Nastel Teams Up with Blue Turtle to Help Enterprises Optimize Middleware Ops Extract Intelligence from Integration Layer

Integration Infrastructure Management (i2M) and Transaction Observability move to the forefront for global enterprises

— John Bradshaw, Managing Director of EMEA at Nastel
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise technology solutions leaders Nastel Technologies today announced they are extending and expanding their partnership with Blue Turtle to address the gaps from low-end APM providers and from bloated Tracing and Observability offerings which don’t adequately address the middleware and Integration Infrastructure (i2) management needs of complex enterprises.

Nastel and Blue Turtle point to enterprises’ need for Integration Infrastructure Management (i2M), including AIOps and analytics which actually include all the critical data, metadata, and context residing in the integration layer, including the messages moving through i2 applications like IBM MQ, Apache Kafka, Solace PubSub+, TIBCO EMS, and others as to why this partnership is so critical in 2022.

“Blue Turtle leads the way in delivering complete solutions to enterprises across Africa, and Nastel is proud to be their i2M platform of choice for Optimize, Cloud, Data Analytics, and other solutions,” said John Bradshaw, Managing Director of EMEA at Nastel.

“Monitoring and APM solutions built or acquired by the largest vendors still fall short when it comes to the integration layer,” said Avash Maharaj, head of Blue Turtle’s Infrastructure, Cloud and Security business, “Our enterprise retail and financial services customers need the robust integration infrastructure management and transaction observability only Nastel delivers.”

In addition to addressing the most complex problems of enterprises in South Africa and the larger Sub-Saharan region, being able to point to tangible ROI (return on investment) for customers is important to both organizations. One leading analyst firm recently conducted an independent, thorough “economic impact” study* on the Nastel i2M Platform with a global financial services company which showed these i2M benefits:

• Reduced configuration work by 92%
• 10% decrease in time spent on integrations and troubleshooting
• 6,240 hours in reduced annual time spent responding to requests
• Improved time-to-value of developer projects by more than 3,900 hours annually

Nastel and Blue Turtle are also leaders in delivering on the promise of AIOps for enterprises and Nastel was just named a Leader in the most recent AIOps Radar report. *

Jennifer Mavashev
Nastel Technologies, Inc.
+ 15164562015
