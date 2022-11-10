The Failure Myth-Now With Much More Content

The Failure Myth - Second Edition

The Failure Myth – Second Edition has just been published.

Important Read. Every successful entrepreneur needs this perspective.” — Art Buckland–Entrepreneur of the Year NASDAQ, USA Today

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an acclaimed, successful run, including three printings, the second edition of The Failure Myth has now been published. This version has been updated with much more information, case studies, and quotes from successful entrepreneurs and corporate executives. It contains 50% more material than the original edition. And it is a must-read for anyone in the business world or preparing to enter it.

The book, available in print and eBook formats, offers readers a unique, interactive website feature. The author has set up a forum of entrepreneurs, consultants, and educators to exchange ideas, seek solutions to business issues, and post success stories. There is also a frequently updated section of resources for funding, professional assistance, and support. In addition, the website’s blog page has been expanded to include informative guest posts. All readers are invited to sign up for these valuable free services.

The original concept for this book came from a multitude of the author's clients requesting much-needed branding, marketing, or communications programs, but balked at the recommended proposals, fearing the consequences if these innovative concepts weren’t successful. And their indecision invariably led to failure.

The book’s concise content, written with authority and humor, contains quotes and anecdotes from notable business titans, entrepreneurs, and celebrities, along with a variety of case studies. It is a handbook for business owners, corporate executives, and professionals, and a teaching tool for students and educators. Based on its previous history, brisk sales are predicted for individual purchases, plus bulk orders for gifts and customer distribution.

* 150 pages of proven, critical data

* Easy reading with humor and anecdotes

* Extensively researched material

* Interactive website bonus for all readers

* Free advice from author and forum members

* Updated resource listings for business executives

Michael A. Sisti is a nationally recognized branding and marketing consultant with nearly 50 years in the field. He has won hundreds of national and regional awards, including three successive National Brand Excellence Awards for Blue Cross Blue Shield. Sisti is a serial entrepreneur, having founded over 25 companies, starting at age 11. He also writes and lectures on branding, marketing, creative thinking, and entrepreneurship. He is the author of Executive Crumple Zone, an International Book Award winner, plus five other novels, three humor books, and this self-help book. He has also co-authored a TV drama series, which was a top-ten finisher in the International Titan Awards competition.

The Failure Myth – Second Edition, Harnessing Failure to Promote Successful Decision-Making is available in a 5x8 paperback ($12) and eBook ($4.95) ISBN 9-798-36-198381-0. It is sold by Amazon and other booksellers.