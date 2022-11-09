Latex Mattress Market Is Likely to Upsurge USD 2,105,744.63 Thousand with an Excellent CAGR Growth by 2029, Size, Share, Trend, Demand, Challenges and Competitors Outlook

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research titled " Latex Mattress Market " with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. This Latex Mattress market report considers various factors that have a direct or indirect effect on the development of the business which includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and the technical progress in the Latex Mattress industry. This report contains a chapter on the international Latex Mattress market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which provides helpful data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The problems managed in this report are from different functional areas of marketing and include consumer behavior, product, sales, distribution channel, pricing, ad, and physical distribution

The global latex mattress market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 2,105,744.63 thousand by 2029. The major factor driving the growth of the latex mattress market is the growing trend of pressure-relieving mattresses in residential, the rising popularity of mattress products in the residential and commercial sector, and growing awareness regarding the properties of the mattress.

Latex mattresses combine latex foam with reflex or spring foam to support and create a durable sleep surface. The sap of a rubber tree produces it. Due to their environmental properties, latex mattress is used for various commercial applications. The latex mattress is mostly used by people with orthopedic issues or general aches.

A latex mattress creates a firm and long-lasting sleeping surface by combining latex foam with either springs or reflex foam. Latex is a natural product because it comes from the sap of a rubber tree to look like the perfect natural mattress. Latex mattress fills with natural filling to create one. Firmness and surface cushion are the properties offered by natural latex due to its buoyant quality. Due to the pressure of reliving properties, mattresses widely propel the market in the commercial and residential sectors.

The Global Latex Mattress Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Opportunities

Positive outlook toward the eco-friendly mattress

Most people in ' 'today's era are attracted to eco-friendly products. People are more aware of non-toxic products. 100% natural latex is made of rubber, and every year, latex-producing rubber plants change almost 90 million tons of carbon dioxide into oxygen. As a result, latex is one of the natural mattress fillings available. People using eco-friendly mattresses propels market growth as customers become aware of eco-friendly products. Natural latex contains pure rubber, which provides amazing comfort and dust, antibacterial-free mattress. Organic mattresses don't get warm like other mattresses they stay cool even in hot summer, which makes them a great product among other mattresses.

Recent Development

In September 2022, Saatva, Inc. introduced a dorm-friendly pillow, bedding, and mattress topper bundle. This new bundle, specially created for students, upgrades their sleep comfort, whether they're at home or off-campus. This development helped the company to increase its customer base

Segmentation Covered: Latex Mattress Market

By Type

By Application

By Distribution Channel

Latex Mattress Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries in the latex mattress industry are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

North America is dominating the global latex mattress market. The U.S dominates in the North American region due to growing awareness regarding the properties of the mattress. Germany is expected to dominate the Europe latex mattress market due to the growing characteristics of mattress products. Saudi Arabia dominated the latex mattress market in the Middle East & Africa due to increasing construction in the residential sector.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Latex Mattress Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Latex Mattress Market , By Type Global Latex Mattress Market, By Application Global Latex Mattress Market, By Distribution Channel Global Latex Mattress Market, By Region Global Latex Mattress Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

