First Movers Coalition Announces Expansion

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry announced a major expansion of the First Movers Coalition, the public-private partnership to commercialize clean technologies through advance purchase commitments, on the initiative’s first anniversary. Launched by President Biden in partnership with the World Economic Forum at COP26, the First Movers Coalition has expanded to include 65 companies, representing more than 10 percent of the global Fortune 2000 by market value, as well as ten government partners. New corporate members include General Motors, PepsiCo, and Rio Tinto.

In addition, today the First Movers Coalition launched an unprecedented set of new commitments focused on cement and concrete – in which companies will purchase at least 10 percent near-zero carbon cement and concrete by 2030 – anchored by world-leading companies such as General Motors. Cement and concrete make up 7 percent of global emissions today and are on track to reach 9 percent by 2050. This ambitious set of purchasing commitments by First Movers Coalition members will create an early market to stimulate investment in the next generation of technologies needed to decarbonize cement and concrete.

In total, First Movers Coalition corporate members have pledged $12 billion, the world’s strongest demand signal, for bringing emerging innovations to scale. These commitments will drive investment in next-generation clean steel, aluminum, and cement; near-zero carbon aviation fuels; zero-emission trucking and shipping; and carbon dioxide removal. The companies that have stepped forward as First Movers will drive down the cost of emerging technologies and bring them to market this decade in order to decarbonize the sectors of the global economy that produce a third of global emissions.

