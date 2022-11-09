Submit Release
St Johnsbury / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A4008811                        

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan

STATION: St. Johnsbury                           

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:11/9/22, 1312 hours

STREET: VT Route 113

TOWN: West Fairlee

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David Colby

AGE: 70

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: No Injuries.

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 11/9/22 Troopers with the Vermont State Police out of the St Johnsbury barracks responded to call of a vehicle off the road on VT Route 113 near Kingdom Road in the West Fairlee/Vershire area. On arrival Troopers observed a truck against the guidewire and a broken telephone pole. Colby(70) was identified as the operator and he sustained no injuries. Members of the West Fairlee Fire Department responded to the scene as well as Washington Electric and Night Owl towing.

 

 

 

Trooper Brennan

VSP Bradford

1594 Waits River Road

Bradford, VT 05033

 

 

