resource, WorkinTexas.com, gives veterans priority access to certain jobs. In addition, employers can post opportunities and request veteran applicants.

Texas thrives, thanks in large part to the men and women in uniform. Please join us in honoring our veterans on Veterans Day and every day. For a complete list of veterans' services, visit https://twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/just-veterans.

###amw

Texas Workforce Commission is a state agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities prosper economically. For details on TWC and its services in coordination with its local workforce development boards network, call 512-463-8942 or visit https://twc.texas.gov/. Subscribe to email updates to receive notifications about TWC programs and services.