St Johnsbury / Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4008811
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME:11/9/22, 1312 hours
STREET: VT Route 113
TOWN: West Fairlee
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David Colby
AGE: 70
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate
INJURIES: No Injuries.
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 11/9/22 Troopers with the Vermont State Police out of the St Johnsbury barracks responded to call of a vehicle off the road on VT Route 113 near Kingdom Road in the West Fairlee/Vershire area. On arrival Troopers observed a truck against the guidewire and a broken telephone pole. Colby(70) was identified as the operator and he sustained no injuries. Members of the West Fairlee Fire Department responded to the scene as well as Washington Electric and Night Owl towing.
Trooper Brennan
VSP Bradford
1594 Waits River Road
Bradford, VT 05033