NCMA and ASMC Collaborate to Support PPBE Reform

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Contract Management Association (NCMA) and the American Society of Military Comptrollers (ASMC) announced today a collaboration to broaden perspective in support of Planning, Programming, Budgeting, and Execution (PPBE) Reform.

"NCMA applauds the Congressional PPBE Reform Commission effort to meet current and future challenges of the warfighter," said Kraig Conrad, NCMA CEO. "Through this collaboration with ASMC, we will bring the perspectives of federal procurement and acquisition professionals to the process."

"The work on PPBE reform is critical to not only ensuring the resource allocation process continues to provide the optimal mix of forces, equipment, and support but also gains and maintains a technological and competitive advantage for the United States," said Rich Brady, ASMC CEO. "We are delighted to collaborate with NCMA because gaining the views of federal buyers and sellers through this neutral forum will be extremely valuable."

ASMC formed a PPBE Reform Task Force in May 2022 to develop recommendations, raise awareness, and review and assess documents released by the Legislative Commission on PPBE Reform and other organizations. Their work involves conducting public forums and collaborations with organizations such as NCMA to inform recommendations with the widest possible areas of practice involved in PPBE. The NCMA community of contract management, acquisition, and procurement professionals are involved in acquisition strategies important to PPBE throughout the process.

The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022, Section 1004, created the independent Commission within the legislative branch on reform of the Department of Defense PPBE process. Congress and the U.S. Department of Defense appointed members of the Commission and directed the Commission to submit a final report of recommendations by Sept. 24, 2023, to the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives Armed Services Committees, and the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

About the Organizations:

NCMA, founded in 1959, is a nonprofit professional society of over 18,000 members dedicated to the growth and educational advancement of procurement and acquisition personnel worldwide. NCMA strives to serve and inform the profession of buyers and sellers it represents and to offer opportunities for the open exchange of ideas in neutral forums. To learn more, please visit www.ncmahq.org.

ASMC, established in 1948, is the nonprofit educational and professional organization for persons, military and civilian, involved in the overall field of defense financial management. ASMC promotes the education, training, and certification of its members, and supports the development and advancement of the defense financial management profession. The Society provides professional programs to keep members abreast of current issues and encourages the exchange of information, techniques, and approaches.



