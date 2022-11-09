Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,038 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 293,654 in the last 365 days.

Cristine Vogel Named Director of Value-Based Health Care Delivery

Official Seal of the Insurance Commissioner of Delaware

Experienced healthcare management strategist hired after lengthy national search

Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro welcomed Cristine Vogel to the Delaware Department of Insurance as its Director of Value-Based Health Care Delivery this week after a lengthy national search to fill the role. As the inaugural Director, Vogel will lead efforts that relate to value-based care, primary care, pharmaceuticals and pharmacy benefit managers, affordability, and other health-policy initiatives including grant programs.

“It is more important than ever before to ensure the accessibility and affordability of healthcare and prescriptions,” said Commissioner Navarro. “Hospital prices, the cost of medications, and low-quality services all raise the price of consumer care and insurance coverage. With Cristine’s expertise on board, we can keep making progress toward higher-quality care at a lower cost.”

Director Vogel has been involved with healthcare management for over 25 years, with experience in hospitals and medical practices, state government, insurance, and consulting. Leading the Office of Value-Based Health Care Delivery, Vogel will establish, implement, and monitor Affordability Standards such as those to increase primary care investment, and manage the reporting of carrier investments in health care. This will include assessing commercial reimbursement rates for primary and chronic care services, the role of price and utilization in healthcare spending, and prescription drug spending as a driver of total cost of care.

“Delaware is taking on innovative efforts to address care quality and cost, and I’m proud to work with Commissioner Navarro to make these projects a success,” said Director Vogel.

Vogel most recently served as the Director of Population Health Initiatives for Nuvance Health System in Connecticut, where she developed solutions to improve clinical outcomes, increase quality of care, and control healthcare costs through implementing a nurse care management program, a clinical pharmacy program, and through integrating behavioral health within primary care practices. Her experience in healthcare reform also includes leading the State of Connecticut’s Office of Healthcare Access and evaluating Certificates of Need. The position, funded by the department, was made necessary by several legislative mandates related to healthcare affordability and pharmacy benefits.


You just read:

Cristine Vogel Named Director of Value-Based Health Care Delivery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.