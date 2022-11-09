The Mabra Law Firm Announces Reduced Legal Fees for Veterans and Active Military in November

Atlanta, Georgia, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Mabra Law Firm is proud to offer reduced legal fees during the month of November to United States Veterans and Active Military personnel. The personal injury law firm in Georgia has announced the offer to show its gratitude for the dedicated service and great sacrifices made by Veterans and Active Military members. For more information, visit this link: https://mabrafirm.com/veterans

The Mabra Firm has been providing legal assistance to personal injury accident victims in Georgia since 2007. Their top accident attorneys in Atlanta handle car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and premises liability cases.

Ronnie Mabra understands the physical pain, emotional pain, and stress that an accident victim undergoes. They are also aware of a victim's financial losses due to the accident. The Mabra Firm has experienced accident lawyers in Atlanta who stand up for the rights of injured Georgians.

The Mabra Firm's personal injury attorneys in Atlanta are grateful to help Veterans and Active Military personnel with their personal injury needs. Mabra says, "The Mabra Law Firm is pleased to offer reduced legal fees in the month of November to all those that serve and have served our great Nation. It's our way of saying thank you for your service and sacrifices."

Personal injury lawyers in Atlanta with The Mabra Firm are dedicated to helping accident victims. They are friendly and passionate about helping accident victims get justice. They thoroughly investigate, evaluate, and prepare the case on behalf of accident victims to improve their chances of success.

"We fight tirelessly on your behalf, and we lend a helping hand to ensure that your physical, mental, and emotional needs are met," states Mabra, the top Atlanta accident lawyer, adding, "We're proud to help our Veterans and Active Military personnel get justice in a personal injury accident in Georgia." Accident victims can fill out a form on The Mabra Firm's website to schedule a free consultation with the top Atlanta personal injury lawyers.

