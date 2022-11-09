Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 293,623 in the last 365 days.

Fatal Fire in Millers Falls Under Investigation 

MILLERS FALLSA two-alarm house fire in Millers Falls has claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman and does not appear suspicious, said Turners Falls Fire Chief Todd M. Brunelle, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

“On behalf of the Turners Falls Fire Department, I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Brunelle. “This is a tragedy for them and for our community.”

At about 4:45 yesterday afternoon, Shelburne Control received a call for a residential fire at 20 Bridge St. in Millers Falls. The Turners Falls Fire Department responded and struck a second alarm while en route based on preliminary reports of occupants trapped inside. Those reports were updated at the scene with information that several people had safely escaped from the building, but one remained unaccounted for. That victim was later located within the home; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

“As investigators continue their work, we want to remind everyone that working smoke alarms and practiced home escape plans are vital fire safety tools,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Please be sure you have working smoke alarms on every level of your home and an escape plan that accounts for everyone’s needs and abilities.”

First responding crews observed heavy fire conditions on arrival at the Bridge Street fire. They immediately began an aggressive attack on the fire, which was contained to the building of origin but caused catastrophic damage and structural collapse. About half a dozen fire departments from the area provided mutual aid. The Department of Fire services deployed an Incident Support Unit and Rehab Unit to support firefighters and incident commanders at the scene.

All residents of the home have been displaced and are being assisted with shelter and other services.  The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Turners Falls Fire Department, Montague Police, and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

###

You just read:

Fatal Fire in Millers Falls Under Investigation 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.