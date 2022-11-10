MyEListing.com Has Fixed the Flow of CRE Information by Providing Complete and Free Property Comparables
MyEListing.com offers no-cost access to live CRE comps, a feature that is usually paywalled on similar services.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEListing.com, a free-to-use commercial real estate listing platform, is allowing users of their website to access live comparable commercial real estate properties (otherwise known as “comps”) for free, a feature that is usually paywalled on similar services.
“We despise the fact that access to complete marketplace information has been blocked by strong paywalls and exclusive clubs,” says Caleb Richter, CEO of MyEListing.com. “Our free platform releases this guarded information into the market, fixing the problem entirely.”
In any given market, the values of its commercial real estate properties can be stacked and compared with comp software, a utility that allows investors, sellers, developers, tenants, and landlords to better understand local property pricing, square feet, and averages as well as access valuable local market intelligence.
Comp software collects and presents this data in such a way that gives commercial real estate professionals, such as brokers and agents, an accurate glimpse into the competition. Metrics such as lot acres, building square footage, the average price per square foot, property addresses, and lot price per square foot are illustrated.
MyEListing.com offers this utility free of charge. Advanced search criteria, such as minimum and maximum price per square foot and building square footage, can be entered, and results can be downloaded into PDF format. Users can access individual property listing pages directly from these search results.
MyEListing.com is a nationwide, free-to-use commercial real estate listings and data platform that serves commercial real estate professionals and others from every corner of the industry. Users can list and browse properties for free and access accurate local market intelligence, educational resources, and more.
