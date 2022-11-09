Fatal Fire in Millers Falls Under Investigation 

MILLERS FALLS — A two-alarm house fire in Millers Falls has claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman and does not appear suspicious, said Turners Falls Fire Chief Todd M. Brunelle, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

“On behalf of the Turners Falls Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Brunelle. “This is a tragedy for them and for our community.”

At about 4:45 yesterday afternoon, Shelburne Control received a call for a residential fire at 20 Bridge St. in Millers Falls. The Turners Falls Fire Department responded and struck a second alarm while en route based on preliminary reports of occupants trapped inside. Those reports were updated at the scene with information that several people had safely escaped from the building, but one remained unaccounted for. That victim was later located within the home; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As investigators continue their work, we want to remind everyone that working smoke alarms and practiced home escape plans are vital fire safety tools,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Please be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and an escape plan that accounts for everyone’s needs and abilities.”

First responding crews observed heavy fire conditions on arrival at the Bridge Street fire. They immediately began an aggressive attack on the fire, which was contained to the building of origin but caused catastrophic damage and structural collapse. About half a dozen fire departments from the area provided mutual aid. The Department of Fire services deployed an Incident Support Unit and Rehab Unit to support firefighters and incident commanders at the scene.

All residents of the home have been displaced and are being assisted with shelter and other services. The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Turners Falls Fire Department, Montague Police, and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

