EquiLife & Dr. Stephen Cabral launch Ayubowan, a health & coaching app with free lab-testing and other wellness benefits

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --


Stephen Cabral, the showrunner of EquiLife, just launched Ayubowan. A health and coaching application with the aim to address wellness, weight loss, and anti-aging problems. According to Stephen, the vision behind Ayubowan is to help consumers with free at-home lab testing, health coaching, meal plans, recipes, shopping lists, workout videos, meditations, Integrative Health protocols, and more.

With guided programs for various health goals, Ayubowan will help consumers choose the diet plan that will assist them in meeting their goals. In addition to that, personalized meal planner recipes, instant grocery shopping lists, and automatic calorie tracking will also be provided to the subscribers. Ayubowan will aid them in monitoring their daily vitamin & mineral intake as well as offer 1-on-1 health coaching, guided meditations, and wellness protocols for imbalances.

Stephen Cabral is in the business of spreading unbiased natural health education. He started a global functional medicine company called EQUILIFE that ships at-home functional medicine lab tests, supplements, & protocols to people all over the world, which enables them to get their energy back for life. Stephen gets hundreds of success stories every month on Facebook support groups and at CabralSupportGroup.com, where Stephen has over 17,000 members sharing their experiences working with him and asking questions. He also founded the Integrative Health Practitioner Institute, where he encourages and teaches people globally to become health coaches and start their own businesses.

EquiLife’s IHP health coaches share their expertise and knowledge with consumers who are looking for guidance in order to reach their wellness goals. Stephen’s latest venture Ayubowan, aims to provide end-to-end guidance as it boasts a model that allows users to work with real-life health coaches, unlike most apps and online programs. This is the last wellness app you’ll ever need.

Dr. Stephen Cabral
Equi.Life
