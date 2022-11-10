U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market Growth Focusing on Trends & Innovations During the Period Until 2027

The US patient monitoring system market has experienced exceptional growth in recent years.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market by Component: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market was valued at $12,200.96 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $22,583.40 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.21% from 2020 to 2027.

The US patient monitoring system market has experienced exceptional growth in recent years. The increase in patients suffering from various lifestyle diseases such as obesity, chronic liver disease, and stroke has contributed to the growth of patient monitoring systems. The market is expected to grow negatively during the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of flexible patient monitoring devices is expected to boost the market growth. The growth of patient monitoring systems is driven by the increasing geriatric population and adoption of remote patient monitoring devices.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market research to identify potential U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Major market players covered in the report -

Abbott Laboratories,

Biotronik Se & Co. Kg,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

General Electric Company (Ge Healthcare),

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare),

Masimo Corporation,

Medtronic Plc.,

Nihon Kohden Corporation,

Osi Systems, Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)

The US patient monitoring system market is segmented into components, which are divided into devices, functions and connection types. By device, the market is segmented into hemodynamic monitoring devices, neurological monitoring devices, cardiac monitoring devices, fetal and neonatal, respiratory monitoring devices, multi-parameter monitoring devices, weight monitoring devices, temperature monitoring and urine monitoring devices. The service department is divided into research, system implementation and implementation, and support and maintenance. The connectivity technology segment is segmented into Cellular IoT - 3G, Cellular IoT - 4G, LoRa, Wi-Fi, SIGFOX, Wired, Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN) and others.

By component, the device segment acquired major share of the U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market and is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period, owing to high demand of patient monitoring devices. Moreover, collaborations between companies, hospitals, and academic institutions are expected to lead to launch of new products, which would help increase the market revenue and boost the U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market growth.

The U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global U.S. Patient Monitoring Systems Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

